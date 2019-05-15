Chrissy & John Toast in Los Angeles, Plus Sophie Turner, Chadwick Boseman & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Sophie Dodd, Kate Hogan and Diane J. Cho
May 15, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 89

Celebrating the 'Legend'

John Salangsang/WWD/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen joins husband John Legend, the night’s honoree, at a Paul Smith dinner at Chateau Marmont in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 89

Caught on Camera

MEGA

Sienna Miller gets arrested by costar Chadwick Boseman while filming a dramatic scene for 21 Bridges in Brooklyn’s Flatbush neighborhood on Tuesday.

3 of 89

Family Forever

Roger Wong/INSTARimages

Costars Sarah Hyland and Jesse Tyler Ferguson goof around with the cast of Modern Family at the 2019 ABC Disney Upfronts presentation on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 89

Red Carpet Comedy

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Daniel Radcliffe arrives at the TBS Miracle Workers TV show For Your Consideration event in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 89

Mega Milestone

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Laurence Fishburne supports former Matrix costar Keanu Reeves at his hand and footprint ceremony at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Tuesday.

6 of 89

Theater at Its Finest

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Actor Santino Fontana and Oprah Winfrey pose backstage at the hit musical based on the film Tootsie on Broadway at The Marquis Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 89

Over the Border

MARO GUZMAN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Jessica Chastain and Sophie Turner visit Mexico City during their X-Men: Dark Phoenix promotional tour on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 89

Girls' Night Out

BFA

Actress Lea Thompson and daughter Zoey Deutch get decked out in Dior to celebrate the “Dior: From Paris to the World” Exhibition opening hosted at the Dallas Museum of Art in Dallas, Texas.

Advertisement

9 of 89

Peace and Lovers

Bennett Raglin/Getty

Matthew Morrison and wife Renee get cozy at the Jetblack Summer Shopping Cocktail Night event on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 89

Gym 'Boost'

Michael Simon/Startraks

Vanessa Hudgens sips on Propel Vitamin Boost during a workout at a launch event in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 89

Series to Silver Screen

Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

Costars Ian McShane and Timothy Olyphant pose at the Deadwood premiere at the Cinerama Dome in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 89

Good Sport

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julianne Hough shows off her toned abs after a workout in Los Angeles on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 89

Vineyard Vibes

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty

Brad Paisley takes the stage during 2019 Live in the Vineyard Goes Country at Regusci Winery on Tuesday in Napa, California.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 89

Popping in Pink

Chris Polk/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Bebe Rexha shows off her lacy, all-black ensemble on the 67th annual BMI Pop Awards carpet at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 89

Front and Center

Craig Barritt/Getty

Kate Walsh and Angela Bassett pose together at the Gersh Upfronts Party at The Bowery Hotel Terrace on Tuesday in New York City. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 89

What's New?

Gotham/GC Images

Jane Levy stops by AOL’s Build Series to chat about her role in Netflix’s What/If on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 89

Lovely Lingerie

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Jaime King strikes a pose at Hanky Panky’s celebration of the new campaign #HankyPankyCanBe at the Moxy Hotel on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 89

Reunion Realness

Dominik Bindl/Getty

Tori Spelling, Jason Priestley, Gabrielle Carteris, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth and Brian Austin Green of the Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot attend the 2019 Fox Upfront at Wollman Rink in N.Y.C.’s Central Park on Tuesday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 89

Funny Faces

George Pimentel/WireImage

Selena Gomez gets Luka Sabbat and Bill Murray to laugh on Tuesday at the opening ceremony and screening of The Dead Don’t Die during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 89

Premiere Pretty

George Pimentel/WireImage

Also at the Cannes opening ceremony: jury member Elle Fanning.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 89

In Your Eyes

Theo Wargo/Getty

A pensive Robin Thicke visits Music Choice in New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 89

Think Pink

Splash News Online

Gabrielle Union is ready for her spring in her bright ensemble during a walk around N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 89

Seeing the Light

Darren McCollester/Getty

Bobby Chacko, CEO of Ocean Spray, and Julian Edelman of the New England Patriots support breast cancer awareness on Monday at Ocean Spray’s official opening of Lighthouse, a marketing and innovation hub, in Boston’s Seaport District.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 89

Taking Off

Splash News Online

Kate Winslet shows off her travel style while flying out of London’s Heathrow Airport to film BBC’s Who Do You Think You Are? on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 89

Series Success

Astrid Stawiarz/NBCUniversal

TV couple Susan Kelechi Watson and Sterling K. Brown celebrate This Is Us getting renewed for three more seasons at NBC’s party at The Pool in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 89

This Is Milo

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

This Is Us star Milo Ventimiglia waves hello to the audience on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 89

Sibling Support

Kevin Winter/Getty

Jonah Hill supports his sister Beanie Feldstein at the L.A. special screening of her new film Booksmart at the Ace Hotel on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 89

Get Your Merch

Bonnie Biess/Getty

Colombian singer Maluma hosts a fan pop-up store in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 89

Faux Feud

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Saturday Night Live costars Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson and Melissa Villaseñor play a round of Celebrity Family Feud during the NBCUniversal Upfront in N.Y.C on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 89

Fight to End Poverty

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Shawn Mendes performs during the 2019 Robin Hood benefit at the Jacob Javits Center on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 89

Internet Excellence

Noam Galai/Getty

Tracy Morgan hits the stage during the 23rd annual Webby Awards on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 89

Rainbow Rapper

MediaPunch

Lil Nas X wears a multi-colored jacket and jeans during a visit to Hits 97.3 radio station on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 89

Breaking It Down

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Octavia Spencer competes in a dance-off during Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 89

Birds of a Feather

Mike Marsland/WireImage

Josh Gad poses with a furry friend at the Angry Birds 2 photo call during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Monday in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 89

Cannes Kickoff

Arnold Jerocki/GC Images

Elle Fanning waves hello on the Croisette during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday in France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 89

Honoring Innovators

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Founder of Kode with Klossy Karlie Kloss accepts the Strides in STEM award during Monday’s 8th annual Liberty Science Center genius gala at the Liberty Science Center in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 89

City Pretty

MOVI Inc

Nicole Kidman advocates on the safety and importance of daily sunscreen at a Neutrogena event in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 89

Gatsby Garb 

Leila Brewster Photography

Today co-anchor Craig Melvin celebrates his 40th birthday with 3rd Hour co-hosts Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker and Dylan Dreyer at his southern speakeasy-themed party in Greenwich, Connecticut on Saturday.  

