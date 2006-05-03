Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 3, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

DEALING WITH IT

Credit: Fame

Heather Locklear indulges in some retail therapy at a Thousand Oaks, Calif., shopping mall Tuesday. The actress – whose estranged husband Richie Sambora has been hooking up with her pal Denise Richards – "doesn't want 'Team Heather' T-shirts," a close friend of Locklear's tells PEOPLE. "She just wants to move on."

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

FAMILY PLAN

Credit: X17

Meanwhile, less than three miles away, Denise Richards picks up 2-year-old daughter Sam from her Westlake preschool. "The thing that's getting me through all of this is my daughters," Richards (who is divorcing Charlie Sheen) tells PEOPLE. "Just staying focused on them."

3 of 14

PLUGGED IN

Credit: Peter Kramer/Getty

How cool of a dad is Tom Cruise? Pretty rockin', it appears. At TRL on Tuesday, he took home a personalized mini-Gibson guitar for newborn Suri and told the veejays that he "would be down" with any kind of music she listens to.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

PLAYING THE FIELD

Credit: John Sciulli/WireImage;

In Las Vegas, Nick Lachey greets buddy Matt Leinart with a secret handshake at the Arizona Cardinal's draft party Tuesday at Pure Nightclub. Also in attendance: Paris Hilton, who's been seen getting cozy with the quarterback since her recent split with beau Stavros Niarchos.

Advertisement

5 of 14

BLACK OUT

Credit: Milan Ryba /Landov

Back in Los Angeles, Jessica Simpson spends the evening at Mr. Chow. The singer is gearing up to launch her new line of handbags to match her recently released shoe collection.

6 of 14

SUPER REUNION

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abaca

Dean Cain swoops into Los Angeles on Tuesday to support his Lois amp Clark costar Teri Hatcher at the launch party for her memoir, Burnt Toast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

HOLLYWOOD HEROES

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

They're super, thanks for asking! Brandon Routh and Kate Bosworth (in Chloé) team up for a good deed Monday at Kitson in Beverly Hills, where the Superman Returns costars autographed limited-edition dolls to be auctioned off to benefit the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

ALL SMILES

Credit: X17

Talk about an endorphin-boosting workout! A gleeful Jessica Simpson refuels after a visit to a Beverly Hills gym Monday.

Advertisement

9 of 14

CASUAL MONDAY

Credit: Zxing/Snap-Pix

Meanwhile on the same day, sister Ashlee Simpson takes it easy in Studio City. Later this week the singer will head to Florida for a few concert dates before kicking off her summer tour June 5.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

CLEAN CUT

Credit: Ramey

Keanu Reeves finally sheds his road warrior scruff and shows off a newly smooth kisser when leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

PARTY HOP

Credit: Mike Guastella/WireImage

Newly single, Paris Hilton is back on the scene Monday chatting up Courtney Love at the inaugural Sober Day USA launch party in West Hollywood. She later headed to club Shag, where the heiress was spotted getting cozy with NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

ON A MISSION

Credit: Juan Carlos Munoz/Getty

Ashley Judd snuggles with 5-month-old Delia Maldonado in Coatepeque, Guatemala, on Tuesday. The actress is in the Central American city on behalf of the health initiative YouthAIDS, for which she is a global ambassador.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

FRODO NO MO'

Credit: SGX/Starmax

Elijah Wood – with a clean pate – confers with costar Chris Klein on the New York City set of their film Day Zero recently. In the drama, Wood's one of three friends caught up in a military draft.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

LOVE BOAT

Credit: LDP images

Prince William and girlfriend Kate Middleton soak up the sun and have some fun while yachting around the Caribbean on Monday. The couple have been staying at an exclusive resort on the island of Mustique during their weeklong romantic getaway.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff