Jason Derulo Flashes a Smile in L.A., Plus Kelly Rowland, Jason Momoa and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Say Cheese!
Jason Derulo shows off his pearly whites after seemingly chipping his teeth doing the corn on the cob drill challenge on Tuesday in L.A.
Plant Mom
Kelly Rowland is loving her new house plant purchase on Tuesday in L.A.
Cruise Control
Jason Momoa takes his vintage bike out for a spin on Tuesday in Southern California.
House Call
Mom-to-be Katherine Schwarzenegger is covered up leaving mom Maria Shriver’s house in Brentwood, California, on Tuesday.
Pit Stop
Andy Cohen takes his dog Wacha for a walk and stops by friend Sarah Jessica Parker’s house on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Bold Bottoms
Shia LaBeouf takes his Pasadena neighborhood workout up a notch by sporting bright pink shorts on Tuesday.
Poppin' Palette
Emma Roberts amps up her Tuesday walk by rocking a tye-dye sweatshirt and taking her iced coffee to-go in L.A.
Sunny Stroll
Cole Sprouse checks his phone as he starts his hike around the Hollywood Hills on Tuesday.
Green Gang
Billie Eilish is spotted out in L.A. in an oversized green hoodie, ripped joggers and black boots on Monday in L.A.
Out of Office
Ashely Olsen is seen in an oversized black ensemble as she heads to the office of her and sister Mary-Kate’s fashion label, The Row, on Sunday in New York City.
Bringing Home the Bacon
Cindy Crawford looks effortlessly glam in a billowy white top and blue jeans as she grabs dinner to-go on Sunday in Malibu.
Surf's Up
Joel Edgerton shows off his longer locks as he catches some waves at Australia's Bondi Beach on Monday.
'Feline' Good
Alessandra Ambrósio stocks up on groceries while wearing a leopard-print mask on Monday in Los Angeles.
Model Behavior
Model Elsa Hosk and boyfriend Tom Daly step out for their daily walk in New York City on Monday.
Sunny Stroll
Calista Flockhart chats on the phone during an afternoon walk on Monday in Santa Monica.
Pet Project
Bob Odenkirk wears a hat and bandana for an outing to his local pet store to grab a few items on Monday in L.A.
Fun in the Forest
Drew Barrymore celebrates spending time outside on national Love a Tree Day while partnering with Black Forest Gummy Bears on their new Bear-Heart-Tree campaign to help protect and rebuild national forests.
C Is for Coffee
Machine Gun Kelly steps out solo on Monday for a coffee run in Bel Air, California, after being spotted with Megan Fox over the weekend.
In the Lead
Jimmy Fallon and his pup get moving on Monday in The Hamptons, New York.
Stop and Stare
Also on doggie duty on Monday, Gal Gadot, who walks her pooch Beverly Hills.
Pair in Paradise
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks enjoy an afternoon filled with surfing and sun on Sunday in Byron Bay, Australia.
Beach Day
Patrick Schwarzenegger goes for a swim on Sunday in Laguna Beach, California.
Nick Viall goes for a shirtless run on a sunny Saturday in Venice, California.
TGIF
Camila Mendes rocks a flannel and slides on Friday as she makes her way through L.A.
Chill Vibes
Jon Hamm looks ready for summer in striped shorts and flip flops as he steps out in Los Feliz, California, on Saturday.
Across the Pond
Normal People star Daisy Edgar-Jones is seen out and about over the weekend in North London.
Let the Games Begin
Executive producer Jack Black serves as Game Master on Celebrity Escape Room, an upcoming special that’ll take place on NBC’s Red Nose Day on May 21 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.
Beep Beep
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas go for an open-air drive together in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Beach Day
Sofia Richie goes out near the beach in Malibu on Saturday.
Coordinated Couple
Gwyneth Paltrow and husband Brad Falchuk enjoy a sunny stroll together in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Staying Active
Stranger Things star Joe Keery and his girlfriend Maika Monroe walk their dog around their Beverly Hills neighborhood on Saturday.
Fresh Air
Giovanni Ribisi enjoys the outdoors in Los Angeles during a Saturday walk.
Furry Friends
Parks and Recreation alumna Aubrey Plaza wears a face mask to take her dogs outside on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Sunny Smooch
Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan share a sweet kiss while in Hawaii on Friday.
Couple's Stroll
Kate Beckinsale and boyfriend Goody Grace go out and about in Los Angeles with her dog on Friday.
Dog Walk
Ana de Armas wears a face mask to take her dog for a walk on Friday around her Los Angeles neighborhood.