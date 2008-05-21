Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 21, 2008
BEEN CAUGHT STEALING?
Is John Mayer getting in trouble without new flame Jennifer Aniston around? Nope, the musician is just pretending to do a little shoplifting while out Tuesday at an L.A. camera store.
CANNES OPENER
Madonna (in Chanel Haute Couture) basks in the spotlight at the Palais des Festivals during the 61st International Cannes Film Festival, where she premiered her documentary, I Am Because We Are, about Malawian orphans. The singer dined with husband Guy Ritchie the night before.
GUESTS OF HONOR
One day after quietly tying the knot, Jessica Alba and Cash Warren step out Tuesday at the Celebration of Mentoring Awards and Gala at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where Warren and pal Baron Davis were honored. The two received the humanitarian award for producing the documentary Made in America about gang violence in L.A.
SNOWED IN
It's a winter wonderland for Jennifer Aniston and Owen Wilson, all dressed up for a chilly wedding scene Tuesday on the Philadelphia set of Marley amp Me. The actress has been enjoying her time in the City of Brotherly Love, recently hitting Mexican hot spot El Vez with pals.
SWEET RELIEF
Back from her Costa Rica vacation, Britney Spears joins pal George Maloof for dinner Tuesday at West Hollywood hot spot Il Sole. The pop star happily sipped on a
soda and chatted with friends at their table in the restaurant's back
corner.
SMELLS LIKE TEEN SPIRIT
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen brightens things up Tuesday at the FiFi
Awards, which honor the fragrance industry, at New York City's Park Avenue Armory.
LA DOLCE VITA
A scruffy Ashton Kutcher steps out solo Tuesday for the fifth anniversary party of West Hollywood restaurant Dolce Enoteca, which he co-owns. It was a boys' night out for the actor (wife Demi Moore is away shooting a movie), who hosted the bash and partied with pals Wilmer Valderrama and Girls Gone Wild honcho Joe Francis.
REALITY CHECK
The Hills' Audrina Patridge and (on-again?) beau Justin Bobby sure seem sweet on each
other Tuesday while helping Ashton Kutcher celebrate the fifth anniversary of Dolce Enoteca.
DINERS CLUB
Madonna makes time for a dinner date with husband Guy Ritchie Tuesday at the
Felix Restaurant in Cannes. The singer's documentary, I Am Because
We Are, is set to screen as part of amFAR's annual Cinema Without Aids
benefit.
'CRYSTAL' METHOD
Fresh from their journey to Cannes to premiere Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, costars Harrison Ford and Shia LaBeouf get the TRL treatment during a visit Tuesday to the MTV show. "I didn't teach him anything, he taught me," Ford said recently of LaBeouf.
TEA TIME
After calming the crowd the day before, Sean "Diddy" Combs takes time out for tea Tuesday, enjoying a cup of the soothing brew aboard his yacht at Cannes.
THREE'S COMPANY
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden step out for a little walkin' and rollin' with 4-month-old daughter Harlow Tuesday, making their way around their Los Angeles neighborhood.
THE EX FACTOR
Uma Thurman and former husband Ethan Hawke have a friendly chat Tuesday during his visit to the New York City set of her movie Motherhood. Hawke – who's dad to daughter Maya, 9, and son Levon, 6 (with Thurman) – has a baby on the way with Ryan Shawhughes, described as the former nanny to his children.
HOW TO SAVE A LIFE
Spice Girl – and goodwill ambassador for the United Nations Population Fund – Geri Halliwell speaks out during a Washington, D.C. news conference on Tuesday to raise awareness for maternal heath care in the United States and abroad.
ROCK AND ROLL MAMA
After performing a few songs from her album, Seastories, in London last week, expectant mom Minnie Driver shows off her growing belly Monday while strolling in New York City.
SPIN CYCLE
Armed with a CD, Lindsay Lohan leaves BFF Samantha Ronson's Beverly Hills home Monday. The next stop? Lohan reportedly headed to the recording studio to continue work on for her new album.