Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky Hit the Red Carpet in Sydney, Plus John Legend, Sam Heughan and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff May 25, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 90

Cozy on the Carpet

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky get cozy on the red carpet at the Sydney special screening of Interceptor on May 25.

2 of 90

All That Jazz

Credit: Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

In London, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend head out after the singer's intimate show at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club on May 24.

3 of 90

Let's Ride!

Credit: Euan Cherry/PA

Sam Heughan gives a fist pump at the start of the 11th Annual Distinguished Gentleman's Ride, a global event that brings together the motorcycle community to raise funds for the Movember charity, on May 22 in London.

4 of 90

Gorgeous in Green

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Danai Gurira poses at the 2022 Public Theater Gala at The Delacorte Theater in N.Y.C. on May 24.

5 of 90

Fine Dining

Credit: Backgrid

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck head out after having a dinner date at Nerano restaurant in Beverly Hills on May 24.

6 of 90

Honoring Women in Media

Credit: Anna Webber/Getty

Ava DuVernay speaks onstage at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on May 24.

7 of 90

Red Carpet Reunion

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/Getty

Also at the 47th Annual Gracie Awards: Schitt's Creek costars Annie Murphy and Sarah Levy have a sweet reunion on the red carpet.

8 of 90

Passion for Fashion

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

FKA twigs and Matthew Josephs attend the Central Saint Martins BA Fashion Graduate Show at London's Granary Square on May 24.

9 of 90

Chef in Charge

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Chef Kwame Onwuachi leads host Seth Meyers through a cooking demo on Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 24.

10 of 90

Summer Vibes

Credit: MEGA

A pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a summery maxi dress on a walk in N.Y.C. on May 23.

11 of 90

Walk the Walk

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds takes a solo stroll in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood on May 24.

12 of 90

Cameras Rolling

Credit: The Image Direct

Elisabeth Moss, O-T Fagbenle and Samira Wiley are spotted on set filming The Handmaid's Tale in Toronto on May 23.

13 of 90

City Chic

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

Jason Isaacs is dressed to the nines while filming The Crowded Room in N.Y.C.'s West Village neighborhood on May 24.

14 of 90

Home Sweet Home

Credit: Vasquez-Max Lopes/Backgrid

Kendall Jenner is back in L.A. on May 24 after celebrating sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding in Portofino, Italy.

15 of 90

Date Night

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Jon Hamm and girlfriend Anna Osceola hit the red carpet at a celebration of the Atlantic Theater Company's new Sarah Silverman musical Bedwetter in N.Y.C. on May 23.

16 of 90

Family Fun

Credit: Courtesy Legoland New York

Kelly Clarkson has a blast with daughter River and son Remy at the new LEGOLAND New York Resort family theme park in Goshen, New York.

17 of 90

'World' Tour

Credit: Jorge Gonzalez/Eyepix Group/Shutterstock

Costars Bryce Dallas Howard and Jeff Goldblum share a laugh on the red carpet at the Mexico City premiere of Jurassic World: Dominion on May 23.

18 of 90

Walking on Sunshine

Credit: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A stylish Jeannie Mai Jenkins is in great spirits as she walks through N.Y.C. on May 23.

19 of 90

Cue the Fireworks

Credit: Christopher Jue/Getty

Tom Cruise and Jerry Bruckheimer wave to fans on the red carpet at the Japan premiere of Top Gun: Maverick on May 23 at Osanbashi Yokohama.

20 of 90

Snack Time

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Tom Holland shows off his tasty fish and chips while on the set of The Crowed Room on May 24 in N.Y.C.

21 of 90

Top of the Morning

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Jennifer Connelly waves hello outside of Good Morning America on May 24 in N.Y.C.

22 of 90

Power Partnership

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid heads to the launch event for her bikini line with Frankies Bikinis, sponsored in part by Casamigos, in N.Y.C. on May 23.

