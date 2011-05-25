Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 25, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

COFFEE CLUTCH

Credit: Fame

As sister Catherine settles into her royal duties, Pippa Middleton makes another stylish statement while enjoying a casual day out in London Wednesday.

MIRROR BALLIN'

Credit: Taylor Hill/Getty

Newly-crowned Dancing with the Stars champions Hines Ward and Kym Johnson flaunt their trophy Wednesday during an appearance on Good Morning America in New York.

'TREE' FOR TWO

Credit: Ann Porter/Broadimage

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie make it a date night during the premiere of Pitt's new film, The Tree of Life, held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art on Tuesday. The 1950s drama recently won the top prize at Cannes Film Festival.

WHAT A GAS!

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

Kim Kardashian doesn't let her new 20.5-carat rock from fiancé Kris Humphries get to her head! The reality star – and bride-to-be! – gets pumped at a Beverly Hills gas station on Tuesday.

PARTING SHOT

Credit: Flynet

Taylor Lautner waves to fans while leaving a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in Hollywood, where the heartthrob discussed his upcoming film Abduction and wrapping the final Twilight flicks on Tuesday.

GOING MOBILE

Credit: Trisha Leeper/WireImage

With his season finale behind him, Cory Monteith hits all the right notes Tuesday while visiting a San Jose, Calif., ATampT store to promote the upcoming Glee Live! concert tour and the new Samsung Infuse 4G on Tuesday.

THE JET SET

Credit: Matei H/GVK/Bauer-Griffin

Look who's a big girl now! Nicole Kidman keeps a firm hold on 5-month-old daughter Faith Margaret Tuesday, while Keith Urban carries 2-year-old Sunday Rose as the family makes their way through LAX.

BLACK OUT

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto/FilmMagic

Is she looking for inspiration? Fashion mogul Ashley Olsen heads out in New York Tuesday carrying a large book of artwork.

WELL EQUIPPED

Credit: GF/Bauer-Griffin

Nice kicks! A dapper David Beckham keeps his famous footwear near and dear Tuesday after arriving at England's Old Trafford Stadium, where the star reunited with his Manchester United teammates for a one-off match in honor of fellow footballer Gary Neville.

STAR & STRIPES

Credit: Brandon Todd/Splash News Online

Capitol Hill gets a dose of glamour Tuesday as a radiantly pregnant Jessica Alba spoke up about the Safe Chemicals Act, which aims to protect kids from toxins in consumer products.

CITY WALK

Credit: Flynet

Bethenny Frankel tends to family matters on Tuesday, stepping out for a stroll with hubby Jason Hoppy and 1-year-old daughter Bryn in New York's West Village.

ON THE MOVE

Credit: MAP/Ajax/Splash News Online

Just a day after her reality show premiered on ABC, The Bachelorette star Ashley Hebert taps into her playful side for an appearance on Extra Tuesday in L.A.

WINE & ROSES

Credit: Rex

After meeting with the royal newlyweds, President Obama is honored at a state dinner hosted by Queen Elizabeth II Tuesday at Buckingham Palace.

THEY'RE SKETCHY!

Credit: INF

Model citizens? Jersey Shore's Paul "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino strike giddy poses for a street artist on Tuesday while shooting season 4 in Florence, Italy.

CRUNCH TIME

Credit: Charles Eshelman/Getty

Two and a Half Men's newest star Ashton Kutcher gets chatty at the TechCrunch Disrupt New York conference, where the actor launched his own customized Twitter client called A.plus.

By People Staff