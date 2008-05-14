Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 14, 2008
SHE'S A PEACH!
Only one month after giving birth to son Ignatius, Cate Blanchett shows off her svelte figure in a peach Giorgio Armani Privé gown at the Cannes International Film Festival.
STRIKE A CHORD
John Mayer communes with his guitar – and his audience – Tuesday during a performance at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando. The singer also made time for Jennifer Aniston, stealing a backstage kiss before returning for his encore.
GREEN PARTY
A beaming Beyoncé makes a glittery exit from Kanye West and Rihanna's concert at New York's Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Then, it was time for a post-show meal with husband Jay-Z (not pictured) and Diddy.
BABY CARRIER
Christina Aguilera only has eyes for her precious cargo, 4-month-old son Max, while strolling in New York City late Tuesday. Also along for the walk: husband Jordan Bratman (not pictured), who wrangled their coterie of dogs.
KISS & TELL
How did Pete Doherty celebrate his recent release from prison? With a Tuesday concert at the Forum in London with his band Babyshambles, some late-night partying – and a friendly smooch from pal Amy Winehouse.
IT’S PANDA-MONIUM!
Jack Black leads the panda parade at the Cannes International Film Festival to promote his animated film Kung Fu Panda on Wednesday. The funnyman, who voices a lazy panda who becomes a martial-arts warrior, helped kick off the fest with a display of his moves.
CANNES DO!
They may be premiering a futuristic thriller, but Blindness costars Gael Garcia Bernal, Julianne Moore and Alice Braga keep things light Wednesday before a screening of their movie at Cannes.
PARTY PEOPLE
Following her Tuesday night show at New York's Madison Square Garden, Rihanna helps beau Chris Brown celebrate his 19th birthday at Rebel. Although they've been keeping coy about their relationship, the musical couple were recently spotted cuddling in Miami.
ARM’S LENGTH
Janet Jackson channels her inner geisha girl Tuesday in an ombre Alexander McQueen frock at the opening of the British designer's Los Angeles store.
WIGGING OUT
After debuting her new single "7 Things," Miley Cyrus – in character as her blonde alter-ego – signs off Tuesday from the Nashville set of The Hannah Montana Movie.
NACHO MOMMA
Enjoying a date night with husband Gavin Rossdale (not shown), Gwen Stefani satisfies her craving for Mexican food on Monday with a trip to Marix Tex Mex Café in West Hollywood.
MON AMIE
Monochromatic pair Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson share a private joke during a stroll through Paris on Tuesday. The night before, the actress was the guest of honor at a fashion event for the Urban Beauty Show.
GAG ORDER
Ed Westwick refuels following a revealing episode of Gossip Girl, hanging out Tuesday with costars Michelle Trachtenberg, Jessica Szohr and Connor Paolo at the Fifth Annual Lucky Club at the Ritz-Carlton in New York. At the event, the guys picked up Keds sneakers and Guitar Hero while the girls opted for clothing from Michael Stars and Dr. Rey's Shapeware.
TWO FOR THE ROAD
It's a hip-hop heavyweight summit as Kanye West and Jay-Z leave New York City club Butter after a boys' night out on Monday.
For more info on their night out – and who else was partying at Butter – don't miss Caught in the Act!
LUNCHING IN LILAC
Victoria Beckham, who enjoyed her 34th birthday with the boys, shows a little leg Tuesday after lunching at London eatery Scott's.
STREET SMARTS
And the hometown tour continues! David Archuleta receives his honorary street sign during a celebration Friday at Murray High School in Murray, Utah.
FROM RUSSIA, WITH LOVE
Paris Hilton gets a whiff of her Moulin Rouge-inspired perfume, Can Can, while promoting the fragrance in Moscow in Tuesday.