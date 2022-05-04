Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Hit the Red Carpet in N.Y.C., Plus Gabrielle Union, Tom Holland and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Parents' Night Out
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner — who confirmed that they are expecting baby number two — attend the premiere of The Staircase in N.Y.C. on May 3.
There's Always Time for Fries
Gabrielle Union poses for a photo outside of The Mark Hotel in N.Y.C. as her hubby Dwyane Wade eats fries in the background on May 3.
Hair Care
Tom Holland shows off a new hairdo while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C. on May 4.
Out of This World
May the 4th be with you! Chewbacca™ and R2-D2™ have their moment in the spotlight on May 3 as Headspace collaborates with Lucasfilm to master sleep, stress and focus with STAR WARS™ mindfulness content in N.Y.C.
Mellow in Yellow
Sydney Sweeney stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Make It Snappy
Co-founder and CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel and Simone Biles speak onstage during the Snap Inc 2022 NewFronts at Jazz at Lincoln Center on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Lady in Red
Melanie Brown poses after she was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge at Buckingham Palace on May 4.
She's Along for the Ride
Kate Bosworth attends the Netflix premiere of Along for the Ride on May 3 in L.A.
Feed the Soul
Liev Schreiber and Kai Schreiber attend the New York City premiere screening of National Geographic Documentary Films' We Feed People on May 3.
Big Smiles
Padma Lakshmi and Drew Barrymore attend the premiere of We Feed People in N.Y.C. on May 3.
Heading to Work
Jon Batiste is seen arriving to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on May 3 in N.Y.C.
Serious Stage Presence
Yungblud performs in concert at Razzmatazz on May 3 in Barcelona, Spain.
Face to Face
Lily Collins celebrates becoming the new face of Living Proof in L.A. on May 3.
What's Up, Dog?
Diane Keaton chats on the phone while out for a dog walk in L.A. on May 3.
A Couple of Old Friends
Damian Lewis and Helena Bonham Carter attend the afterparty for Sondheim's Old Friends in aid of the Stephen Sondheim Foundation in London on May 3.
Ready? [On] Set! Go!
Sarah Hyland and Adam DeVine film the Pitch Perfect spinoff in Berlin, Germany, on May 3.
Met Prep
Kendall Jenner arrives at The Carlyle Hotel in N.Y.C. in a crop top and tiny shades.
Spring Fling
Eva Mendes wears a colorful yellow dress paired with silver platform heels at The View in N.Y.C. on May 3.
Studio Session
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make their way to Red Studios in Hollywood on May 3.
Comfy Casual
Lucy Hale wears a white hoddie and yellow joggers to walk her dog on May 3 in L.A.
Marvel 'Madness'
Rachel McAdams, Elizabeth Olsen and Xochitl Gomez attend the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere in Hollywood on May 2.
Star Power
Also at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere: Benedict Wong brings the excitement to the red carpet.
Special Surprise
Drew Barrymore surprises The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience during the Freestylin' with The Roots segment on May 2 in N.Y.C.
Life of the Party
Teyana Taylor takes the dance floor, while snacking on some Popeyes, at Laquan Smith's Met Gala afterparty at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on May 2.
Kicking Off Mental Health Awareness Month
Jessica Alba, Cash Warren and their kids help paint an interactive mural in support of Pair of Thieves and Bring Change to Mind on May 1 in L.A.
Costume Check
Doctor Strange himself, Benedict Cumberbatch, arrives at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness world premiere at the Dolby Theatre on May 2.
Set Sighting
Cillian Murphy and Matt Damon get into character on the set for the upcoming Oppenheimer biopic in New Mexico.
Out of This World
In Atlanta, Chris Pratt and costar Karen Gillan share a laugh while filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on May 3.
Birthday Girl
Kelly Bensimon celebrates her 54th birthday at Canto in N.Y.C. on May 2.
Puppy Love
Gerard Butler showers a pup with kisses and belly scratches while out in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Family Time
In N.Y.C., parents Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick hang out with son James on May 1.
On the Green
Don Cheadle arrives at the George Lopez Foundation's 15th annual celebrity golf tournament in Toluca Lake, California on May 2.
On Air
Judith Light visits SiriusXM Studios on May 2 in N.Y.C.
Disney Darlings
Katy Perry, dressed as Ariel from The Little Mermaid, poses with Miss Piggy during American Idol's Disney night on May 1.
City Date
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are in great spirits as they head out to dinner in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Funny Friends
Comedians John Mulaney and Ali Wong pose for a photo at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival on May 1 in L.A.