23 of 90

Airport Attire

Credit: The Image Direct

Diane Kruger wears a summery dress and sunnies upon arriving at the Nice Airport in France, ahead of the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival on May 24.

24 of 90

Panel Talk

Credit: Mark Von Holden/ABImages

Variety's Cynthia Littleton and Food Network's Bobby Flay take the stage at the Beat Bobby Flay Emmy FYC event on May 23 in L.A.

25 of 90

Gala Glam

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana DeBose goes glam at the 2022 Night of Covenant House Stars Gala at N.Y.C.'s Chelsea Industrial on May 23.

26 of 90

Late Night Chat

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Stranger Things star Sadie Sink stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on May 23 in N.Y.C.

27 of 90

Darling Duo

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Grace VanderWaal and Judy Greer attend the Hollywood Stargirl premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 23.

28 of 90

Get It Poppin'

Credit: Efren Landaos/Shutterstock

Rachel Brosnahan captures a leg-popping moment during her visit to the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 23.

29 of 90

Bombshell in Blue

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Emmy Rossum looks stunning in blue as she makes her way through N.Y.C. on May 23.

30 of 90

Leading Lady

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

Dakota Johnson suits up for the Global Citizen NOW Summit at Spring Studios in N.Y.C. on May 23.

31 of 90

Retail Run

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash news online

Julianna Margulies shops in N.Y.C.'s Nolita neighborhood on May 23.

32 of 90

Courtside Date

Adele and boyfriend Rich Paul sit courtside at the 2022 NBA Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on May 20.

33 of 90

Football Fans

Credit: Sean Ryan/Shutterstock

Ryan Reynolds, owner of Wrexham FC, waves to fans as he enjoys the Wrexham versus Bromley game at the FA Trophy final with David Beckham and wife Blake Lively in London on May 22.

34 of 90

Feeling 'Gold'en

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

In L.A., Henry Golding and wife Liv attend Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala on May 21 at Vibiana.

35 of 90

Preview Party

Credit: Christopher Polk/Shutterstock

Vince Gilligan and Marlee Matlin pose for a photo at Sony Pictures Television's annual L.A. Screenings event in Culver City, California, on May 22.

36 of 90

Running Errands

Credit: The Image Direct

On May 20, Bella Hadid picks up a fun bouquet of balloons while out in N.Y.C.

37 of 90

Leaders Unite

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Huda Beauty founder Huda Kattan, Pharrell Williams and Eva Longoria attend VeeCon 2022 on May 21 in Minneapolis.

38 of 90

Pulled Apart

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

John Stamos gets playfully pulled into different directions by Dr. Kristen Paglia and son Billy at the P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A. on May 21.

39 of 90

No New Friends

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Also at P.S. ARTS' Express Yourself 2022 event in L.A.: New Girl costars Max Greenfield and Jake Johnson reunite on the red carpet.

40 of 90

Going 'Global'

Credit: Monica Schipper/Getty

Aloe Blacc performs his hits onstage at Global Citizen Prize on May 22 in N.Y.C.

41 of 90

Wall Street Runway

Credit: Splash News Online

Megan Thee Stallion greets fans as she arrives at the Balenciaga Spring 2023 fashion show at the New York Stock Exchange on May 22.

42 of 90

All Smiles

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Joshua Jackson snaps a selfie with Christian Slater at the NBCU FYC House Dr. Death carpet on May 22 in L.A.

43 of 90

On the Mic

Credit: Paul Morigi/Getty

Katharine McPhee sings the national anthem during Preakness 147 at the Pimlico Race Course on May 21 in Baltimore.

44 of 90

All That Glitters

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Gold House

Everything Everywhere All at Once stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan pose together at Gold House's Inaugural Gold Gala: A New Gold Age at Vibiana in L.A. on May 21.

45 of 90

All Eyes on Her

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Marion Cotillard is caught in a sea of photographers at the Brother And Sister (Frere Et Soeur) photocall during the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

46 of 90

Toasting Good

Credit: Matt Reeves for TAO Chicago.

