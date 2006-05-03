Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 3, 2006
DEALING WITH IT
Heather Locklear indulges in some retail therapy at a Thousand Oaks, Calif., shopping mall Tuesday. The actress – whose estranged husband Richie Sambora has been hooking up with her pal Denise Richards – "doesn't want 'Team Heather' T-shirts," a close friend of Locklear's tells PEOPLE. "She just wants to move on."
FAMILY PLAN
Meanwhile, less than three miles away, Denise Richards picks up 2-year-old daughter Sam from her Westlake preschool. "The thing that's getting me through all of this is my daughters," Richards (who is divorcing Charlie Sheen) tells PEOPLE. "Just staying focused on them."
PLUGGED IN
How cool of a dad is Tom Cruise? Pretty rockin', it appears. At TRL on Tuesday, he took home a personalized mini-Gibson guitar for newborn Suri and told the veejays that he "would be down" with any kind of music she listens to.
PLAYING THE FIELD
In Las Vegas, Nick Lachey greets buddy Matt Leinart with a secret handshake at the Arizona Cardinal's draft party Tuesday at Pure Nightclub. Also in attendance: Paris Hilton, who's been seen getting cozy with the quarterback since her recent split with beau Stavros Niarchos.
BLACK OUT
Back in Los Angeles, Jessica Simpson spends the evening at Mr. Chow. The singer is gearing up to launch her new line of handbags to match her recently released shoe collection.
SUPER REUNION
Dean Cain swoops into Los Angeles on Tuesday to support his Lois amp Clark costar Teri Hatcher at the launch party for her memoir, Burnt Toast.
HOLLYWOOD HEROES
They're super, thanks for asking! Brandon Routh and Kate Bosworth (in Chloé) team up for a good deed Monday at Kitson in Beverly Hills, where the Superman Returns costars autographed limited-edition dolls to be auctioned off to benefit the Christopher Reeve Paralysis Foundation.
ALL SMILES
Talk about an endorphin-boosting workout! A gleeful Jessica Simpson refuels after a visit to a Beverly Hills gym Monday.
CASUAL MONDAY
Meanwhile on the same day, sister Ashlee Simpson takes it easy in Studio City. Later this week the singer will head to Florida for a few concert dates before kicking off her summer tour June 5.
CLEAN CUT
Keanu Reeves finally sheds his road warrior scruff and shows off a newly smooth kisser when leaving a Beverly Hills restaurant Monday.
PARTY HOP
Newly single, Paris Hilton is back on the scene Monday chatting up Courtney Love at the inaugural Sober Day USA launch party in West Hollywood. She later headed to club Shag, where the heiress was spotted getting cozy with NFL quarterback Matt Leinart.
ON A MISSION
Ashley Judd snuggles with 5-month-old Delia Maldonado in Coatepeque, Guatemala, on Tuesday. The actress is in the Central American city on behalf of the health initiative YouthAIDS, for which she is a global ambassador.
FRODO NO MO'
Elijah Wood – with a clean pate – confers with costar Chris Klein on the New York City set of their film Day Zero recently. In the drama, Wood's one of three friends caught up in a military draft.
LOVE BOAT
Prince William and girlfriend Kate Middleton soak up the sun and have some fun while yachting around the Caribbean on Monday. The couple have been staying at an exclusive resort on the island of Mustique during their weeklong romantic getaway.