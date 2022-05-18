Julia Roberts Films Her Latest in New York State, Plus Amy Schumer, Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Happy to Be Here
Julia Roberts films Leave the World Behind in New York's Sunken Meadow State Park on May 17.
Looking Fierce
Amy Schumer gets glam on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.
Happy Faces
Joe Jonas and pregnant Sophie Turner grab lunch in Beverly Hills on May 17.
Walk the Walk
As she prepares to kick off her own daytime talk show, Jennifer Hudson speaks onstage during the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 show at MSG Studios in N.Y.C. on May 18.
Color Blocking
John Cena and Mindy Kaling pair up at the Warner Bros. Discovery Upfront 2022 in New York City on May 18.
Trouble Maker
Common speaks onstage as a Good Trouble Talk participant during the 2022 John and Lillian Miles Lewis Foundation Inaugural Gala at the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C., on May 17.
Flower Child
Hilary Duff arrives to her New York City hotel on May 17 following the ABC Disney Upfront.
Seeing Stars
Tom Cruise and Jennifer Connelly smile for the cameras on May 17 at the Top Gun: Maverick photo call at the Cannes Film Festival in France.
Cannes Do
Édgar Ramírez heads to a Cannes Film Festival jury photo call as the fest gets underway in France on May 18.
Starry Night
Jury member Rebecca Hall hits the stage during the opening ceremony for the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in France on May 17.
Back Atcha
Eva Longoria heads up the iconic steps at the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 17.
Hot Seat
Jenna Dewan attends the DSW x Jenna Dewan Collection dinner in Los Angeles on May 17.
Dinner à Deux
Following his show in Paris, Chris Rock grabs dinner at the historic Laperouse Restaurant with restaurant impresario Gregory Lentz.
Three of a Kind
Today's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager attend The Hollywood Reporter Most Powerful People in Media Presented by A&E at The Pool in N.Y.C. on May 17.
Fine Dining
Kristen Schaal attends the world premiere of 20th Century Studios' The Bobs' Burgers Movie at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood on May 17.
Film Forum
Also at the Bob's Burgers premiere on May 17: a blonde Tiffany Haddish.
Three's Company
Steve Martin, Selena Gomez and Martin Short of Only Murders in the Building get together on May 17 at the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront in N.Y.C.
Sweet Treats
A smiling Christina Milian heads out of Beignet Box Cafe in Los Angeles on May 17.
Face First
Theo James and Rose Leslie have a moment on May 17 at the Sky's Up Next event in London.
Casual Cool
Naomi Watts looks summer-ready on May 17 while out in N.Y.C.
Top Prize
Princess Beatrice attends the Oscar's Book Prize 2022 event in association with The Evening Standard at The Ivy Club in London on May 17.
Best Buds
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni arrive at the NBCUniversal Upfronts at Radio City Music Hall in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Oh, What a Beautiful Morning
Eva Longoria basks in the sunshine at the Hôtel Martinez while attending Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, on May 17.
Power Pose
Drew Barrymore rocks a white suit at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Lady in Red
Miley Cyrus performs at the NBCUniversal Upfronts on May 16 in N.Y.C.
Isn't It Marvelous?
Reid Scott and Rachel Brosnahan film The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Flower Child
Pregnant Nicky Hilton wears a floral dress while out and about in N.Y.C. on May 16.
What's Up?
George Clooney directs The Boys in the Boat in Oxfordshire, England, on May 17.
Dream Team
Miguel and Diplo team up at XS Nightclub inside Wynn Las Vegas on May 15 following the Billboard Music Awards.
True Blue
Christine Quinn visits the Empire State Building in N.Y.C. on May 16 ahead of her first book release, How To Be a Boss B*tch.
Going for Gold
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Charithra Chandran, Sandra Oh, Ashley Park and Randall Park attend 'Going for Gold: A Celebration of Netflix's Pan Asian Emmy Contenders' on May 16 in L.A.
Feeling Blue
Shawn Mendes gives a wave to the crowd during the Juno Awards in Toronto on May 15.
They Come in Peace
Nick Jonas and Shakira hit the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16, to talk up their new show, Dancing with Myself.
Two Cute
Meanwhile, bride- and groom-to-be Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams have the look of love at the NBC Upfronts in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Street Wise
En route to the NBC Upfronts, Jimmy Fallon stops traffic in N.Y.C. on May 16.
Stride Right
Eva Longoria and José Baston are spotted outside the Hôtel Martinez in Cannes, France, on May 16, one day before the start of the Cannes Film Festival.
