Ana de Armas Is Spotted in Mallorca, Plus Zoe Saldana, Anne Hathaway and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff
Updated May 11, 2021 11:42 AM

Island Time

Credit: SplashNews.com

Ana de Armas is spotted out and about in Mallorca on Wednesday. 

Beauty in Blue

Credit: BACKGRID

Zoe Saldana goes for a monochromatic look in blue jeans, sneakers and a patterned blouse on the set of From Scratch on Tuesday in L.A. 

Ready to 'Work'

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Anne Hathaway steps out in a trench coat and jeans to film her new Apple TV series We Work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

Let the Games Begin

Credit: BACKGRID

Gordon Ramsay works up a sweat running laps while shooting a TV special in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday. 

Icons Only

Credit: AGF/Shutterstock

Sophia Loren looks ultra glamorous as she strikes a pose at the 66th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Tuesday.

Bling Ring

Credit: Backgrid

Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider and the cast of Bling Empire enjoy a beach party at Christine Chiu’s house in Malibu on Tuesday while filming season 2. 

Lunch Break

Credit: The Image Direct

Kaia Gerber takes a seat outside a restaurant while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Suited Up

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Dylan McDermott grabs a coffee while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

Here for It

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

Taylor Swift takes home the BRIT Award for Global Icon during the Tuesday night show, telling fans in her speech, "If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising."

BRIT Babe

Dua Lipa and her crew finish up her number during Tuesday night's BRIT Awards in London.

Happy Harry

Credit: JMEnternational/GETTY

Also taking home honors Tuesday night: Harry Styles, who won British single of the year for "Watermelon Sugar."

Mix It Up

Credit: JMEnternational/Getty

The women of Little Mix — moms-to-be Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left), Perrie Edwards (right) and Jade Thrilwall — pose with their British Group award at the BRIT Awards. 

Spin Cycle

Credit: Todd Wawrychuck/Disneyland Resort

Brie and Nikki Bella treat Brie's daughter Birdie to a day out at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday.

Who's Who?

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Wendy Williams unveils her wax figure at Madame
Tussauds New York on Tuesday in Times Square.

Best Feet Forward

Credit: Backgrid

Jodie Foster takes her pup Ziggy for a walk through Santa Monica on Tuesday.

Muscle Man

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hopper gets suited up on the Hamilton, Canada, set of his series The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday.

Co-stars Hit the Carpet

Credit: Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend hit the red carpet before the top 17 live performances air on The Voice in Universal City, California. 

Set Sighting

Credit: SplashNews.com

Claire Danes is seen shooting The Essex Serpent in full costume on Monday in London.

Street Style

Credit: The Image Direct

Kate Moss steps out in a chic outfit on her way to Notting Hill to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Monday in London.

In Loving Memory

Credit: BACKGRID

Eva Mendes wears the Mambacita matching set, in honor of Gigi Bryant, to visit a friend in L.A. on Monday.

Skater Boy

Credit: SplashNews.com

Matt James sports a full beard while out at a skate park in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Film Days

Credit: Click News And Media / Dean / SplashNews.com

Emma Corrin and Harry Styles get dressed in costume to film My Policeman at the Chattri Monument on Monday in the U.K.

Off to Work

Credit: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com

Amy Schumer heads to the set of Life & Beth to film on Monday in N.Y.C.

Love for Fashion

Credit: Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Georgia Fowler arrives at the Aje Resort 22 runway show wearing black and white at The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden on Tuesday in Sydney.

Cozy Fit

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ashley Greene wears a long coat, jeans and boots while out in L.A. on Monday.

Grand Opening

Credit: Rick Kern/WireImage

Kevin Smith cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Mooby's Austin, the fictional fast food restaurant popup from his View Askewniverse, at 3TEN ACL Live on Monday in Austin.

Film Night

Credit: Steve Sands/New York News Wire/MEGA

Mike Colter and Katja Herbers film scenes for CBS TV's Evil on Monday.

Dynamic Duo

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler Hoechlin, as Clark Kent, and Elizabeth Tulloch, as Lois Lane, are seen on the set of Superman & Lois on Sunday in Vancouver.

Happy to Be Here

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Michael B. Jordan beams on Monday while making an in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

A Hold on Me

Credit: BACKGRID

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stay connected on Sunday, her first Mother's Day, in Beverly Hills.

