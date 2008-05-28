Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 28, 2008
LIVING LOHAN
She may not be on her E! reality show, but Lindsay Lohan still spends quality time with sister Ali. The two went for a stroll – in lookalike outfits – through New York together Wednesday, accompanied by Lohan's pal Samantha Ronson (not pictured).
Did you watch Living Lohan? Tell us what you thought of the show on TV Watch.
PLAY BALL!
Mariah Carey shows off her perfect pitch (in heels!) Wednesday while throwing out the ceremonial first ball before the pro baseball match-up between the Yomiuri Giants and Rakuten Golden Eagles at Japan's Tokyo Dome. The singer has been on a Japanese promotional tour for her album E=MC2 with new husband Nick Cannon.
THE HOMECOMING
Sarah Jessica Parker (in Nina Ricci) makes one sexy splash on the pink carpet at the New York premiere of Sex and the City Tuesday at Radio City Music Hall. Reunited with her costars after several international premieres, a delighted Parker told reporters, "The best part about tonight is being here ... with the fans."
IN A PINCH
Taking a page from Samantha's playbook, Kim Cattrall puts her back into it while working the pink carpet in a slinky Vivienne Westwood cocktail dress at the Sex and the City premiere.
STAR KICKS
Also strutting down the pink carpet, Fergie – who wrote the Sex and the City theme song, "Labels or Love" – kicks up her heel in celebration as she makes her way into the premiere.
SWEET TREAT
The Dark Knight star Maggie Gyllenhaal satisfies her sweet tooth with a taste of the new Ben amp Jerry's ice cream "Imagine Whirled Peace" Tuesday, during a "Peace Bed-In" at the Ben amp Jerry's Times Square Scoop Shop in New York City. The John Lennon tribute flavor is caramel and sweet cream ice cream with toffee cookies and chocolate peace signs.
GOODWILL TOUR
It's all brotherly love for American Idol runner-up David Archuleta and winner David Cook after their appearance Tuesday on MTV's TRL in New York City. The pair talked up their upcoming American Idols Live! tour, which kicks off July 1 in Glendale, Ariz.
LADY WHO LUNCHES
Pink is the color of the day for Victoria Beckham as she and 3-year-old son Cruz head out for a stylish lunch Tuesday at L.A. Mexican restaurant Pink Taco.
ANIMAL ATTRACTION
After rockin' out with pal Samantha Ronson in Cannes last week, Lindsay Lohan returns stateside, cradling a new puppy pal while out with mom Dina and little sister Ali (not shown) in N.Y.C. on Tuesday night.
SHAKE IT UP
Want fries with that shake? Eva Longoria Parker returns to her fast-food roots Tuesday, handing out Frosties at a Wendy's in her Corpus Christi, Texas, hometown. The actress – who worked at a nearby Wendy's in the early '90s – was there to promote the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption, which donates 50 cents for every Frosty sold.
RUNNING MAN
After scoring big this weekend at the box office, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull star Shia LaBeouf is back in action, racing to a breakfast meeting in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
SHARE THE WEALTH
With a few bucks to spare, Anne Hathaway shells out her hard-earned money Tuesday on the New York City set of her comedy, Bride Wars, which also stars Kate Hudson.
PEACE OUT
Back in New York City after cuddling with Lance Armstrong in Cannes, Hathaway's Bride Wars costar Kate Hudson reports for mommy duty during an outing Tuesday with 4-year-old son Ryder.
COME SAIL AWAY
Usher takes center stage Tuesday during an appearance on the USS Kearsarge in New York City. The singer signed copies of his album Here I Stand and paid tribute to members of the military, who are docked in the Big Apple for Fleet Week.
LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL
Amy Winehouse looks up with appreciation Tuesday after receiving the Donkey Konga video game and bongo drums from a fan outside her London home. Winehouse signed the bongos for the young fan and returned them.
DESERT GETAWAY
Penélope Cruz studies her local surroundings Monday while working on pre-shoots for her new movie, Los Abrazos Rotos, on the Spanish island of Lanzarote in the Canary Islands.