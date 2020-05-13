Ariel Winter Throws a Birthday Bash in L.A., Plus Derek Hough, Tori Spelling and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff
May 13, 2020 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Birthday Bash

The Image Direct

Ariel Winter hosts a special social distancing birthday party with balloons and doughnuts for boyfriend Luke Benward on her driveway on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 96

Lunch Break

MEGA

Derek Hough leisurely waits outside for his Sweetgreen salad to be made on Tuesday.

3 of 96

Outfit Inspo

Jesse Bauer/startraksphoto.com

Tori Spelling wears a flowy spring dress with white boots on Tuesday in L.A.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 96

Coupled Up

RHTY/starmaxinc.com/Shutterstock

James Maslow and Caitlin Spears cuddle up while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Advertisement

5 of 96

Shopping Trip

SplashNews.com

Emma Roberts sports a Peanuts gang T-shirt and blue bell bottoms as she shops for groceries in Los Feliz, California, on Tuesday.

6 of 96

Shorts Story

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Alison Brie changes into her running gear to break a sweat on Tuesday in sunny L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 96

Bicycle Built for Two

SplashNews.com

Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan hop on a tandem bike on Tuesday while hunkered down together in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 96

Summer Whites

The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss goes glam on Tuesday while stepping out in New York City.

Advertisement

9 of 96

A Cut Above

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Another day, another run for Ryan Phillippe, who jogs around his Los Angeles neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 96

Bend and Snap

Courtesy of Michelob

Alessandra Ambrósio works out from home in L.A. while supporting local gym owners and trainers during Michelob ULTRA’s livestream workout series.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 96

'Wheely' Cute

The Image Direct

Shia LaBeouf gets some fresh air while taking his dog for a bike ride on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 96

Dog Days

Bauer-Griffin/SplashNews.com

Lucy Hale and her dog pop out for a stroll around her neighborhood on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 96

Hydrated and Happy

Dennis Quaid fuels up with a fresh juice on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 96

Afternoon Outing

SplashNews.com

Kristen Wiig and fiancé Avi Rothman take their dog for a walk on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 96

Bach at It

The Image Direct

Former Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin soaks up some sunshine while walking her dog Mino on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 96

On the Right 'Track'

MEGA

Charlie Hunnam steps out in an all-gray track suit on Monday in Los Angeles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 96

Take a Stand

The Image Direct

Josh Dallas goes shirtless on Monday for a bike ride in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 96

Doggie Duty

Backgrid

Jeremy Piven totes his pooch Bubba during a stroll through West Hollywood on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 96

Giving Thanks

The Image Direct

Will Ferrell sports a sweet message on his shirt on Monday while walking and clearing trash in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 96

Safety First

Shutterstock

Goldie Hawn wears a helmet as she cruises the streets of L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 96

Weekend Vibes

Shutterstock

Selma Blair and Ron Carlson enjoy their coffee to-go on Sunday as they stroll through L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 96

California Casual

SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas wears a yellow tank, high-waisted jeans and sneakers as she takes her dog out for a walk on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 96

Sun and Smiles

Shutterstock

Tobey Maguire and Tatiana Dieteman enjoy each other’s company as they go for a walk on Sunday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 96

Delightful Details

Gotham/GC Images

Famke Janssen walks through N.Y.C.’s Washington Square Park on Sunday carrying a cute cherry tote.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 96

Athleisure Looks

MEGA

Olivia Wilde steps out in all black for an evening hike in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 96

Country Cuties

Courtesy Grand Ole Opry

Gwen Stefani made her Grand Ole Opry debut Saturday night as she performed "Nobody But You" with longtime love Blake Shelton remotely from his bar Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 96

In the Zone

SplashNews.com

Sam Smith listens to music as they walk around London’s Hampstead neighborhood over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

28 of 96

Out and About

TheImageDirect.com

Ashley Benson, who recently split from longtime girlfriend Cara Delevingne, runs errands on Saturday in L.A.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 96

Masked Singer

BACKGRID

Joe Jonas enjoys an afternoon stroll with wife Sophie Turner in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

30 of 96

Beach Day

BACKGRID

Robin Wright and husband Clément Giraudet make their way to a local beach in Malibu, California, on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

31 of 96

Running Wild

TheImageDirect.com

Ryan Phillippe stays active by going on a run outdoors in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

32 of 96

Four-Legged Friend

BACKGRID

Lucy Hale takes her beloved dog Elvis on a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

33 of 96

I'll Be Biking

Mega Agency

Arnold Schwarzenegger enjoys a bike ride in Santa Monica, California, over the weekend.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

34 of 96

Chit Chat

BACKGRID

Jessica Chastain talks on her cell phone outdoors in Pacific Palisades, California, during a Friday walk.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

35 of 96

You've Got Mail

Mega Agency

Ariel Winter and her boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages on Friday in Los Angeles

Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 96

Mad About Tacos

TheImageDirect.com

Jon Hamm is spotted picking up his order from a Mexican restaurant in Los Angeles on Friday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

37 of 96