Something Sweet

Credit: LAURENT LAURENT VU/SIPA/Shutterstock

Ashley Park looks resort-ready on Sunday while filming scenes for Emily in Paris in Saint-Tropez, France.

Football Fans

Credit: MEGA

Marc Anthony and David Beckham grab some time on the field on Sunday during the Inter Miami soccer game against Atlanta United FC in Florida.

Black and White

Credit: Eric McCandless/ABC

Katy Perry shows off her ensemble on Sunday night ahead of American Idol's live show in L.A. 

Hold the Phone

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Jake Gyllenhaal talks and walks his way through N.Y.C. on Friday.

Peace Out

Credit: BACKGRID

That's a wrap! Lady Gaga leaves her Rome hotel on Sunday after finishing up filming on her new movie, House of Gucci. 

Making Waves

Credit: SplashNews.com

Another day, another ride for DJ Khaled, who has a need for speed in Miami on Saturday.

In the Dark

Credit: SplashNews.com

Rebel Wilson smiles wide while leaving a restaurant in West London with friends on Saturday night.

Got the Glow

Credit: John Parra/Getty

Becky G reaches for the sky during the Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y Su Musica Show in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday night. 

Oui!

Credit: ELIOTPRESS/MEGA

Lily Collins was all smiles while filming a scene for series 2 of Emily In Paris in Saint-Tropez.

Dashing Duo

Credit: Click News And Media/SplashNews.com

Costars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were busy on set in Brighton, England, filming My Policeman.

Chef's Kiss

Credit: Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Chaka Khan performed live on stage in Miami at the From Be Bop 2 Hip Hop dinner created by celebrity chefs Georgios Di Vogi of Georgios Santorini and Food Network star Jernard Wells.

Marvelous Miley

Credit: Will Heath/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Miley Cyrus performed "Plastic Hearts" on Saturday Night Live in New York.

Fun in the Sun

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard were spotted at a beach near Los Angeles.

Live from New York

Credit: PapCulture/BACKGRID

Miley Cyrus was spotted arriving at her New York City hotel after rehearsing for Saturday Night Live with host Elon Musk.

L.A. Adventures

Credit: The Last Jedi Master/BACKGRID

Andy Cohen was all smiles after grabbing a late-night dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.

Green with Envy

Credit: The Daily Stardust/BACKGRID

Kylie Jenner rocked a green ensemble while arriving for a night out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.

Down Under

Credit: KHAPGG/BACKGRID

Natalie Portman and her mother enjoyed a day together at the NSW Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia.

Rock On

Credit: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters performed on the Late Night with Seth Meyers set in New York City.

Family Time

Credit: The Image Direct

Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra step out with Cameron's brother Ryan in N.Y.C.'s West Village on Thursday.

Beachy Keen

Credit: Splash

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin hit the beach in England on Thursday while continuing to film My Policeman.

Friday Feels

Credit: Splash News Online

Dita Von Teese is seen leaving her hotel on Friday in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.

Red Alert

Credit: Felipe ramales/splash

Brooke Shields stuns on Thursday during a photo shoot in New York City.

How Does Your Garden Grow?

Credit: Peter Byrne/Getty

Prince William gets ready to do some work on Thursday while visiting Brighter Futures — a group of organizations that support children and families — in Rhyl, Wales. 

Colorful Couple

Credit: Diggzy/Splash

Gabourey Sidibe and fiancé Brandon Frankel bring the brightness in L.A. on Thursday.

Business Casual

Credit: The Image Direct

Karlie Kloss looks ready for the boardroom in her black-and-white ensemble in N.Y.C. on Thursday.

Practice Makes Perfect

Credit: Robert Kamau/GC

Miley Cyrus is ready to rock outside the NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday, ahead of her weekend SNL hosting gig.

Got a 'Hold' On Me

Credit: Dominic Lipinski/Getty

Kate Middleton meets with her Hold Still project entrant Naz Malekina during a surprise visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Friday in celebration of the publication of the book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020. 

Raise a Glass

Credit: Courtesy Casamigos

Bebe Rexha sips a Casamigos cocktail on Thursday night during an intimate party in the Hollywood Hills to celebrate her new album, Better Mistakes.