Jason Derulo Flashes a Smile in L.A., Plus Kelly Rowland, Jason Momoa and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 20, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 99

Say Cheese!

BACKGRID

Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 99

Plant Mom

The Image Direct

Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.

3 of 99

Cruise Control

MEGA

Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 99

House Call

BACKGRID

Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 99

Pit Stop

INSTARimages.com

Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

6 of 99

Bold Bottoms

MEGA

Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 99

Poppin' Palette

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 99

Sunny Stroll

The Image Direct

Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.

Advertisement

9 of 99

Green Gang

The Image Direct

Billie Eilish is spotted out in L.A. in an oversized green hoodie, ripped joggers and black boots on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 99

Out of Office

The Image Direct

Ashely Olsen is seen in an oversized black ensemble as she heads to the office of her and sister Mary-Kate’s fashion label, The Row, on Sunday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 99

Bringing Home the Bacon

BACKGRID

Cindy Crawford looks effortlessly glam in a billowy white top and blue jeans as she grabs dinner to-go on Sunday in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 99

Surf's Up

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Joel Edgerton shows off his longer locks as he catches some waves at Australia's Bondi Beach on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 99

'Feline' Good

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alessandra Ambrósio stocks up on groceries while wearing a leopard-print mask on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 99

Model Behavior

BACKGRID

Model Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly step out for their daily walk in New York City on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 99

Sunny Stroll

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Calista Flockhart chats on the phone during an afternoon walk on Monday in Santa Monica.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 99

Pet Project

The Image Direct

Bob Odenkirk wears a hat and bandana for an outing to his local pet store to grab a few items on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 99

Fun in the Forest

Courtesy of BF

Drew Barrymore celebrates spending time outside on national Love a Tree Day while partnering with Black Forest Gummy Bears on their new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign to help protect and rebuild national forests.

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 99

C Is for Coffee

Splash News Online

Machine Gun Kelly steps out solo on Monday for a coffee run in Bel Air, California, after being spotted with Megan Fox over the weekend. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 99

In the Lead

The Image Direct

Jimmy Fallon and his pup get moving on Monday in The Hamptons, New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 99

Stop and Stare

London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Also on doggie duty on Monday, Gal Gadot, who walks her pooch Beverly Hills. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 99

Pair in Paradise

Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoy an afternoon filled with surfing and sun on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 99

Beach Day

MEGA

Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a swim on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 99

SplashNews.com

Nick Viall goes for a shirtless run on a sunny Saturday in Venice, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 99

TGIF

Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Camila Mendes rocks a flannel and slides on Friday as she makes her way through L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 99

Chill Vibes

BACKGRID

Jon Hamm looks ready for summer in striped shorts and flip flops as he steps out in Los Feliz, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 99

Across the Pond

SplashNews.com

Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen out and about over the weekend in North London.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 99

Let the Games Begin

Trae Patton/NBC

Executive producer Jack Black serves as Game Master on Celebrity Escape Room, an upcoming special that’ll take place on NBC’s Red Nose Day on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 99

Beep Beep

BACKGRID

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go for an open-air drive together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 99

Beach Day

BACKGRID

Sofia Richie goes out near the beach in Malibu on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 99

Coordinated Couple

Mega Agency

Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk enjoy a sunny stroll together in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 99

Staying Active

Mega Agency

Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe walk their dog around their Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 99

Fresh Air

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Giovanni Ribisi enjoys the outdoors in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 99

Furry Friends

BG028/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Parks and Recreation alumna Aubrey Plaza wears a face mask to take her dogs outside on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 99

Sunny Smooch

Mega Agency

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share a sweet kiss while in Hawaii on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 99

Couple's Stroll

Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace go out and about in Los Angeles with her dog on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 99

Dog Walk

Ana de Armas wears a face mask to take her dog for a walk on Friday around her Los Angeles neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 99

Wheely Fun