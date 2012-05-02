Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 2, 2012
HAPPY DAYS
An exuberant Bethenny Frankel flashes a mile-wide grin as she keeps daughter Bryn, nearly 2, close by her side after a playground playdate Tuesday in N.Y.C.
TODDLE ON
This way, Louis! A laughing Sandra Bullock helps her 2-year-old son hop in their car Tuesday after school in Beverly Hills.
COURTSIDE PDA
What's that you say? Victoria Beckham affectionately whispers to hubby David while sitting front and center Tuesday night at the L.A. Lakers game. The duo even shared a sweet kiss on the KissCam!
PEDAL PUSHERS
After a quick shopping trip, Naomi Watts enjoys a leisurely bike ride Tuesday with son Sasha, 5, in New York City.
WHITE KNIGHT
After a colorful N.Y.C. outing, Robert Downey Jr. complements wife Susan's ensemble Tuesday to watch Coldplay perform at the Hollywood Bowl.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Is he shopping for Ziggy? Liam Hemsworth tends to some heavy lifting, shopping for pet supplies Tuesday in Studio City, Calif.
TURNING A CORNER
After dolling up with pal Dianna Agron, Taylor Swift returns to her casual cool wardrobe Tuesday for a sunny outing in Santa Monica, Calif.
LEAN ON ME
Keeping it casual after a questionable fashion moment, Gwen Stefani snuggles up to son Zuma, 3½, during an errand run Tuesday in Los Angeles.
NATURAL WOMAN
Rihanna proves she doesn't need makeup or fancy clothes to stun as she hits the streets of New York City on Tuesday.
MERRY CARRIE
CMT Music Award-nominated Carrie Underwood flashes her pearly whites Tuesday as she wows the Good Morning America audience in N.Y.C.
SEEING CLEARLY
A bespectacled Colin Firth channels his inner intellectual while shooting The Railway Man, opposite Nicole Kidman (not pictured), Tuesday in Scotland.
JET SET
Kourtney Kardashian holds tight to her precious cargo, 2-year-old son Mason, before flying out of N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
LOVE BUG
Amazing Spider-Man costars-turned-couple Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone are caught in each other's web as they stroll N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
PURPLE REIGN
After a glamorous appearance at the White House Correspondents' Dinner, an expectant Reese Witherspoon returns home for an afternoon of errands Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
FRONT & CENTER
The Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons shares the stage with Broadway vet Kristin Chenoweth on Tuesday to announce the nominees for the 2012 Tony Awards in N.Y.C.