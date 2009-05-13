Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 13, 2009
MEAL PLAN
Days after celebrating their third wedding anniversary with a festive dinner, Tori Spelling and hubby Dean McDermott keep the festivities going with dinner at West Hollywood hot spot STK on Tuesday.
BEACHY KEEN
On a break from her "I AM …" world tour, Beyoncé Knowles makes time for a little sunny RampR, strolling along the beach in Monaco on Wednesday. Soon, though, it's back to work for the singer, who is expected to perform in Stockholm, Sweden, later that night.
DINER'S CLUB
The eyes have it! Adding a splash of color to her evening eyewear, Kim Kardashian also makes a stylish stop to celebrate STK's one year anniversary Tuesday night. Earlier that evening, the reality star joined mom Kris and sister Kourtney at the performance by the final three American Idol contestants in L.A.
SUFFERING FOR HIS ART
Ashton Kutcher is in serious action-star mode – check out those arm injuries! – while filming a scene for his action-comedy Five Killers on Tuesday in Atlanta. In the movie, which costars Katherine Heigl, Kutcher plays a former hit man on the run.
LADIES WHO LUNCH
Leaving their little ones at home, Courteney Cox Arquette and pal Isla Fisher have a girls' day out Tuesday in Los Angeles, where they reportedly lunched at Joan's on Third.
HOT MAMA
Maya Rudolph, who's expecting her second child with director boyfriend Paul Thomas Anderson, shows off her burgeoning baby bump Tuesday outside the Late Show with David Letterman in New York.
SMOOTH RIDERS
Jay-Z and T.I. team up for a good cause, celebrating Audi's use of clean diesel technology during a dinner at New York's Audi Forum on Tuesday.
THEY'RE GAME!
Are they talking music? Jeremy Piven catches a mustachioed Neil Diamond's ear Tuesday at the Staples Center, where the guys cheered the Los Angeles Lakers to a 118-78 victory over the Houston Rockets during game five of the Western Conference semifinals.
GREEN THUMB
She's not your garden-variety starlet! Nicole Richie finds herself getting down and dirty during a visit Tuesday to the Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood, where she celebrated the launch of the Environmental Media Association's celebrity-driven initiative to provide organic gardens at schools in the Los Angeles area.
BIG IN JAPAN
Hot on the heels of their box office success in the U.S., Chris Pine and Eric Bana bow in Japan along with their Star Trek castmates at the sci-fi film's Tokyo premiere Tuesday at the Shinjuku Milano One theater.
TOPPED OFF
Jennifer Aniston comes well accessorized, sporting a fedora and carrying some shades as she continues to film The Baster in New York on Tuesday. In the romantic comedy, the actress smooches costar Jason Bateman, who recently told PEOPLE, "It was a good scene."
BLONDE AMBITION
Sarah Michelle Gellar, who is expecting her first child this fall with Freddie Prinze Jr., has a blonde moment on the set of The Wonderful Maladys Tuesday on New York's Upper West Side.
FLIGHT PATTERN
After touring Europe with his mother, Zac Efron prepares for takeoff once again from Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
CLASS ACT
All hail the Queen! Offering a brief lesson in history, a costumed Lily Allen takes the stage as 19th century Queen Victoria for a MySpace Secret Show at the Tabernacle in West London on Monday night.
DANCING QUEEN
Demi Lovato takes a spin around the dance floor with a young suitor Monday during an event for the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED.org) at West Hollywood's Mondrian Hotel, where the group honored the teen star for her efforts to create awareness for its cause.