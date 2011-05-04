Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 4, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

HAPPY MEAL

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

A beaming Jessica Alba hides her baby bump behind husband Cash Warren Tuesday in New York, where the couple enjoyed a sweet snuggle after dinner.

CHANGE OF A DRESS

Credit: John Shearer/WireImage

After making a hot pink statement at the Met gala, Jennifer Lopez is back in black Tuesday for the launch of her new album, LOVE?, at the Hard Rock Cafe in Hollywood, where she showed off the sparkly Zuhair Murad jumpsuit she sports in the "On The Floor" music video.

SAYING HER PEACE

Credit: Graham Whitby Boot/Allstar/Globe

Newly engaged Kate Hudson makes another glam showing – this time in yellow Versace! – at the premiere of her new rom-com Something Borrowed at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood Tuesday night.

A LA CART

Credit: Ramey

Halle Berry totes 3-year-old daughter Nahla after stocking up on essentials at a grocery store in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Tuesday.

GOING PUBLIC

Credit: GSI Media

Shia LaBeouf steps out with his girlfriend, stylist Karolyn Pho, Tuesday in Studio City, Calif., where the Transformers hunk and his ladylove were spotted smooching and shopping.

STREET CHIC

Credit: Lisa Mauceri/INF

After her glam appearance at the Met Gala, Amy Adams keeps up her fashion game while out and about Tuesday in New York.

FLY GIRLS

Credit: Matei H/GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Vanessa Hudgens links up with best pal Ashley Tisdale Tuesday, as the color-coordinated duo arrives at LAX.

RED-Y TO SHOP

Credit: Elder Ordonez/INF

Keeping up with Hollywood's redhead trend, Rihanna channels her inner Ariel while shopping in New York on Tuesday – just days after attending the Met Gala.

FOLLOW THE LEADER

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Now that's a dance party! Beyoncé gets a group of middle school students up and moving Tuesday during a surprise visit to New York's P.S. 161 on behalf of First Lady Michelle Obama's "Let's Move" initiative.

DANCE CLASS

Credit: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Meanwhile, First Lady Michelle Obama also gets her groove on Tuesday, dancing with students at Alice Deal Middle School in Washington, D.C.

ROBO-BABE

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Someone's ready for a coffee break! An energetic Eva Longoria kicks up her heel alongside the Tassimo Brewbot during the coffee brand's pop up café opening Tuesday in N.Y.C.

WALK HARD

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

After going glam for the Metropolitan Museum Costume Institute Gala, Demi Moore makes a casual exit from her New York hotel Tuesday with husband Ashton Kutcher.

BLUE CRUSH

Credit: Jon Furniss/WireImage

Reese Witherspoon, radiant in a sapphire bustier dress, dazzles on the red carpet at the London premiere of Water for Elephants Tuesday with her costar, and recent MTV Movie Awards nominee, Robert Pattinson.

RED RIDING HOOD

Credit: Freddie Baez/Startraks

Mommy Isla Fisher keeps daughter Elula protected from the spring chill during a stroller ride around New York City on Tuesday.

JUDGMENT DAY

Credit: Amanda Schwab/Startraks

Camila Alves put her curves on full display during Redbook's annual MVP Beauty Awards breakfast – where she served as a guest judge – Tuesday in New York.

By People Staff