Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 18, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 15

IT'S A TIE

Credit: Veronica Summers/Splash News Online

Dapper dude turned designer Kellan Lutz suits up for the premiere of his latest film, Love, Wedding, Marriage, at the Pacific Design Center in L.A. on Tuesday. The film, out June 3, costars Mandy Moore.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

THIGH'S THE LIMIT

Credit: Ramey

Rachel McAdams shows some leg in her sexy, high-slit Louis Vuitton dress with boyfriend Michael Sheen at the Cinema Society and Thierry Mugler screening of their new movie, Midnight in Paris, in New York on Tuesday.

3 of 15

STAGE HANDS

Credit: Daniel Boczarski/Getty

A resilient Maria Shriver takes the stage with Oprah Winfrey during the star-studded taping of Winfrey's final episodes at Chicago's United Center on Tuesday.

Don't miss our special, Celebrating Oprah! See pics, video and more from the Queen of Talk's last 25 years on-air.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

HANDS UP

Credit: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage

Also in Chicago to bid Oprah farewell: Beyoncé, who reworks the classic tuxedo during a performance for Oprah's "ultimate viewers" at the United Center on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 15

RIGHT IN TUNE

Credit: Krista Kennell/Sipa

Mom-to-be Alyssa Milano flaunts her baby belly Tuesday at an L.A. celebrity karaoke benefit for UNICEF's Child Friendly Schools in Malawi.

6 of 15

COLOR HER HAPPY

Credit: Joe Schildhorn/BFAnyc/Sipa

Rebecca Romijn gives her gorgeous gams a rest Tuesday while attending the opening of hair care brand Wella's flagship salon at Pipino 57 in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

ON THE DOT

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Stylish sisters Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen – who've been dressing little sis Elizabeth during her time in Cannes – team up at the Midnight in Paris premiere in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

MY LITTLE PONY

Credit: Albert Michael/Startraks

They're just horsing around! Paris Hilton gets a hug from a four-legged friend Tuesday night while celebrating her new Oxygen reality series, The World According to Paris, at a party in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

9 of 15

GETTING A RAISE

Credit: INF

She's ready to take her workout to the boxing ring! A gloved Julianne Hough is set to throw a few punches while exercising in Miami on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

SHOPPER'S DELIGHT

Credit: Dave Kotinsky/Getty

After partying at the Cannes Film Festival, Vanessa Hudgens is back in the Big Apple and happy to hit the shops on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

TAT'S LIFE

Credit: Team Italy BAA/Splash News Online

It's GTL – ASAP! Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio lead Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino on a laundry expedition while filming Jersey Shore season 4 in Florence, Italy, Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

HAND HELD

Credit: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

The Beaver director Jodie Foster and her controversial star Mel Gibson maintain a united front on the red carpet of their film's premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

WARM WELCOME

Credit: Jeffrey Ufberg/WireImage

Bridesmaids star Melissa McCarthy is ready to show David Letterman a good time, arriving for a taping of the Late Show in good spirits Tuesday in New York.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

DOGG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Flynet

He's the man! Snoop Dogg is in good company while celebrating his new album, Doggumentary, at Platinum Lace, a gentlemen's club in London Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

MOMMY DEAREST

Credit: Broadimage

Selma Blair keeps her blossoming belly well-wrapped while running errands in West Hollywood Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff