Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 31, 2006
SHE'S GOT LEGS
Mariah Carey poses with a 16-foot-tall hand-carved replica of her own famous gams during Gillette's Celebrity Legs of a Goddess event at New York's Radio City Music Hall on Tuesday. "It's perfectly normal," the diva joked about having an enormous pair of her own legs tower over her.
URBAN COWGIRLS
Teri Hatcher and her matching mini-me – 8-year-old daughter Emerson – head to a horse show in Los Angeles on Monday.
LADIES' DAY OUT
Jennifer Lopez and pal Leah Remini (not pictured) indulge in some retail therapy while browsing through the boutiques on trendy Robertson Boulevard in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
DADDY DAYCARE
Charlie Sheen bonds with daughters Sam, 2, and Lola (not pictured), who turns 1 on Thursday, during a visit in Malibu on Sunday. Soon-to-be ex-wife Denise Richards recently wrapped up an Italian getaway with new beau Richie Sambora.
SHOPPING AROUND
Decisions, decisions: Halle Berry makes the hard choices while looking for cosmetics in a New York City drugstore on Tuesday. The actress's X-Men: The Last Stand had the biggest Memorial weekend opening ever.
CITY SLICKER
Back from Cannes, where her film Marie Antoinette received a lackluster reception, Kirsten Dunst strolls through New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.
LUCKY STRIPES
O.C. star Rachel Bilson steps out for an evening of clubbing at hot new Hollywood celebrity hangout Shag on Monday.
SPEED RACER
Who's that helmeted man? It's Carson Daly, suited up in spandex for a bike ride along Malibu's Pacific Coast Highway on Tuesday.
PEACHY KEEN
Eva Longoria glitters at the Cannes Film Festival's closing ceremony gala on Sunday. The actress practiced her French when she presented the Palme d'Or award to the short film Sniffer.
GIRL'S BEST FRIEND
Jessica Simpson lets her maltipoo Daisy take in the scenery during a drive through West Hollywood on Friday.
TAKE FIVE
Meanwhile, on the same day, Ashlee Simpson fuels up on the L.A. set of her boxing-themed video "Invisible" on Friday. The song will be included on the re-release of her album I Am Me next month.
IT'S A WRAP
Nicole Richie hits a Malibu beach on Sunday sporting a new look: an itsy-bitsy bikini paired with a scarf. The fourth season of her reality show The Simple Life premieres June 4.
REEL LIFE
Richie's former BFF Paris Hilton goes club-hopping in L.A. with model Lucas Babin, her costar from the music video for her song "Stars Are Blind," on Saturday. The hotel heiress's self-titled debut album is due out in the fall.
REVVING UP
On-again couple Jude Law and Sienna Miller get in gear as they take a ride in the actor's Porsche convertible in Malibu on Saturday.
TOE TO TOE
Keira Knightley and actor beau Rupert Friend are completely in step during a Sunday grocery-shopping trip in London.
SURF CITY
Courteney Cox basks in the sunny weather during a beach stroll with pals near her Malibu home on Monday.