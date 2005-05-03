Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 4, 2005
MATERNITY WEAR
Baby style: Britney Spears, who is expecting her first child with husband Kevin Federline this fall, spends Monday in high heels shopping for new outfits at the Tracey Ross boutique in Beverly Hills.
TRESSING OUT
Spears, vacationing in Arizona, gets her locks touched up with Chihuahua Bitbit in tow. The singer went back to being blonde, but reportedly used only natural, chemical-free dyes for treatment.
HIPPIE CHIC
A boho Beyoncé waves to fans Monday outside Barney's department store in New York City. The singer, one of PEOPLE's 50 Most Beautiful 2005, is in the midst of a world tour with Destiny's Child.
NATIVE HEARTTHROB
English-born Orlando Bloom – another of PEOPLE's 50 Most Beautiful this year – puts his best face forward for reporters and fans at the London premiere of his new film Kingdom of Heaven on Monday.
NATURAL WOMAN
Katie Holmes, making her first appearance since returning from Italy with new beau Tom Cruise, turns down the star wattage on Tuesday and shops in Hollywood sans makeup.
A DOG'S LIFE
Jake Gyllenhaal smiles for the pup-arazzi Monday in New York City, where he played with a friend's dog (the canine-loving actor, sporting a buzz cut for his upcoming film Jarhead, owns a pooch of his own, Atticus).
LIQUID GOLD
P. Diddy makes pour use of good champagne – $200 Cristal – to celebrate his recent deal with Warner Music Group. The hip-hop mogul sold half his Bad Boy Records to the company for about $30 million.
D.I.Y. DINING
Who needs craft services? On a break from filming his movie Alpha Dog in L.A. on Saturday, Justin Timberlake picks up some chow at the fast-food chain Baja Fresh.
BUFF & POLISH
Sahara star Matthew McConaughey multitasks Sunday, picking up his morning paper while cleaning his pearly whites at home in L.A.
OUT & ABOUT
The Fab Four: Jai Rodriguez, Mandy Moore, Liza Minnelli and Brittany Murphy celebrate at the 16th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Hollywood on Saturday. Rodriguez brought home the best reality series prize to his Queer Eye for the Straight Guy collaborators, while Minnelli was honored with a Vanguard award.