Chrissy & John Toast in Los Angeles, Plus Sophie Turner, Chadwick Boseman & More

Celebrating the 'Legend'
Chrissy Teigen joins husband John Legend, the night’s honoree, at a Paul Smith dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.
Caught on Camera
Sienna Miller gets arrested by costar Chadwick Boseman while filming a dramatic scene for 21 Bridges in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood on Tuesday.
Family Forever
Costars Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson goof around with the cast of Modern Family at the 2019 ABC Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Red Carpet Comedy
Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the TBS Miracle Workers TV show For Your Consideration event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Mega Milestone
Laurence Fishburne supports former Matrix costar Keanu Reeves at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.
Theater at Its Finest
Actor Santino Fontana and Oprah Winfrey pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film Tootsie on Broadway at The Marquis Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Over the Border
Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner visit Mexico City during their X-Men: Dark Phoenix promotional tour on Tuesday.
Girls' Night Out
Actress Lea Thompson and daughter Zoey Deutch get decked out in Dior to celebrate the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.
Peace and Lovers
Matthew Morrison and wife Renee get cozy at the Jetblack Summer Shopping Cocktail Night event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Gym 'Boost'
Vanessa Hudgens sips on Propel Vitamin Boost during a workout at a launch event in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Series to Silver Screen
Costars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant pose at the Deadwood premiere at the Cinerama Dome in L.A. on Tuesday.
Good Sport
Julianne Hough shows off her toned abs after a workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Vineyard Vibes
Brad Paisley takes the stage during 2019 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at Regusci Winery on Tuesday in Napa, California.
Popping in Pink
Bebe Rexha shows off her lacy, all-black ensemble on the 67th annual BMI Pop Awards carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Tuesday.
Front and Center
Kate Walsh and Angela Bassett pose together at the Gersh Upfronts Party at The Bowery Hotel Terrace on Tuesday in New York City.
What's New?
Jane Levy stops by AOL’s Build Series to chat about her role in Netflix’s What/If on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Lovely Lingerie
Jaime King strikes a pose at Hanky Panky’s celebration of the new campaign #HankyPankyCanBe at the Moxy Hotel on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Reunion Realness
Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot attend the 2019 Fox Upfront at Wollman Rink in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday.
Funny Faces
Selena Gomez gets Luka Sabbat and Bill Murray to laugh on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and screening of The Dead Don’t Die during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
Premiere Pretty
Also at the Cannes opening ceremony: jury member Elle Fanning.
In Your Eyes
A pensive Robin Thicke visits Music Choice in New York City on Tuesday.
Think Pink
Gabrielle Union is ready for her spring in her bright ensemble during a walk around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Seeing the Light
Bobby Chacko, CEO of Ocean Spray, and Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots support breast cancer awareness on Monday at Ocean Spray’s official opening of Lighthouse, a marketing and innovation hub, in Boston’s Seaport District.
Taking Off
Kate Winslet shows off her travel style while flying out of London’s Heathrow Airport to film BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday.
Series Success
TV couple Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown celebrate This Is Us getting renewed for three more seasons at NBC’s party at The Pool in N.Y.C. on Monday.
This Is Milo
This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves hello to the audience on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.
Sibling Support
Jonah Hill supports his sister Beanie Feldstein at the L.A. special screening of her new film Booksmart at the Ace Hotel on Monday.
Get Your Merch
Colombian singer Maluma hosts a fan pop-up store in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Faux Feud
Saturday Night Live costars Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor play a round of Celebrity Family Feud during the NBCUniversal Upfront in N.Y.C on Monday.
Fight to End Poverty
Shawn Mendes performs during the 2019 Robin Hood benefit at the Jacob Javits Center on Monday in N.Y.C.
Internet Excellence
Tracy Morgan hits the stage during the 23rd annual Webby Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.
Rainbow Rapper
Lil Nas X wears a multi-colored jacket and jeans during a visit to Hits 97.3 radio station on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.
Breaking It Down
Octavia Spencer competes in a dance-off during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
Birds of a Feather
Josh Gad poses with a furry friend at the Angry Birds 2 photo call during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday in France.