Advertisement
Advertisement

39 of 89

Laid-Back Look

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Jenna Dewan steps out in a sweater and jeans in Los Angeles on Monday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

40 of 89

Star-Studded Premiere

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

Costars (and real-life loves) Charles Melton and Camila Mendes share a sweet moment at the world premiere of Warner Bros.’ The Sun Is Also a Star on Monday in L.A. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 89

Smiles for Miles

Andy Kropa/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Alex Rodriguez steps out in one of his trademark pinstripe suits at the Fox 2019 Upfront Party at Wollman Rink in Central Park on Monday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

42 of 89

Country Crossover

Courtesy of Strategic Public Relations

Billy Ray Cyrus made a surprise appearance during Lil Nas X’s set to perform their hit song “Old Town Road” at Rolling Loud hip-hop festival at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

43 of 89

Mic Drop

Frank Micelotta/Fox/Picturegroup/Shutterstock

Jamie Foxx gets the crowd going at the Fox Upfront presentation afterparty at Central Park’s Wollman Rink on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

44 of 89

New Track Tuesdays

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Alyson and Amanda Michalka of musical duo Aly & AJ visit Build Studio to talk about their latest EP Sanctuary on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement

45 of 89

Perfect Pairing

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. to promote their new TV show on Charter’s Spectrum, L.A.’s Finest, on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

46 of 89

Hand to Hold

TIZIANA FABI/AFP/Getty

Amal Clooney supports husband George at the Rome premiere of his new Hulu series Catch-22 on Monday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 89

Nice in Nice

Splash News Online

Selena Gomez shows off her chic travel style while arriving to the Nice airport in France on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

48 of 89

Show Your Stripe

Jim Spellman/WireImage

Chrissy Teigen waves to the cameras on Monday at the NBC 2019/20 Upfront at the Four Seasons Hotel in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

49 of 89

One Cute Couple

Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal/Getty

Also at the NBC Upfront: Ted Danson and wife Mary Steenburgen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

50 of 89

Dog Days

MEGA

Elizabeth Olsen and boyfriend Robbie Arnett take their dog for a stroll in Sherman Oaks, California, on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

51 of 89

Ray of Light

LOIC VENANCE/AFP/Getty

Amber Heard arrives to the Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France, on Monday, ahead of the start of the Cannes Film Festival.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

52 of 89

Shop to It

Courtesy Tod's

Naomi Watts celebrates the opening of the Tod’s Library Boutique in the Shops at Hudson Yards in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

53 of 89

Vision in Violet

Paras Griffin/Getty

Michelle Obama beams during the penultimate stop on her Becoming book tour at a packed State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

54 of 89

Mother & Son Moment

Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Honoree Selma Blair and her son Arthur Saint attend the 26th annual Race to Erase MS gala at The Beverly Hilton on Friday in L.A.     

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

55 of 89

Cheek to Cheek

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Barbara Palvin and boyfriend Dylan Sprouse strike a sultry pose at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2019 Issue Launch at Seaspice on Friday in Miami.  

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

56 of 89

Swimsuit Stars

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

Model Kelsey Merritt and cover star Tyra Banks are all smiles at the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Launch celebration at Myn-Tu on Saturday in Miami.

Advertisement
Advertisement

57 of 89

Hulu Hot List

Splash News Online

Director and star George Clooney arrives at the Catch-22 TV show photo call on Monday in Rome.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

58 of 89

Rock On

Gary Miller/Getty

Sting wows the crowd with his performance during day three of KAABOO Texas at AT&T Stadium on Sunday in Arlington, Texas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

59 of 89

Seaside Snap

David M. Benett/Getty

Naomie Harris soaks up some sun on the water at The ABB FIA Formula E 2019 Monaco E-Prix on Saturday in Monaco.

Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 89

Netflix and No Chill

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Kevin Hart and wife Eniko Parrish goof around at the Netflix is a Joke screening on Saturday in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

61 of 89

Retro Ride

Splash News Online

Will Smith poses next to an old East German Trabant car made out of cardboard cartons on Monday in Berlin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

62 of 89

Lovely Luncheon

Presley Ann/Getty

Actress Ciera Payton and Sean “Diddy” Combs pose for a photo together at the LadyLike Foundation’s Women of Excellence Luncheon in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

63 of 89

Snacking with Purpose

Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Padma Lakshmi partners with Stacy’s Pita Chips to launch Stacy’s Rise Project, aimed at providing funding and networking and mentorship opportunities to female founders in the food industry, on Friday in Santa Rosa, California. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

64 of 89

Weekend Workout

The Image Direct

Mom-to-be Krysten Ritter steps out for a hike with her boyfriend Adam Granduciel and their dog on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

65 of 89

'90s Throwback

Faye Sadou/MediaPunch

Costars Julie Benz and Rebecca Gayheart reunite at Rooftop Cinema Club hosts the 20th anniversary and cast reunion of the 1999 cult classic Jawbreaker at Level in L.A. on Saturday.       

Advertisement
Advertisement