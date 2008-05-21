Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 21, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

BEEN CAUGHT STEALING?

Credit: DANIELLE K/MATEI H/DEAN M/ Bauer-Griffin

Is John Mayer getting in trouble without new flame Jennifer Aniston around? Nope, the musician is just pretending to do a little shoplifting while out Tuesday at an L.A. camera store.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

CANNES OPENER

Credit: Tony Barson/WireImage

Madonna (in Chanel Haute Couture) basks in the spotlight at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival, where she premiered her documentary, I Am Because We Are, about Malawian orphans. The singer dined with husband Guy Ritchie the night before.

See More Cannes Photos:
Glam Cam: The Best of Cannes
Dazzling Star Style

3 of 16

GUESTS OF HONOR

Credit: Tiffany Rose/WireImage

One day after quietly tying the knot, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren step out Tuesday at the Celebration of Mentoring Awards and Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Warren and pal Baron Davis were honored. The two received the humanitarian award for producing the documentary Made in America about gang violence in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SNOWED IN

Credit: Swarbrick/Donnelly/INF

It's a winter wonderland for Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson, all dressed up for a chilly wedding scene Tuesday on the Philadelphia set of Marley amp Me. The actress has been enjoying her time in the City of Brotherly Love, recently hitting Mexican hot spot El Vez with pals.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SWEET RELIEF

Credit: Neill J. Schutzer/Ramey

Back from her Costa Rica vacation, Britney Spears joins pal George Maloof for dinner Tuesday at West Hollywood hot spot Il Sole. The pop star happily sipped on a

soda and chatted with friends at their table in the restaurant's back

corner.

6 of 16

SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT

Credit: Demis Maryannakis / Splash News Online

Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen brightens things up Tuesday at the FiFi

Awards, which honor the fragrance industry, at New York City's Park Avenue Armory.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

LA DOLCE VITA

Credit: NCAFC/Finalpixx

A scruffy Ashton Kutcher steps out solo Tuesday for the fifth anniversary party of West Hollywood restaurant Dolce Enoteca, which he co-owns. It was a boys' night out for the actor (wife Demi Moore is away shooting a movie), who hosted the bash and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Girls Gone Wild honcho Joe Francis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

REALITY CHECK

Credit: Manuel Velasco/BuzzFoto

The Hills' Audrina Patridge and (on-again?) beau Justin Bobby sure seem sweet on each

other Tuesday while helping Ashton Kutcher celebrate the fifth anniversary of Dolce Enoteca.

Advertisement

9 of 16

DINERS CLUB

Credit: Ramey

Madonna makes time for a dinner date with husband Guy Ritchie Tuesday at the

Felix Restaurant in Cannes. The singer's documentary, I Am Because

We Are, is set to screen as part of amFAR's annual Cinema Without Aids

benefit.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

'CRYSTAL' METHOD

Credit: Albert Ferreira/Startraks

Fresh from their journey to Cannes to premiere Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, costars Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf get the TRL treatment during a visit Tuesday to the MTV show. "I didn't teach him anything, he taught me," Ford said recently of LaBeouf.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

TEA TIME

Credit: Eliot Press/ Bauer-Griffin

After calming the crowd the day before, Sean "Diddy" Combs takes time out for tea Tuesday, enjoying a cup of the soothing brew aboard his yacht at Cannes.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

THREE'S COMPANY

Credit: Clint Brewer / Splash News Online

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden step out for a little walkin' and rollin' with 4-month-old daughter Harlow Tuesday, making their way around their Los Angeles neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

THE EX FACTOR

Credit: Christopher Peterson/BuzzFoto

Uma Thurman and former husband Ethan Hawke have a friendly chat Tuesday during his visit to the New York City set of her movie Motherhood. Hawke – who's dad to daughter Maya, 9, and son Levon, 6 (with Thurman) – has a baby on the way with Ryan Shawhughes, described as the former nanny to his children.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

HOW TO SAVE A LIFE

Credit: Melissa Golden/Getty

Spice Girl – and goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund – Geri Halliwell speaks out during a Washington, D.C. news conference on Tuesday to raise awareness for maternal heath care in the United States and abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

ROCK AND ROLL MAMA

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

After performing a few songs from her album, Seastories, in London last week, expectant mom Minnie Driver shows off her growing belly Monday while strolling in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

SPIN CYCLE

Credit: CAD/Fame Pictures

Armed with a CD, Lindsay Lohan leaves BFF Samantha Ronson's Beverly Hills home Monday. The next stop? Lohan reportedly headed to the recording studio to continue work on for her new album.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff