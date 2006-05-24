Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 24, 2006
IDOL BET
Kelly Clarkson, an American Idol turned Grammy winner, cuts a red-hot figure in a vintage gown Tuesday at the 41st Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas. As for tonight's Idol finale, Clarkson places odds on Taylor Hicks to be the fifth person to share the show's crown.
LITTLE RASCALS
Clarkson snuggles up to Rascal Flatts's Joe Don Rooney as they perform "What Hurts the Most" at the ACMAs on Tuesday. Another Idol winner was there to watch: Carrie Underwood, who picked up two trophies, including top new female artist of the year.
THAT'S AMORE!
Denise Richards and Richie Sambora share an intimate moment during their stay at the Il San Pietro hotel in Positano, Italy, on Tuesday. The actress recently joined the Bon Jovi guitarist on his band's world tour.
WILD CARD
Peace out! Lindsay Lohan is feeling aces while browsing the Calvin Klein gift lounge Tuesday at the GQ Celebrity Poker Tournament in Los Angeles. The event, hosted by Jon Favreau, Shannon Elizabeth, Jerry O'Connell and Rashida Jones, benefits the Peace Games, an education and anti-violence organization.
DOUBLE TAKE
Mary-Kate and Ashley prove two Olsens are better than one at Vanity Fair's Free Arts NYC benefit auction on Tuesday, which raised money for arts programs for at-risk children.
COUNTING DOWN
Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale enjoy their last days (or could it be moments?) before impending parenthood with an Italian feast at Locanda Veneta in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
THINK PINK
Elizabeth Hurley causes a stir Tuesday as she leaves her Cannes hotel. The former model is staging an oceanside fashion show to unveil her latest bikini line.
CANNES DO
Cate Blanchett and Gael Garcia Bernal make the scene at a Cannes Film Festival screening of their ensemble drama Babel on Tuesday. Their costar, Brad Pitt, had a good reason for not being there: the "imminent arrival" of his baby with Angelina Jolie, he wrote in an email read aloud at a press conference.
HEART AND SOUL
Also in Cannes, Alicia Keys lets loose at a private performance on Monday. The singer has recently been filming a role as Scarlett Johansson's best friend in The Nanny Diaries.
GIRLS' CLUB
Mariah Carey bonds with Jamillah Jackson (left) and Briana Floyd at the Boys and Girls Club of Newark's 18th Annual Evening of the Stars at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City on Monday. Queen Latifah, a native of Newark, was also honored at the annual fundraising gala.
PUPPY LOVE
Orlando Bloom and girlfriend Kate Bosworth take their dog Essa for a leisurely stroll in Los Angeles on Monday. Life is about to get very hectic for the pair: This summer, Bosworth plays Lois Lane in Superman Returns and Bloom stars in the Pirates of the Caribbean sequel.
A CUT ABOVE
Julia Roberts shows her support for hairstylist Lyndell Quiyou at the 7th Annual Designing Hollywood Gala in New York City on Monday. Quiyou, who was honored at the event, has worked with Roberts for years and is the hairstylist for the Oscar winner's Broadway play, Three Days of Rain.
BUDDHA BELLY
Jessica Alba is in a Zen state of mind as shops along L.A.'s Melrose Avenue on Monday.