Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 17, 2006

By People Staff

FULL OF 'GRACE'

Credit: NFGoff

A chic Debra Messing steps out in New York City on Monday. The actress and her Will amp Grace pals will say goodbye when their long-running sitcom has its finale Thursday.

LOVE SCENE

Credit: Focus Features

A PEOPLE first look: Hugh Jackman and Scarlett Johansson share an intimate moment while filming their movie Scoop in London. Johansson plays a student journalist and Jackman is a dashing British aristocrat in the Woody Allen-directed comedy.

FULL FRONTAL

Credit: BRIAN ZAK/GAMMA

Teri Hatcher helps Eva Longoria shed her outer layer Tuesday as the Desperate Housewives help preview ABC's fall season at the network's upfronts at Lincoln Center.

STORK WATCH

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Angelina Jolie takes 4-year-old son Maddox on a trip to pick up art supplies in the Namibian seaside town of Swakopmund on Saturday. The actress and paramour Brad Pitt are expecting their first child next month.

HANKS A LOT

Credit: PASCAL GUYOT/AFP/Getty

Surrounded by paparazzi, Tom Hanks maintains his cool Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival, where his movie The Da Vinci Code kicked off this year's festivities. It opens in the States on Friday.

HALF HER SIZE

Credit: Chris Whittle/Splash

A whittled down Janet Jackson and longtime beau Jermaine Dupri arrive at her 40th birthday party at Hollywood club Shag on Tuesday. The svelte singer is headed out on tour this fall to promote her June release, 20 Years.

TV PARTY!

Credit: STEVEN TUDOR/GAMMA

Maybe she's keeping her options open? Movie star Lindsay Lohan puts on a party dress for the small screen at Entertainment Weekly's Television Upfront party at New York club Manor on Tuesday.

DOWNTOWN DOWNTIME

Credit: Splash

Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber take a quiet walk in New York City on Tuesday. Both actors have busy weeks ahead: Watts recently agreed to serve as a U.N. special envoy while Schreiber will be out promoting his summer film, The Omen.

ALL HAIL MISCHA

Credit: James Devaney/WireImage

After having dinner with film bigwig Harvey Weinstein at New York's Da Silvano on Tuesday, Mischa Barton flags a taxi. Weinstein's company will be distributing Barton's movie The Decameron next year.

SHADY DUO

Credit: Splash

Nicollette Sheridan and fiancé Michael Bolton are all smiles Monday in New York City. The reunited couple have yet to reveal a date for their upcoming wedding.

TEAMING UP

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

The gang's all here: Ann Curry, Al Roker and Matt Lauer have open arms for their new Today show cohost Meredith Vieira at an NBC event celebrating its new fall lineup Monday in New York City.

B-DAY GIRL

Credit: INFGoff

Pals Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Lance Bass take a stroll Monday in New York City before her 25th birthday celebration at the Lucky Club in the Ritz Carlton Hotel (with Sigler's mom, her nightclub owner beau Scott Sartiano and Shannon Elizabeth). The gang sang "Happy Birthday" to The Sopranos star before moving on to the Guns 'N Roses concert and Sartiano's hot spot Butter.

EASY READER

Credit: Steve Dennett/Splash

Matthew McConaughey follows the signs as he walks his loyal companion Foxy through an Atlanta campground, where the low- maintenance actor has been living in his Airstream trailer while filming We Are ... Marshall.

By People Staff