Breaking Bad stars Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston raise a glass or two using their mescal brand Dos Hombres at Tao Chicago on May 21.

47 of 90

Peace Out

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Woody Harrelson attends the photocall for his new film, Triangle of Sadness, at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 22.

48 of 90

3,000 Years Later

Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

Idris Elba, Tilda Swinton and Three Thousand Years Of Longing director George Miller pose together at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in France on May 21.

49 of 90

Wild 'N Live

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Nick Cannon wears his trademark red hoodie during opening night of Nick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out Live at Atlanta's Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood on May 20.

50 of 90

Cybill Rights

Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty for Race to Erase MS

Cybill Shepherd rocks some cowgirl boots at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in Los Angeles on May 20.

51 of 90

Hilfiger United

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for Race to Erase MS

Ally Hilfiger, Tommy Hilfiger and Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger get together at the 29th Annual Race to Erase MS event in L.A. on May 20.

52 of 90

'Wilde' Side

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Olivia Wilde sports florals and fluff on May 20 while out in N.Y.C.

53 of 90

In Good Health

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Christina Milian speaks onstage during the BlogHer '22 Health event on May 20 in Los Angeles. 

54 of 90

Coffee Walk

Credit: The IMage Direct

Carey Mulligan takes her coffee to-go in N.Y.C. on May 20.

55 of 90

Happy to Be 'Hear'

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Harry Styles puts on his listening ears as Spotify celebrates the release of his new album Harry's House on May 19 in N.Y.C.

56 of 90

Strum-thing New

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Orville Peck keeps things mysterious on May 20 during a visit to SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C.

57 of 90

Breath of 'Fresh Air'

Credit: Dominik Bindl/Getty

Tracy Morgan gets all dressed up to host the Fresh Air Fund Spring Benefit at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in N.Y.C. on May 19.

58 of 90

Take It Low

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ciara shows off her incredible dance skills on May 19 as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebrates the launch of the 2022 issue and the debut of Pay with Change at Hard Rock Hotel in N.Y.C. 

59 of 90

Back at It

Credit: Jason Mendez/Getty

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain attend HBO's Scenes from a Marriage screening and conversation at The 92nd Street Y in N.Y.C. on May 19.

60 of 90

Fab Four

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi are flanked by Christina Aguilera and Daniel Levy on May 19 at the Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California. 

61 of 90

Tailor Made

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Colton Haynes, Rumer Willis and Ally Maki attend the star-studded Dior Men Spring 2023 Capsule Show in Venice, California, on May 19.

62 of 90

One Cute Couple

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the Dior show on May 19: newlyweds Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. 

63 of 90

Turn About

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty

Anne Hathaway glows on May 19 at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Armageddon Time in France. 

64 of 90

Lip Service

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Miles Teller plants one on wife Keleigh on May 19 at the London premiere of Top Gun: Maverick. 

65 of 90

Look of Love

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Also at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere on May 19, Shaun White and Nina Dobrev make their red carpet debut. 

66 of 90

He's Top(s)

Credit: Dave J. Hogan/Getty

Tom Cruise hits the runway — er, red carpet — at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere in London on May 19.

67 of 90

Party On

Credit: The IMage Direct

Glen Powell and Gigi Paris stick together on May 19 at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere afterparty in London. 

68 of 90

Dinner Dates

Credit: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Gary Dourdan, Eva Longoria and Nicky Jam pause for a picture at the Global Gift Gala during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at the JW Marriott in France on May 19. 

69 of 90

LBD Love

Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/Getty

Emmy Rossum makes an entrance at Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C. on May 19.

70 of 90

Go with the Flow

Credit: Pepe Mendez/GC Images

Noomi Rapace steps out in Cannes, France, on May 20 as the Cannes Film Festival continues. 

71 of 90