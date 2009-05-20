Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 20, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:39 PM

FIELD DAY

Credit: INF

David Beckham hits the ground running during a training session with AC Milan in Italy on Tuesday. The soccer stud recently returned to London to promote England's bid to host the 2018 World Cup.

GAME FACE

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Why so exuberant? Drew Barrymore has team spirit to spare as she celebrates the Los Angeles Lakers's 105-103 victory over the Denver Nuggets during the first game of the Western Conference Finals Tuesday at the Staples Center.

BEST DRESSED

Credit: Lionel Hahn/Abaca

After enjoying a celebratory dinner the night before with his fellow cast and crew members, Brad Pitt suits up in a peach-colored ensemble Wednesday for a photo call at the Cannes Film Festival to promote his new flick, Inglourious Basterds.

BARE ESSENTIALS

Credit: Carlos Costas/Pacific Coast News

Lady Gaga brings her signature eccentric style Down Under, turning heads with a flashy ensemble while arriving Wednesday at the Sydney International Airport.

BUSINESS CASUAL

Credit: Flynet

No, she's not wearing her pajamas! Lindsay Lohan shows off a spring trend, sporting a floral silk jumpsuit while attending a business meeting in Sherman Oaks, Calif., on Tuesday.

See more stars modeling the season's hottest trends.

FEVER PITCH

Credit: IOS/London Ent/Splash News Online

Reality star Whitney Port takes the mound Tuesday to toss out the first pitch before the Los Angeles Dodgers take on the New York Mets at L.A.'s Dodger Stadium. The City girl was the home team's lucky charm – they beat the Mets 5-3.

PETAL PUSHER

Credit: Flynet

Spring is in the air! Hilary Duff blushes with a bundle of beautiful flowers after an afternoon of shopping at Fred Segal in Santa Monica, Calif., on Tuesday.

GARDEN PARTY

Credit: Gregorio Binuya/ABACA

They may be unlikely partners – but Bette Midler and 50 Cent link up for a good cause, celebrating the New York Restoration Project, an environmental charity, with a picnic fundraiser at New York's New Leaf Restaurant and Bar on Tuesday.

THE AIR UP THERE

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Is she just a girl ... or Spider-Girl? Gwen Stefani reaches new heights Monday as she performs with No Doubt on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. The performance was part of "Ellen's Backlot Bash," which aired Tuesday on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

GOLD STANDARD

Credit: Mike Franklin/FilmMagic

Kim Kardashian has the golden touch with her necklace while out and about Tuesday in Miami. The reality star is in town for the grand opening of her Dash boutique with sisters Khloe and Kourtney.

MOVE IT!

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Ryan Gosling busts a move (literally!) and continues to shoot his film Blue Valentine on Tuesday in Brooklyn, N.Y. In the movie, Gosling and Michelle Williams (not pictured) play a couple struggling with their relationship.

PET PROJECT

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Hugh Jackman gives a new four-legged friend a lift during a stroll Tuesday with his family (not pictured) in New York City. The puppy was reportedly a 9th birthday present for son Oscar, whose big day was on May 17.

FRENCH KISS

Credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage

After showing some skin at her hotel pool, Paris Hilton goes for a Grecian goddess look Tuesday while cozying up to boyfriend Doug Reinhardt at a Cannes Film Festival cocktail party for her documentary Paris, Not France.

COVER GIRL

Credit: Stuart Morton/FilmMagic

Also in Cannes: Hayden Panettiere takes cover from the sun as she enjoys some RampR aboard a yacht on Tuesday. Robe aside, the actress has actually been modeling some revealing swimwear during her French getaway.

WALKING TALL

Credit: Deano/Banks/Splash News Online

Expectant mom Kelly Rutherford keeps a smile on her face Tuesday as she arrives at a Los Angeles courthouse to continue her divorce battle with estranged husband Daniel Giersch. The Gossip Girl star is due to give birth to her second child next month.

