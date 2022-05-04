Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tom Holland and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff May 04, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 102

Parents' Night Out

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 102

There's Always Time for Fries

Credit: Backgrid

Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3. 

3 of 102

Hair Care

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 102

Out of This World

Credit: Slaven Vlasic/Getty

May the 4th be with you! Chewbacca™ and R2-D2™ have their moment in the spotlight on May 3 as Headspace collaborates with Lucasfilm to master sleep, stress and focus with STAR WARS™ mindfulness content in N.Y.C.

Advertisement

5 of 102

Mellow in Yellow

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

6 of 102

Make It Snappy

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 102

Lady in Red

Credit: Geoff Pugh/Getty

Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 102

She's Along for the Ride

Credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic

Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.  

Advertisement

9 of 102

Feed the Soul

Credit: Erik Nielsen/MediaPunch

Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 102

Big Smiles

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/PictureGroup/Shutterstock

Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 102

Heading to Work

Credit: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 102

Serious Stage Presence

Credit: Xavi Torrent/Redferns/Getty

Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 102

Face to Face

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 102

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 102

A Couple of Old Friends

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 102

Ready? [On] Set! Go!

Credit: Splash News Online

Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 102

Met Prep

Credit: MEGA

Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 102

Spring Fling

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 102

Studio Session

Credit: Splash News Online

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 102

Comfy Casual

Credit: The IMage Direct

Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 102

Marvel 'Madness'

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 102

Star Power

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 102

Special Surprise

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 102

Life of the Party

Credit: Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 102

Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month

Credit: Courtesy

Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 102

Costume Check

Credit: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 102

Set Sighting

Credit: Nicholas W. Thompson/Splash News Online

Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 102

Out of This World

Credit: Backgrid

In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 102

Birthday Girl

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 102

Puppy Love

Credit: The Image Direct

Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 102

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 102

On the Green

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 102

On Air

Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty

Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 102

Disney Darlings

Credit: Raymond Liu/Getty

Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 102

City Date

Credit: ZapatA/MEGA

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 102

Funny Friends

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 102

Brunch Bunch

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 102

Broadway Bites

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 102

Sunday Funday

Credit: Keith Griner/Getty

In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 102

Met Madness

Credit: Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock

Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 102

Girl Power

Credit: Bryan Bedder/Peacock

Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 102

Center Stage

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 102

Music Matters

Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 102

Elementary, My Dear

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty for White House Correspondents Insider

Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 102

Made in Midtown

Credit: Raymond Hall/GC

Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 102

Take the Plunge

Credit: AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 102

They Do

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 102

Crossover Episode

Credit: Daniel Swartz for UTA

Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 102

Queen Gayle

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 102

Ride 'Em Cowboy

Credit: Tim Hans/@_timhans

Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 102

Shields Up

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 102

Everything, Everywhere

Credit: Miikka Skaffari/Getty

Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 102

Super Strength

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 102

Rest in Peace

Credit: TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID

Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 102

Art Appreciation

Credit: RochelleBrodinPhoto/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 102

For a Good Cause

Credit: Tyler Schmidtt/The Mill Photography Studio

Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 102

Fashion Fans

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 102

Festival Fun

Credit: Presley Ann/Getty

In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 102

Family Affair

Credit: Natalie Michele

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 102

Hi Times

Credit: Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 102

Pretty in Pink

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 102

Curtain Call

Credit: Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 102

All American

Credit: Ulices Ramales/BACKGRID

Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 102

Sister Act

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 102

Purple Reign

Credit: JNI/Star Max/GC Images

Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

66 of 102

Fashion Flashback

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

67 of 102

All Dressed Up

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

68 of 102

Shorts Story

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 102

Lip Service

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon

Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

70 of 102

Switch It Up

Credit: Scott Garfitt/PinPep/Shutterstock

Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Ninte