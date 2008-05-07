Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 7, 2008
IT'S A SIGN!
Robert Downey Jr. enjoys his meal with a side of adoration! The Iron Man star leaves his mark for some lucky admirers Tuesday after dinner at Mr. Chow in Beverly Hills.
HANGING LOOSE
Christina Aguilera brightens up with a colorful accessory while out for dinner Tuesday with husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured) at Los Angeles eatery Hamasaku. The new parents have been stepping out more, recently celebrating the opening of Crown Bar during a star-studded bash.
LOUNGE ACT
Charlize Theron and boyfriend Stuart Townsend kick back and relax Tuesday night at a cocktail party for pal Stella McCartney at the designer's West Hollywood boutique. "[Stella's] a friend so we knew we were going to have a good time," Theron told PEOPLE.
LIFE OF THE PARTY
She (briefly) joined him onstage – and now she's right by his side! Beyoncé and Jay-Z host a bash following the rapper's Madison Square Garden concert at his club, 40/40, Tuesday in New York. And the newlyweds didn't waste much time posing, hitting the dance floor as New Edition's "Cool It Now" played.
BAGGAGE HANDLER
Hilary Duff's hockey-player boyfriend Mike Comrie gallantly holds their bags Tuesday after the couple hit up designer Yigal Azrouël's New York City boutique.
ERRAND RUN
From belle of the ball to comfortable and on-the-go, Julia Roberts stays chic and shaded during a visit to Whole Foods Tuesday in New York.
FEELING FINE
After working out with a personal trainer, a beaming Britney Spears exits a Bally Total Fitness gym in Studio City, Calif., on Tuesday. The singer has every reason to be happy: Earlier in the day, a judge granted her more visitation time with sons Preston, 2, and Jayden, 1, in a court ruling.
CUP HOLDER
Lindsay Lohan – who will guest star as a "mean girl" on Ugly Betty – refuels with a pit stop at a Hollywood bagel shop on Tuesday.
HIGH WATTAGE
It's electrifying! Kylie Minogue, who was named a Knight in the Order of Arts and Letters for her contribution to French culture, lights up the stage in Paris at the opening night of her world tour on Tuesday.
SHOPPER'S EYE
After shopping for son Kingston last week, Gwen Stefani takes a personal day Monday, treating herself with a trip down L.A.'s boutique-lined Melrose Avenue.
ROCK ON
Adam Brody gone wild! The actor works an edgy look in costume as a Satan-worshiping rock singer Monday on the Vancouver set of the horror-comedy Jennifer's Body.
ON THE MEND
After earning the top spot on this week's Dancing With the Stars, a recuperating Cristian de la Fuente makes a post-performance appearance at West Hollywood club Villa Monday night.
GRIN AND GO
Flashing a friendly grin, a super-casual Russell Crowe enjoys a leisurely walk through Woolloomooloo, a suburb near Sydney, Australia on Tuesday.
MAMA & PAPA BEAR
Parents-to-be Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, who just had a baby shower thrown in their honor, only have eyes for each other Monday as they stroll through Beverly Hills.
SHOW OFF!
David Cook causes a minor scene – he's got some excited fans! – while arriving at Las Vegas' Mirage Hotel amp Casino on Saturday. The American Idol finalist was there to check out a performance of LOVE, the Beatles-inspired Cirque du Soleil show.
TICKLED PINK
Following a glamorous appearance at the Met Costume Institute bash the night before, a casual Eva Mendes gets her day started Tuesday, leaving her New York City hotel bright and early.