Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 7, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

IT'S A SIGN!

Credit: King Paparazzi / Splash News Online

Robert Downey Jr. enjoys his meal with a side of adoration! The Iron Man star leaves his mark for some lucky admirers Tuesday after dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

HANGING LOOSE

Credit: Sandy/Obi/National Photo Group

Christina Aguilera brightens up with a colorful accessory while out for dinner Tuesday with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) at Los Angeles eatery Hamasaku. The new parents have been stepping out more, recently celebrating the opening of Crown Bar during a star-studded bash.

3 of 16

LOUNGE ACT

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend kick back and relax Tuesday night at a cocktail party for pal Stella McCartney at the designer's West Hollywood boutique. "[Stella's] a friend so we knew we were going to have a good time," Theron told PEOPLE.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

LIFE OF THE PARTY

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

She (briefly) joined him onstage – and now she's right by his side! Beyoncé and Jay-Z host a bash following the rapper's Madison Square Garden concert at his club, 40/40, Tuesday in New York. And the newlyweds didn't waste much time posing, hitting the dance floor as New Edition's "Cool It Now" played.

Advertisement

5 of 16

BAGGAGE HANDLER

Credit: Daniel/INF

Hilary Duff's hockey-player boyfriend Mike Comrie gallantly holds their bags Tuesday after the couple hit up designer Yigal Azrouël's New York City boutique.

6 of 16

ERRAND RUN

Credit: Mark Brown/startraksphoto

From belle of the ball to comfortable and on-the-go, Julia Roberts stays chic and shaded during a visit to Whole Foods Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

FEELING FINE

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/ JFX

After working out with a personal trainer, a beaming Britney Spears exits a Bally Total Fitness gym in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday. The singer has every reason to be happy: Earlier in the day, a judge granted her more visitation time with sons Preston, 2, and Jayden, 1, in a court ruling.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

CUP HOLDER

Credit: Mike/Fame

Lindsay Lohan – who will guest star as a "mean girl" on Ugly Betty – refuels with a pit stop at a Hollywood bagel shop on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

HIGH WATTAGE

Credit: Dave Hogan/Getty

It's electrifying! Kylie Minogue, who was named a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters for her contribution to French culture, lights up the stage in Paris at the opening night of her world tour on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

SHOPPER'S EYE

Credit: WENN

After shopping for son Kingston last week, Gwen Stefani takes a personal day Monday, treating herself with a trip down L.A.'s boutique-lined Melrose Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

ROCK ON

Credit: V/Flynet

Adam Brody gone wild! The actor works an edgy look in costume as a Satan-worshiping rock singer Monday on the Vancouver set of the horror-comedy Jennifer's Body.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

ON THE MEND

Credit: Darren/Fame

After earning the top spot on this week's Dancing With the Stars, a recuperating Cristian de la Fuente makes a post-performance appearance at West Hollywood club Villa Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

GRIN AND GO

Credit: Carlos Costas/PacificCoastNews

Flashing a friendly grin, a super-casual Russell Crowe enjoys a leisurely walk through Woolloomooloo, a suburb near Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

MAMA & PAPA BEAR

Credit: Ramey

Parents-to-be Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who just had a baby shower thrown in their honor, only have eyes for each other Monday as they stroll through Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

SHOW OFF!

Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty

David Cook causes a minor scene – he's got some excited fans! – while arriving at Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel amp Casino on Saturday. The American Idol finalist was there to check out a performance of LOVE, the Beatles-inspired Cirque du Soleil show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

TICKLED PINK

Credit: INF

Following a glamorous appearance at the Met Costume Institute bash the night before, a casual Eva Mendes gets her day started Tuesday, leaving her New York City hotel bright and early.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff