Helen Mirren Rocks Blue Hair for the Cannes Film Festival, Plus Viola Davis, Naomi Campbell, Zendaya and More

01 of 80 To Dye For Claire-Lise Havet/Getty Helen Mirren's cerulean hair matches her shimmering blue gown at Cannes Film Festival on May 16.

02 of 80 Goofing Off TheImageDirect.com Viola Davis flashes a peace sign alongside her husband, Julius Tennon, outside of the Martinez Hotel on May 15 in Cannes, France during the city's annual film festival.

03 of 80 Beauty Abroad Mike Coppola/Getty Naomi Campbell pairs white sunglasses with her glittering gown at the 76th annual Cannes Film Festival. The supermodel attended the event's opening ceremony and a screening of Jeanne du Barry on May 16.

04 of 80 Timeless Style MvS / SplashNews.com Global Bulgari ambassador Zendaya channels Old Hollywood for at a party hosted by the jewelry brand in Venice, Italy.

05 of 80 Travel Buddies TheImageDirect.com Angelina Jolie and her all-grown-up daughter, Zahara, look happy to be in N.Y.C. on May 16 as they walk through JFK airport upon arrival.

06 of 80 Date Night Dave Benett/Getty Amal and George Clooney walk arm-in-arm through The Prince's Trust and TKMaxx & Homesense Awards on May 16 in London.

07 of 80 Glam Fam Daniele Venturelli/WireImage Michael Douglas gets a smooch from his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones (R) and their daughter, Carys, on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in the French city on May 16.

08 of 80 Season of SKIMS Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian arrives in style at the SKIMS summer pop-up shop in New York City's Channel Gardens on May 16.

09 of 80 Self Care Vivien Killilea/WireImage Gina Rodriguez steps out for a fitness class in Los Angeles on May 8.

10 of 80 Bright Looks Getty for Netflix Julia Fox and Jonathan Van Ness bring vibrant color to Netflix's ALL OUT: A Night of Pride party in West Hollywood on May 15.

11 of 80 Colorful Costars Andrew Walker/Shutterstock Monica costars Patricia Clarkson and Trace Lysette don contrasting neon ensembles for the Cinema Society screening of their film in New York City on May 11.

12 of 80 Riviera Views SplashNews.com Looking like film royalty in a blue gown, Elle Fanning peers over a balcony at the Hôtel Martinez on May 16 in Cannes, France, ahead of the annual film festival.

13 of 80 Consider It Considered VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images George & Tammy star and executive producer Jessica Chastain suits up to promote the series at the 2023 Paramount Showcase on May 15 in L.A.

14 of 80 In the Sunshine @CelebCandidly / MEGA JoJo Siwa is all smiles in a purple sweatsuit while walking in Los Angeles on May 15.

15 of 80 On the Mic Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix Pamela Anderson speaks at a FYSEE event for her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story on May 14 in L.A.

16 of 80 Back on Set Blake Lively on the set of It Ends With Us. TheImageDirect.com A red-haired Blake Lively gets into character as Lily on the New Jersey set of her upcoming film It Ends with Us on May 15.

17 of 80 Springtime Star Michael Simon/Shutterstock Ariana Madix embraces the season with a bright and colorful dress on a day out in N.Y.C.

18 of 80 Star Crossed Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Family Equality Zac Posen, Stacey Stevenson, Katie Holmes, Debbie Harry and Harrison Ball gather at Chelsea Piers in N.Y.C. for Family Equality's Night on May 15.

19 of 80 Spring Fling BrosNYC / BACKGRID The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart links up with his new model girlfriend, Marianne Fonseca, for a walk around Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on May 15.

20 of 80 Under the Sea James Veysey/Shutterstock Halle Bailey stuns in a white gown adorned with silver gems and a shell-like neckline at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

21 of 80 Costar Embrace Kate Green/Getty Sienna King and Melissa McCarthy share a sweet moment at the London premiere of The Little Mermaid on May 15.

22 of 80 Cap and Gown Ouzounova / SplashNews.com Idina Menzel gears up to speak at the University of Pennsylvania commencement in Philadelphia on May 15.

23 of 80 Pretty in Purple Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Rachel Brosnahan stops by The View in New York City on May 15.

24 of 80 Big Smile Marc Piasecki/GC Images Brie Larson flashes a wave during the Jury dinner at Hôtel Martinez ahead of the Cannes Film Festival in France on May 15.

25 of 80 Paw Patrol TheImageDirect.com Julianne Moore steps out for a dog walk in New York City on May 14.

26 of 80 Travel Day Marijo Cobretti / SplashNews.com Elle Fanning arrives at an airport in Nice, France, ahead of the Cannes Film Festival dressed in a monochrome look paired with dark sunglasses on May 15.

27 of 80 Shades On Cassidy Sparrow / Getty Ja Rule attends DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic LIVE! presented by Martell Cognac and The Black Promoters Collective at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

28 of 80 Hats Off to You Lisa Aileen Dragani/Getty Images Usher passes on some wisdom as the commencement speaker for Berklee College of Music's graduating class of 2023 on May 13 in Boston.

29 of 80 Color Coordinated Gotham/GC Images Hailey Bieber's pooch tags along (and matches her outfit!) during her day out in New York City on May 12.

30 of 80 Still Bejeweled Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS In her glittering suit and matching boots, Taylor Swift continues her Eras Tour with a dazzling performance in Philadelphia on May 12.

31 of 80 Dining Down Under Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Looking casually chic in a black tube top and green trousers, Margot Robbie stops for lunch with Vogue Australia editor-in-chief Christine Centenera in Sydney.

32 of 80 Going Places JosiahW / BACKGRID Mask in hand, Jennifer Lawrence rushes to her car during a beautiful N.Y.C. day on May 14.

33 of 80 Out & About APEX / MEGA Kanye West shops in L.A. with Bianca Censori (not pictured) on May 13.

34 of 80 Screening & Sight Seeing Maria Laura Antonelli/Shutterstock Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren hang out at the Fast X film premiere at the Colosseum in Rome on May 12.

35 of 80 Summer Already BG029/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Tracee Ellis Ross keeps cool in a red tank top and yellow shades on a sunny day in L.A. on May 13.

36 of 80 You Glow, Girl Snorlax / MEGA Pamela Anderson steps out in all white for lunch in Los Angeles on May 13.

37 of 80 Footstep Following Fred Duval/SOPA Images/Shutterstock Mia Threapleton joins her mother and I Am Ruth costar Kate Winslet for the BAFTA TV Awards on May 14 in London.

38 of 80 Moms Unite Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills Kelly Rowland, Anastasia Soare, Sofia Vergara, Kimora Lee Simmons and Kris Jenner gather for an L.A. Mother's Day brunch hosted by makeup brand Anastasia Beverly Hills on May 13.

39 of 80 Playoff Pals Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images A masked-up Leonardo DiCaprio sits courtside with Lewis Hamilton to watch the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors in L.A. on May 12.

40 of 80 Newlywed Night Out Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Newlyweds G Flip and Chrishell Stause attend the My Friend's Place annual gala to end youth homelessness on May 13 in Los Angeles.

41 of 80 Say Cheese! Rob Latour/Shutterstock Louis Tomlinson attends the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices, in Los Angeles on May 13.

42 of 80 Game On! Presley Ann/Getty Selling Sunset's Brett and Jason Oppenheim attend the FYSEE Reali-Tea Netflix event at Red Studios on May 13 in Los Angeles.

43 of 80 No Bones About It Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Matty Healy performs onstage with Phoebe Bridgers during her opening set at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

44 of 80 Bejeweled Babe Lisa Lake/TAS23/Getty Taylor Swift performs onstage during her Eras Tour at the Lincoln Financial Field on May 12 in Philadelphia.

45 of 80 Girl Power Derek White/Getty Ciara and Lola Brooke perform onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB Celebrating Hip Hop 50 concert at the State Farm Arena on May 12 in Atlanta.

46 of 80 Grad Guy Erika Goldring/Getty Jon Batiste attends the 2023 Loyola University New Orleans Commencement Ceremony at UNO Lakefront Arena on May 13 in Louisiana.

47 of 80 Toast of the Town Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock Elle Fanning celebrates with a spread following a screening of The Great season 3 presented by Hulu and American Express on May 11 in Los Angeles.

48 of 80 Just Peachy Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Haley Lu Richardson is bright and sprightly while arriving at the Today show on May 11 in New York City.

49 of 80 Front Row Fashionistas John Salangsang/Shutterstock Behati Prinsloo and Gwen Stefani sit front row as Stefani's husband, Blake Shelton, is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on May 12.

50 of 80 Fast and Fabulous Franco Origlia/WireImage Charlize Theron attends the Fast X premiere at the Colosseo on May 12 in Rome.

51 of 80 The Godfather Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Meadow Walker accompanies her godfather, Vin Diesel, to the Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

52 of 80 On the Throne Vianney Le Caer/Shutterstock Nathalie Emmanuel poses for the cameras while at a Fast X event in Rome on May 12.

53 of 80 Good Vibes Only Weston Wells Queen of the good vibes, Drew Barrymore, poses for the camera while at a Ralph Lauren Mother's Day breakfast held at the brand's Madison Avenue flagship store in New York on May 12.

