Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 27, 2009
BARE NAKED
No shirt? No problem! Showing off his fit physique, Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson strips down and reveals a killer set of abs while on the set of the vampire sequel, New Moon, which continues to shoot in Italy on Wednesday.
GIVE PEACE A CHANCE
Drew Barrymore takes a peaceful stand at a marriage equality rally Tuesday in West Hollywood. Similar events took place across the country on the day that the California Supreme Court handed down its ruling to uphold Prop 8, which makes same-sex marriage illegal.
NEWS MAKERS
They make a stylish duo! Nicole Richie brings her 16-month-old daughter Harlow to the CNN studios in Los Angeles to tape a segment of Larry King Live on Tuesday. But due to breaking news events, Richie rescheduled for Thursday, when she'll appear on the show with her dad Lionel.
FLOWER POWER
OMG, it's Adam Lambert! The American Idol runner-up has a flower-bearing fan in actress Allison Case as he visits backstage at the Broadway revival of the musical Hair on Tuesday.
SITTING PRETTY
Go ahead, put her on a pedestal! Megan Fox finds the perfect perch while posing during a daylong photo shoot Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.
ANIMAL RESCUE
Hilary Duff has a furry reunion with a feline friend after stopping by the Sherman Oaks Veterinary Group to reportedly take home her cat on Tuesday.
MAKING VROOM
Hugh Jackman makes a revved-up entrance Tuesday at the premiere of X-Men Origins: Wolverine at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City. The actor was originally scheduled to visit the country at the end of April but the premiere was postponed because of the nation's swine flu outbreak.
A NEW TUNE
Newlywed Mandy Moore, who recently opened up to PEOPLE about her happy marriage, shares something equally personal with an audience at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles: Her music! The singer, who just released her album Amanda Leigh, played new tunes during the in-store concert on Tuesday.
TAKE FIVE
Pizza delivery! Nicolas Cage grabs a slice on the New York City set of his movie The Sorcerer's Apprentice on Tuesday. The Oscar winner plays a sorcerer in the fantasy film based on the classic Disney animated movie Fantasia.
FEELING THE AMORE
Eva Longoria Parker only has eyes for hubby Tony Parker during a romantic stroll through Rome, Italy, on Tuesday. The pair recently enjoyed some sun and fun at the Cannes Film Festival.
KEEP IN TOUCH
Even on vacation, Cameron Diaz – sporting a chic brown cover-up over her swimsuit – stays connected to her BlackBerry while relaxing Sunday in Hawaii.
SKIMPY DIP
Jerry O'Connell cools off – but looks red-hot! – while taking a dip Tuesday in Lake Havasu, Ariz., where the new dad is shooting the horror movie Piranha 3-D.
WOMAN WITH A 'PLAN'
Jennifer Lopez keeps her focus Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her movie The Back-Up Plan. The singer-actress stars in the romantic comedy about a woman who conceives twins via artificial insemination, only to meet the man of her dreams the very same day.
MOMMY TIME
After attending a glamorous Bulgari exhibition in Rome last week, Jessica Alba returns home to a familiar routine, running errands with 11-month-old daughter Honor Marie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
GIVE HIM A BEAT
Shia LaBeouf shows his team spirit while walking to the beat of his own iPod in Los Angeles on Monday.
MELLOW YELLOW
A sunny Ashley Tisdale happily keeps her blended beverage on hand as she reportedly heads to a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.