Cannes Kickoff
Elle Fanning waves hello on the Croisette during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in France.
Honoring Innovators
Founder of Kode with Klossy Karlie Kloss accepts the Strides in STEM award during Monday’s 8th annual Liberty Science Center genius gala at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.
City Pretty
Nicole Kidman advocates on the safety and importance of daily sunscreen at a Neutrogena event in N.Y.C. on Friday.
Gatsby Garb
Today co-anchor Craig Melvin celebrates his 40th birthday with 3rd Hour co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer at his southern speakeasy-themed party in Greenwich, Connecticut on Saturday.
Laid-Back Look
Jenna Dewan steps out in a sweater and jeans in Los Angeles on Monday.
Star-Studded Premiere
Costars (and real-life loves) Charles Melton and Camila Mendes share a sweet moment at the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ The Sun Is Also a Star on Monday in L.A.
Smiles for Miles
Alex Rodriguez steps out in one of his trademark pinstripe suits at the Fox 2019 Upfront Party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday in New York City.
Country Crossover
Billy Ray Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Lil Nas X’s set to perform their hit song “Old Town Road” at Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.
Mic Drop
Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Fox Upfront presentation afterparty at Central Park’s Wollman Rink on Monday in N.Y.C.
New Track Tuesdays
Alyson and Amanda Michalka of musical duo Aly & AJ visit Build Studio to talk about their latest EP Sanctuary on Monday in N.Y.C.
Perfect Pairing
Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to promote their new TV show on Charter’s Spectrum, L.A.’s Finest, on Monday.
Hand to Hold
Amal Clooney supports husband George at the Rome premiere of his new Hulu series Catch-22 on Monday night.
Nice in Nice
Selena Gomez shows off her chic travel style while arriving to the Nice airport in France on Monday.
Show Your Stripe
Chrissy Teigen waves to the cameras on Monday at the NBC 2019/20 Upfront at the Four Seasons Hotel in N.Y.C.
One Cute Couple
Also at the NBC Upfront: Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen.
Dog Days
Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett take their dog for a stroll in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday.
Ray of Light
Amber Heard arrives to the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Cannes Film Festival.
Shop to It
Naomi Watts celebrates the opening of the Tod’s Library Boutique in the Shops at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Vision in Violet
Michelle Obama beams during the penultimate stop on her Becoming book tour at a packed State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday.
Mother & Son Moment
Honoree Selma Blair and her son Arthur Saint attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala at The Beverly Hilton on Friday in L.A.
Cheek to Cheek
Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse strike a sultry pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on Friday in Miami.
Swimsuit Stars
Model Kelsey Merritt and cover star Tyra Banks are all smiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch celebration at Myn-Tu on Saturday in Miami.
Hulu Hot List
Director and star George Clooney arrives at the Catch-22 TV show photo call on Monday in Rome.
Rock On
Sting wows the crowd with his performance during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.
Seaside Snap
Naomie Harris soaks up some sun on the water at The ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Monaco E-Prix on Saturday in Monaco.
Netflix and No Chill
Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish goof around at the Netflix is a Joke screening on Saturday in Los Angeles.
Retro Ride
Will Smith poses next to an old East German Trabant car made out of cardboard cartons on Monday in Berlin.
Lovely Luncheon
Actress Ciera Payton and Sean “Diddy” Combs pose for a photo together at the LadyLike Foundation’s Women of Excellence Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday.
Snacking with Purpose
Padma Lakshmi partners with Stacy’s Pita Chips to launch Stacy’s Rise Project, aimed at providing funding and networking and mentorship opportunities to female founders in the food industry, on Friday in Santa Rosa, California.
Weekend Workout
Mom-to-be Krysten Ritter steps out for a hike with her boyfriend Adam Granduciel and their dog on Sunday in L.A.
'90s Throwback
Costars Julie Benz and Rebecca Gayheart reunite at Rooftop Cinema Club hosts the 20th anniversary and cast reunion of the 1999 cult classic Jawbreaker at Level in L.A. on Saturday.