54 of 80 Grand Opening APEX / MEGA John Legend and kids Luna and Miles are on hand to support Chrissy Teigen at the ribbon-cutting ceremony for her new Cravings pop-up shop at The Row in Downtown Los Angeles on May 12.

55 of 80 Hello, Good Morning Jackie Brown / SplashNews.com Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas hang with Hoda Kotb after performing during NBC's Today Citi Concert Series on May 12 in New York City.

56 of 80 Quick Refresher Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Jennifer Lopez takes a moment to enjoy her new line of cocktail spritz — Delola — during the premiere of her new Netflix film, The Mother, in L.A. on May 10.

57 of 80 Loud and Proud Kevin Winter/Getty Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani attend Netflix's All Out: A Night of Pride event at Heart WeHo in West Hollywood on May 11.

58 of 80 Sun in the City Gotham/GC Images Justin Bieber rocks pink shades as he takes a springtime stroll through New York City on May 11.

59 of 80 Shaggy Chic Mike Marsland/WireImage Jodie Turner-Smith heats up the London opening of Veuve Clicquot's Solaire Culture exhibition in a fluffy red jacket on May 11.

60 of 80 Out of the Water Hector Vivas/Getty Images For Disney Javier Bardem and his on-screen daughter, Halle Bailey, cuddle up at the Mexico City premiere of their new Disney film The Little Mermaid on May 11.

61 of 80 Love from Down Under SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman pause for a sweet moment at the ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

62 of 80 Best Friends Forever Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock Stassie Karanikolaou and Kylie Jenner match in black ensembles at the Los Angeles celebration of Mugler x H&M on May 10.

63 of 80 The Boys Are Back Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios Jack Harlow and Lil Nas X pose together at the red carpet premiere of White Men Can't Jump on May 11 in L.A.

64 of 80 Dazzling the Crowd Larry Marano/Shutterstock Bebe Rexha takes the mic at Elvis Duran's Y-100 Spring Break in Florida on May 11.

65 of 80 Country's Best Theo Wargo/Getty Images Looking like a sparkly star in a colorful cut-out dress, Dolly Parton co-hosts the ACM Awards (with Garth Brooks, not pictured) in Frisco, Texas, on May 11.

66 of 80 Genre Bending Theo Wargo/Getty Images Paying a visit to Texas, Ed Sheeran dons denim for a duet with Luke Combs at the ACM Awards in Frisco on May 11.

67 of 80 Longtime Pals Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Marisa Tomei reunite at a special L.A. screening of Louis-Dreyfus' new film You Hurt My Feelings on May 11.

68 of 80 Sweet Treat GP / MEGA Krysten Ritter grabs a cupcake from L.A. bakery Big Sugar Bakeshop on May 11.

69 of 80 Tight Crew Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Paramount+ Sylvester Stallone shares a booth with his wife, Jennifer Flavin (middle), and three daughters Sistine, Sophia and Scarlet at the N.Y.C. red carpet and reception for their reality show The Family Stallone on May 11.

70 of 80 Star on Paper Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Sean Hayes gets his portrait drawn in caricature form on May 11 at N.Y.C. restaurant Sardi's.

71 of 80 Sealed with a Kiss Emma McIntyre/WireImage Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss at the L.A. premiere of Lopez's film, The Mother, on May 10.

72 of 80 Birthday Girl Rich Fury/MSG Entertainment Busta Rhymes presents Janet Jackson with flowers and a cake onstage during her May 9 show in N.Y.C. to celebrate both her upcoming birthday and Mother's Day.

73 of 80 Dapper Duo Dave Benett/Getty Stanley Tucci and Luke Evans pose together at a Filmmaker's Dinner hosted by 886 by The Royal Mint and The Corinthia London on May 11.

74 of 80 Perfectly Poised Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock Iman attends the (Red) Supper hosted by Laura Brown and Phoebe Robinson at the Algonquin Hotel in New York City on May 10.

75 of 80 Big Smile GTres / SplashNews.com Amber Heard sports a wide-brim sunhat while out and about in Madrid on May 11.

76 of 80 Gather 'Round Doug Krantz/BFA.com/Shutterstock Christina Hendricks, Johnson Hartig and Lawren Sample attend the Libertine x Schumacher party in Los Angeles on May 10.

77 of 80 Sun Day BFA/Jojo Korsh Both sporting sunglasses, Erin Walsh and Ashley Park attend a celebration for Silhouette's Barcelona-inspired sun collection at Petit Ermitage Rooftop in L.A.

78 of 80 City Girl RW/MediaPunch/Shutterstock Emily Ratajkowski enjoys the warm weather in New York City as she attends the IAB Podcast Upfront on May 11.

79 of 80 Bear Necessities Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock Elle Fanning shows some love to a bear statue at the FYC event for her show, The Great, in Los Angeles on May 10.