Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 18, 2011
IT'S A TIE
Dapper dude turned designer Kellan Lutz suits up for the premiere of his latest film, Love, Wedding, Marriage, at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on Tuesday. The film, out June 3, costars Mandy Moore.
THIGH'S THE LIMIT
Rachel McAdams shows some leg in her sexy, high-slit Louis Vuitton dress with boyfriend Michael Sheen at the Cinema Society and Thierry Mugler screening of their new movie, Midnight in Paris, in New York on Tuesday.
STAGE HANDS
A resilient Maria Shriver takes the stage with Oprah Winfrey during the star-studded taping of Winfrey's final episodes at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday.
Don't miss our special, Celebrating Oprah! See pics, video and more from the Queen of Talk's last 25 years on-air.
HANDS UP
Also in Chicago to bid Oprah farewell: Beyoncé, who reworks the classic tuxedo during a performance for Oprah's "ultimate viewers" at the United Center on Tuesday.
RIGHT IN TUNE
Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano flaunts her baby belly Tuesday at an L.A. celebrity karaoke benefit for UNICEF's Child Friendly Schools in Malawi.
COLOR HER HAPPY
Rebecca Romijn gives her gorgeous gams a rest Tuesday while attending the opening of hair care brand Wella's flagship salon at Pipino 57 in New York City.
ON THE DOT
Stylish sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – who've been dressing little sis Elizabeth during her time in Cannes – team up at the Midnight in Paris premiere in New York City on Tuesday.
MY LITTLE PONY
They're just horsing around! Paris Hilton gets a hug from a four-legged friend Tuesday night while celebrating her new Oxygen reality series, The World According to Paris, at a party in Los Angeles.
GETTING A RAISE
She's ready to take her workout to the boxing ring! A gloved Julianne Hough is set to throw a few punches while exercising in Miami on Tuesday.
SHOPPER'S DELIGHT
After partying at the Cannes Film Festival, Vanessa Hudgens is back in the Big Apple and happy to hit the shops on Tuesday.
TAT'S LIFE
It's GTL – ASAP! Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio lead Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on a laundry expedition while filming Jersey Shore season 4 in Florence, Italy, Tuesday.
HAND HELD
The Beaver director Jodie Foster and her controversial star Mel Gibson maintain a united front on the red carpet of their film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.
WARM WELCOME
Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy is ready to show David Letterman a good time, arriving for a taping of the Late Show in good spirits Tuesday in New York.
DOGG DAY AFTERNOON
He's the man! Snoop Dogg is in good company while celebrating his new album, Doggumentary, at Platinum Lace, a gentlemen's club in London Tuesday.
MOMMY DEAREST
Selma Blair keeps her blossoming belly well-wrapped while running errands in West Hollywood Tuesday.