Brunch Bunch
Also at Ted's Brunch during the Netflix Is a Joke festival: Tiffany Haddish, who looks gorgeous in a blue dress.
Broadway Bites
A thirsty Jason Ralph and a hungry Rachel Brosnahan pose at the opening night of the new play POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Sunday Funday
In Nashville, Reese Witherspoon — with husband Jim Toth (right) and sons Tennessee and Deacon (left) — cheers on the Nashville Soccer Club during the home opener between Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC at GEODIS Park on May 1.
Met Madness
Vanessa Hudgens, co-host of Vogue's official red carpet live stream at the 2022 Met Gala, arrives at Anna Wintour's private pre-Met gala dinner in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Girl Power
Executive producer Tina Fey, the cast of Girls5eva — Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps — and showrunner Meredith Scardino arrive at the season 2 premiere event at The Roxy in N.Y.C. May 1.
Center Stage
Julianne Hough hits the stage during opening night of POTUS on Broadway at The Shubert Theater in N.Y.C. on May 1.
Music Matters
Carly Pearce performs for the class of 2021 medallion ceremony at Nashville's Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on May 1.
Elementary, My Dear
Sheryl Lee Ralph strikes a pose at the 27th Annual White House Correspondents' Weekend Garden Brunch in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
Made in Midtown
Amal Clooney steps out for a casual stroll in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Take the Plunge
Brooke Shields shines in a plunging, copper gown on the White House Correspondents' Dinner red carpet in Washington, D.C., on April 30.
They Do
Newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz hold hands as they're spotted in N.Y.C. on April 30.
Crossover Episode
Amelia Gray, Harry Hamlin and Don Lemon share a chat at UTA's Celebration of America's Journalists event at Fiola Mare in Washington, D.C., on April 29.
Queen Gayle
Gayle King takes a seat at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Ride 'Em Cowboy
Diplo takes a spin on the bedazzled bull at the SHEIN Saloon over the weekend at the 2022 Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California.
Shields Up
Brooke Shields makes a bold statement at Funny Or Die and PEOPLE's Washington's Funniest Party in D.C. on April 29.
Everything, Everywhere
Michelle Yeoh and Sandra Oh pose together ahead of their conversation at the 2022 San Francisco International Film Festival on April 29.
Super Strength
Rosario Dawson shows off her muscles at PanCAN PurpleStride's Ultimate Event to End Pancreatic Cancer at the Los Angeles Zoo on April 30.
Rest in Peace
Naomi Campbell stands out in white and gold as she leaves the Mercer Hotel for André Leon Talley's celebration of life event in N.Y.C. on April 29.
Art Appreciation
Paris Hilton attends sister-in-law Tessa Hilton's GODDESS Art Show in L.A. on April 28.
For a Good Cause
Matthew McConaughey, who cofounded Longbranch Bourbon, raises a toast to his MJ&M partners for raising $8 million at their 10th annual fundraising event to benefit select non-profit organizations that empower youth.
Fashion Fans
Abigail Spencer snuggles up to Rumer Willis at the Sézane L.A. store opening on April 28 in West Hollywood.
Festival Fun
In Palm Springs, Thomas Rhett hosts Camp Dos Primos to kick off Stagecoach Festival weekend on April 28.
Family Affair
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard visit families in London during their Hello Bello brand launch in the U.K.
Hi Times
Busy Philipps gives a good greeting on April 28 as she leaves NBC Studios in N.Y.C.
Pretty in Pink
Maude Apatow and Ava Phillippe attend an Armani Beauty celebration of Tessa Thompson on April 28 in Culver City, California.
Curtain Call
Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga take their bows on April 28 following the opening night performance of their Broadway play, Macbeth, in N.Y.C.
All American
Olivia Rodrigo leaves N.Y.C.'s American Girl store with a doll on April 28.
Sister Act
Gigi and Bella Hadid pull out all the stops on April 28 for The Prince's Trust Global Gala in N.Y.C.
Purple Reign
Also at The Prince's Trust Global Gala on April 29: a stunning Naomi Campbell.
Fashion Flashback
Levon Thurman-Hawke and Tom Holland film The Crowded Room on April 28 in N.Y.C.
All Dressed Up
Chloë Sevigny and Elle Fanning attend a screening of The Girl From Plainville on April 28 in North Hollywood.
Shorts Story
Jessie James Decker performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 28.
Lip Service
Kim Cattrall plants a kiss on Robert De Niro on April 28 during the CinemaCon Lionsgate presentation at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
Switch It Up
Tom Felton and Matt Lewis get ready to compete in a series of sports for the launch of Ninte