Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 6, 2009
HEART-Y BABY
Keeping her sweetheart close, Jessica Alba and 11-month-old daughter Honor step out for a stroll in New York City on Tuesday. The actress recently raved about her little lady, admitting that her daughter is
PAYING TRIBUTE
Talk about a power couple! Oprah Winfrey and Michelle Obama find plenty to discuss at Time's 100 Most Influential People gala Tuesday at New York's Lincoln Center. Both women were named to the magazine's annual
list.
GRAY'S ANATOMY
Jennifer Aniston is the life of the party Tuesday, arriving in a fitted gray Balenciaga dress for Tommy Hilfiger's Cinema Society screening of her latest comedy, Management, at Landmark's Sunshine Cinema in New York City.
'TREK'-ING THROUGH
Shirts off to Star Trek hunk Chris Pine, who worked up a sweat – and bared some skin – during a hike Tuesday in Los Angeles. His much anticipated sci-fi flick hits theaters on Friday.
FLIGHT TIME
After taking the stage for the first time in five years with her band, No Doubt, Gwen Stefani is on the move Monday, ready to jet with her 8-month-old son Zuma from New York's John F. Kennedy Airport.
SHOP RIGHT
Kelly Bensimon shops for a good cause, supporting the Women's Cancer Research Fund during an early Mothers' Day event Tuesday at Juicy Couture's flagship store in New York. Next up for the Real
Housewives of New York City star, a dramatic two-part reunion special scheduled to air beginning May 12.
HONORABLE MENTION
Former Hancock costars Will Smith and Charlize Theron reunite for the Simon Wiesenthal Center's annual National Tribute Dinner Tuesday night in Beverly Hills. The actress presented Smith with the 2009 Humanitarian Award for his commitment to education, cultural diversity and social responsibility.
WALK IT OUT
Facts of Life star Mindy Cohn gets her pulse racing with an afternoon workout Tuesday in Santa Monica, Calif.
EASY READER
Gather round, kids! Jennifer Garner enjoys her first official act as a Save the Children ambassador – reading "Is Your Mama a Llama?" to some young charges Tuesday at the Rosemount Center in Washington, D.C. The actress, who was joined by her mother and father (not pictured), was also headed to Capitol Hill to lobby for an additional $2 billion for early childhood education.
PEEKABOO!
Rihanna, who made her first major red-carpet appearance since February at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Gala on Monday, takes another fashion risk as she leaves her New York City hotel Tuesday in some revealing legwear.
SEEING THE FUTURE
She fits right in! The Black Eyed Peas offer Ellen DeGeneres a little gift – some futuristic goggles! – while visiting her talk show on Tuesday. The group stopped by to chat about their upcoming album, The E.N.D. (in stores June 9), and performed their new single "Boom Boom Pow."
FAMILY PORTRAIT
Can you see the family resemblance? Beyoncé, who's in Europe on her "I AM…" world tour, stops for a snapshot with (from left) mom Tina, sister Solange and 4-year-old nephew Daniel outside the Andy Warhol exhibition at the Grand Palais in Paris on Tuesday.
CULTURE CLUB
After making a stylish appearance at the Met Costume Institute Gala the night before, Victoria Beckham continues her Big Apple rounds by reportedly visiting a local art gallery on Tuesday.
IN BLOOM
Taylor Swift looks ready for spring with a festive floral skirt while in London on Tuesday. The country sweetheart is in England to perform two shows at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.
IT'S HER BAG!
A casually dressed Leona Lewis is packed and ready to go – and the pop star is content to handle her own luggage, thank you! – while preparing for takeoff at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
