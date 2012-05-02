Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 2, 2012

Frankel beams alongside her smiley daughter Bryn, almost 2, in N.Y.C. Plus: Sandra & Louis, Liam Hemsworth, Taylor Swift and more
By People Staff
Updated May 02, 2012 11:25 AM

1 of 15

HAPPY DAYS

Credit: Ramey

An exuberant Bethenny Frankel flashes a mile-wide grin as she keeps daughter Bryn, nearly 2, close by her side after a playground playdate Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TODDLE ON

Credit: AKM-GSI

This way, Louis! A laughing Sandra Bullock helps her 2-year-old son hop in their car Tuesday after school in Beverly Hills.

3 of 15

COURTSIDE PDA

Credit: Alex Gallardo/Landov

What's that you say? Victoria Beckham affectionately whispers to hubby David while sitting front and center Tuesday night at the L.A. Lakers game. The duo even shared a sweet kiss on the KissCam!

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

PEDAL PUSHERS

Credit: Splash News Online

After a quick shopping trip, Naomi Watts enjoys a leisurely bike ride Tuesday with son Sasha, 5, in New York City.

Advertisement

5 of 15

WHITE KNIGHT

Credit: AKM-GSI

After a colorful N.Y.C. outing, Robert Downey Jr. complements wife Susan's ensemble Tuesday to watch Coldplay perform at the Hollywood Bowl.

6 of 15

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: AKM-GSI

Is he shopping for Ziggy? Liam Hemsworth tends to some heavy lifting, shopping for pet supplies Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

TURNING A CORNER

Credit: Ramey

After dolling up with pal Dianna Agron, Taylor Swift returns to her casual cool wardrobe Tuesday for a sunny outing in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

LEAN ON ME

Credit: Beverly News

Keeping it casual after a questionable fashion moment, Gwen Stefani snuggles up to son Zuma, 3½, during an errand run Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 15

NATURAL WOMAN

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Rihanna proves she doesn't need makeup or fancy clothes to stun as she hits the streets of New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

MERRY CARRIE

Credit: Splash News Online

CMT Music Award-nominated Carrie Underwood flashes her pearly whites Tuesday as she wows the Good Morning America audience in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

SEEING CLEARLY

Credit: Splash News Online

A bespectacled Colin Firth channels his inner intellectual while shooting The Railway Man, opposite Nicole Kidman (not pictured), Tuesday in Scotland.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

JET SET

Credit: INF

Kourtney Kardashian holds tight to her precious cargo, 2-year-old son Mason, before flying out of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

LOVE BUG

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Amazing Spider-Man costars-turned-couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are caught in each other's web as they stroll N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

PURPLE REIGN

Credit: AKM-GSI

After a glamorous appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, an expectant Reese Witherspoon returns home for an afternoon of errands Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

FRONT & CENTER

Credit: Jason Szenes/Reuters/Landov

The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons shares the stage with Broadway vet Kristin Chenoweth on Tuesday to announce the nominees for the 2012 Tony Awards in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff