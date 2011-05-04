Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 4, 2011
HAPPY MEAL
A beaming Jessica Alba hides her baby bump behind husband Cash Warren Tuesday in New York, where the couple enjoyed a sweet snuggle after dinner.
CHANGE OF A DRESS
After making a hot pink statement at the Met gala, Jennifer Lopez is back in black Tuesday for the launch of her new album, LOVE?, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, where she showed off the sparkly Zuhair Murad jumpsuit she sports in the "On The Floor" music video.
SAYING HER PEACE
Newly engaged Kate Hudson makes another glam showing – this time in yellow Versace! – at the premiere of her new rom-com Something Borrowed at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday night.
A LA CART
Halle Berry totes 3-year-old daughter Nahla after stocking up on essentials at a grocery store in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.
GOING PUBLIC
Shia LaBeouf steps out with his girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho, Tuesday in Studio City, Calif., where the Transformers hunk and his ladylove were spotted smooching and shopping.
STREET CHIC
After her glam appearance at the Met Gala, Amy Adams keeps up her fashion game while out and about Tuesday in New York.
FLY GIRLS
Vanessa Hudgens links up with best pal Ashley Tisdale Tuesday, as the color-coordinated duo arrives at LAX.
RED-Y TO SHOP
Keeping up with Hollywood's redhead trend, Rihanna channels her inner Ariel while shopping in New York on Tuesday – just days after attending the Met Gala.
FOLLOW THE LEADER
Now that's a dance party! Beyoncé gets a group of middle school students up and moving Tuesday during a surprise visit to New York's P.S. 161 on behalf of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" initiative.
DANCE CLASS
Meanwhile, First Lady Michelle Obama also gets her groove on Tuesday, dancing with students at Alice Deal Middle School in Washington, D.C.
ROBO-BABE
Someone's ready for a coffee break! An energetic Eva Longoria kicks up her heel alongside the Tassimo Brewbot during the coffee brand's pop up café opening Tuesday in N.Y.C.
WALK HARD
After going glam for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala, Demi Moore makes a casual exit from her New York hotel Tuesday with husband Ashton Kutcher.
BLUE CRUSH
Reese Witherspoon, radiant in a sapphire bustier dress, dazzles on the red carpet at the London premiere of Water for Elephants Tuesday with her costar, and recent MTV Movie Awards nominee, Robert Pattinson.
RED RIDING HOOD
Mommy Isla Fisher keeps daughter Elula protected from the spring chill during a stroller ride around New York City on Tuesday.
JUDGMENT DAY
Camila Alves put her curves on full display during Redbook's annual MVP Beauty Awards breakfast – where she served as a guest judge – Tuesday in New York.