Smooth Ride
Patrick Schwarzenegger films his latest project in Toronto on May 15.
Miley Does Broadway
Miley Cyrus and mom Tish visit Pamela Anderson following her May 15 performance in Broadway's Chicago.
Guest Speaker
Tom Cruise mans the mic on May 15 at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Celebration TV show taping at the Windsor Horse Show in England.
Award Worthy
Rita Moreno receives the 2022 Barbara Bridges Inspiration Award during the Women+Film Awards Luncheon at The Denver Art Museum on May 13 in Colorado.
Pregnant Pause
Mom-to-be Adriana Lima and boyfriend Andre Lemmers arrive at the Nice Airport in France on May 16 ahead of this week's Cannes Film Festival.
Flight Gear
Also arriving in Nice on May 16: Noomi Rapace.
Cool Crew
Jimmy Jam, Usher, Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri celebrate Jackson's birthday at On The Record at Park MGM in Las Vegas on May 14.
Feeling Golden
Pandora Boxx, Tempest Dujour, Mrs. Kasha Davis and Kennedy Davenport get into character as the Golden Girls during RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15.
Weekend Vibes
Tessa Thompson and a pal stroll through N.Y.C. on May 13.
Read All About It
Kristen Stewart attends the K.A.M.P. Family Fundraiser at Hammer Museum in Los Angeles on May 15.
Royal Welcome
Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran, Simone Ashley, Nicola Coughlan, Kris Bowers and Sophie Canale join Queen Charlotte at Netflix's Bridgerton ATAS Official at Raleigh Studios Hollywood on May 15.
11th Hour
David Harbour and Lily Allen couple up at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.
All Grown Up
Stranger Things costars Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin get together during the show's season 4 premiere afterparty in Brooklyn on May 14.
Don't Be a Stranger
Matt Duffer, Millie Bobby Brown, Ross Duffer and Shawn Levy pose together at the premiere of Stranger Things season 4 in Brooklyn on May 14.
'80s Chic
Winona Ryder rocks a classic look at the Stranger Things season 4 premiere in Brooklyn on May 14.
Live from New York
After hosting SNL for the first time, Selena Gomez steps out in a LBD in N.Y.C. early in the morning on May 15.
Birthday Boy
Meek Mill celebrates his belated 35th birthday at NOTO Nightclub in Philadelphia on May 14.
Charisma, Uniqueness, Nerve and Talent
Drag Race winners The Vivienne, Shea Couleé, Trinity the Tuck, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change and Raja attend RuPaul's DragCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center on May 13.
And the Nominees Are...
Rachel Dratch, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams pose together at the Tony Awards Meet the Nominees event on May 12 in New York City.
Into the Woods
Laura Louie and Woody Harrelson share a hug at opening day of The Woods in West Hollywood on May 13.
Triple Date
Chris Samuels, Monique Samuels, Jamie Tyler, Erana Tyler, Ashley Silva, and D.J. Quicksilva strike a pose at the Love & Marriage: DC screening at The Park at 14th in Washington, D.C., on May 13.
Just Peachy
Ty Dolla $ign unwinds in the Smirnoff Lemonades Lounge at AREA15 in Las Vegas on May 13.
Good Vibes
Ashley Graham is in great spirits while strolling through N.Y.C. on May 12.
Thumbs Up
Adam DeVine and Sarah Hyland spend the last day of filming for an upcoming project at the Bode Museum in Berlin on May 12.
On the Move
Anne Heche runs errands on May 13 in L.A.
Out & About
Ryan Reynolds takes a solo walk on May 13 in N.Y.C.'s Tribeca neighborhood.
Coupled Up
Billie Lourd and her husband Austen Rydell attend the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show on May 12 San Diego.
Flashing a Smile
Anderson .Paak is all smiles at a Rolling Stone and Meta event on May 12 in Beverly Hills.
By Design
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott poses with actress Ariana De Bose at the launch of 'Moschino' by Assouline on May 12 in London.
A Family Affair
Iris and Maude Apatow join their mom, Leslie Mann at the Louis Vuitton 2023 Cruise Show in San Diego on May 12.
Mindful Model
Alessandra Ambrosio enjoyed a rejuvenating day of wellness, relaxation and inspiration at the Alo Wellness House in the Hollywood Hills on Wednesday.
Side by Side
Phoebe Dynevor and Gemma Chan pose together at the Luis Vuitton 2023 Womenswear Cruise Collection on May 12 in San Diego.