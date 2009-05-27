Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 27, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 16

BARE NAKED

Credit: INF

No shirt? No problem! Showing off his fit physique, Twilight hunk Robert Pattinson strips down and reveals a killer set of abs while on the set of the vampire sequel, New Moon, which continues to shoot in Italy on Wednesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

GIVE PEACE A CHANCE

Credit: RD/DiMaio/Retna

Drew Barrymore takes a peaceful stand at a marriage equality rally Tuesday in West Hollywood. Similar events took place across the country on the day that the California Supreme Court handed down its ruling to uphold Prop 8, which makes same-sex marriage illegal.

3 of 16

NEWS MAKERS

Credit: Limelight Pictures

They make a stylish duo! Nicole Richie brings her 16-month-old daughter Harlow to the CNN studios in Los Angeles to tape a segment of Larry King Live on Tuesday. But due to breaking news events, Richie rescheduled for Thursday, when she'll appear on the show with her dad Lionel.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

FLOWER POWER

Credit: Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

OMG, it's Adam Lambert! The American Idol runner-up has a flower-bearing fan in actress Allison Case as he visits backstage at the Broadway revival of the musical Hair on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SITTING PRETTY

Credit: INF

Go ahead, put her on a pedestal! Megan Fox finds the perfect perch while posing during a daylong photo shoot Tuesday in downtown Los Angeles.

6 of 16

ANIMAL RESCUE

Credit: AA/MT/Finalpixx

Hilary Duff has a furry reunion with a feline friend after stopping by the Sherman Oaks Veterinary Group to reportedly take home her cat on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

MAKING VROOM

Credit: Victor Chavez/WireImage

Hugh Jackman makes a revved-up entrance Tuesday at the premiere of X-Men Origins: Wolverine at the Auditorio Nacional in Mexico City. The actor was originally scheduled to visit the country at the end of April but the premiere was postponed because of the nation's swine flu outbreak.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

A NEW TUNE

Credit: Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Newlywed Mandy Moore, who recently opened up to PEOPLE about her happy marriage, shares something equally personal with an audience at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles: Her music! The singer, who just released her album Amanda Leigh, played new tunes during the in-store concert on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 16

TAKE FIVE

Credit: Roger Wong/INF

Pizza delivery! Nicolas Cage grabs a slice on the New York City set of his movie The Sorcerer's Apprentice on Tuesday. The Oscar winner plays a sorcerer in the fantasy film based on the classic Disney animated movie Fantasia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

FEELING THE AMORE

Credit: Ciao Pix/INF

Eva Longoria Parker only has eyes for hubby Tony Parker during a romantic stroll through Rome, Italy, on Tuesday. The pair recently enjoyed some sun and fun at the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

KEEP IN TOUCH

Credit: Starsurf/Splash News Online

Even on vacation, Cameron Diaz – sporting a chic brown cover-up over her swimsuit – stays connected to her BlackBerry while relaxing Sunday in Hawaii.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

SKIMPY DIP

Credit: Benassi/Splash News Online

Jerry O'Connell cools off – but looks red-hot! – while taking a dip Tuesday in Lake Havasu, Ariz., where the new dad is shooting the horror movie Piranha 3-D.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

WOMAN WITH A 'PLAN'

Credit: Johnstone/Buchan/INF

Jennifer Lopez keeps her focus Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her movie The Back-Up Plan. The singer-actress stars in the romantic comedy about a woman who conceives twins via artificial insemination, only to meet the man of her dreams the very same day.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

MOMMY TIME

Credit: Ramey

After attending a glamorous Bulgari exhibition in Rome last week, Jessica Alba returns home to a familiar routine, running errands with 11-month-old daughter Honor Marie in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

GIVE HIM A BEAT

Credit: BM/Bauer-Griffin

Shia LaBeouf shows his team spirit while walking to the beat of his own iPod in Los Angeles on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

MELLOW YELLOW

Credit: Fame Pictures

A sunny Ashley Tisdale happily keeps her blended beverage on hand as she reportedly heads to a recording studio in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff