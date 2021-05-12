Ana de Armas Is Spotted in Mallorca, Plus Zoe Saldana, Anne Hathaway and More
Island Time
Ana de Armas is spotted out and about in Mallorca on Wednesday.
Beauty in Blue
Zoe Saldana goes for a monochromatic look in blue jeans, sneakers and a patterned blouse on the set of From Scratch on Tuesday in L.A.
Ready to 'Work'
Anne Hathaway steps out in a trench coat and jeans to film her new Apple TV series We Work in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Let the Games Begin
Gordon Ramsay works up a sweat running laps while shooting a TV special in Athens’ Panathenaic Stadium on Tuesday.
Icons Only
Sophia Loren looks ultra glamorous as she strikes a pose at the 66th annual David di Donatello Awards in Rome on Tuesday.
Bling Ring
Jaime Xie, Kevin Kreider and the cast of Bling Empire enjoy a beach party at Christine Chiu’s house in Malibu on Tuesday while filming season 2.
Lunch Break
Kaia Gerber takes a seat outside a restaurant while out and about in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.
Suited Up
Dylan McDermott grabs a coffee while filming Law and Order: Organized Crime on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Here for It
Taylor Swift takes home the BRIT Award for Global Icon during the Tuesday night show, telling fans in her speech, "If you're experiencing turbulence or pressure, that probably means you're rising."
BRIT Babe
Dua Lipa and her crew finish up her number during Tuesday night's BRIT Awards in London.
Happy Harry
Also taking home honors Tuesday night: Harry Styles, who won British single of the year for "Watermelon Sugar."
Mix It Up
The women of Little Mix — moms-to-be Leigh-Anne Pinnock (left), Perrie Edwards (right) and Jade Thrilwall — pose with their British Group award at the BRIT Awards.
Spin Cycle
Brie and Nikki Bella treat Brie's daughter Birdie to a day out at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, on Tuesday.
Who's Who?
Wendy Williams unveils her wax figure at Madame
Tussauds New York on Tuesday in Times Square.
Best Feet Forward
Jodie Foster takes her pup Ziggy for a walk through Santa Monica on Tuesday.
Muscle Man
Tom Hopper gets suited up on the Hamilton, Canada, set of his series The Umbrella Academy on Tuesday.
Co-stars Hit the Carpet
Judges Kelly Clarkson and John Legend hit the red carpet before the top 17 live performances air on The Voice in Universal City, California.
Set Sighting
Claire Danes is seen shooting The Essex Serpent in full costume on Monday in London.
Street Style
Kate Moss steps out in a chic outfit on her way to Notting Hill to grab a bite to eat with a friend on Monday in London.
In Loving Memory
Eva Mendes wears the Mambacita matching set, in honor of Gigi Bryant, to visit a friend in L.A. on Monday.
Skater Boy
Matt James sports a full beard while out at a skate park in N.Y.C. on Monday.
Film Days
Emma Corrin and Harry Styles get dressed in costume to film My Policeman at the Chattri Monument on Monday in the U.K.
Off to Work
Amy Schumer heads to the set of Life & Beth to film on Monday in N.Y.C.
Love for Fashion
Georgia Fowler arrives at the Aje Resort 22 runway show wearing black and white at The Calyx, Royal Botanic Garden on Tuesday in Sydney.
Cozy Fit
Ashley Greene wears a long coat, jeans and boots while out in L.A. on Monday.
Grand Opening
Kevin Smith cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of Mooby's Austin, the fictional fast food restaurant popup from his View Askewniverse, at 3TEN ACL Live on Monday in Austin.
Film Night
Mike Colter and Katja Herbers film scenes for CBS TV's Evil on Monday.
Dynamic Duo
Tyler Hoechlin, as Clark Kent, and Elizabeth Tulloch, as Lois Lane, are seen on the set of Superman & Lois on Sunday in Vancouver.
Happy to Be Here
Michael B. Jordan beams on Monday while making an in-person appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.
A Hold on Me
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner stay connected on Sunday, her first Mother's Day, in Beverly Hills.
Something Sweet
Ashley Park looks resort-ready on Sunday while filming scenes for Emily in Paris in Saint-Tropez, France.
Football Fans
Marc Anthony and David Beckham grab some time on the field on Sunday during the Inter Miami soccer game against Atlanta United FC in Florida.
Black and White
Katy Perry shows off her ensemble on Sunday night ahead of American Idol's live show in L.A.
Hold the Phone
Jake Gyllenhaal talks and walks his way through N.Y.C. on Friday.
Peace Out
That's a wrap! Lady Gaga leaves her Rome hotel on Sunday after finishing up filming on her new movie, House of Gucci.
Making Waves
Another day, another ride for DJ Khaled, who has a need for speed in Miami on Saturday.
In the Dark
Rebel Wilson smiles wide while leaving a restaurant in West London with friends on Saturday night.
Got the Glow
Becky G reaches for the sky during the Latin GRAMMY Celebra Ellas y Su Musica Show in Hollywood, Florida, on Sunday night.
Oui!
Lily Collins was all smiles while filming a scene for series 2 of Emily In Paris in Saint-Tropez.
Dashing Duo
Costars Harry Styles and Emma Corrin were busy on set in Brighton, England, filming My Policeman.
Chef's Kiss
Chaka Khan performed live on stage in Miami at the From Be Bop 2 Hip Hop dinner created by celebrity chefs Georgios Di Vogi of Georgios Santorini and Food Network star Jernard Wells.
Marvelous Miley
Miley Cyrus performed "Plastic Hearts" on Saturday Night Live in New York.
Fun in the Sun
Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard were spotted at a beach near Los Angeles.
Live from New York
Miley Cyrus was spotted arriving at her New York City hotel after rehearsing for Saturday Night Live with host Elon Musk.
L.A. Adventures
Andy Cohen was all smiles after grabbing a late-night dinner at Craig’s in West Hollywood, California.
Green with Envy
Kylie Jenner rocked a green ensemble while arriving for a night out at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles.
Down Under
Natalie Portman and her mother enjoyed a day together at the NSW Art Gallery in Sydney, Australia.
Rock On
Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters performed on the Late Night with Seth Meyers set in New York City.
Family Time
Tyler Cameron and Camila Kendra step out with Cameron's brother Ryan in N.Y.C.'s West Village on Thursday.
Beachy Keen
Harry Styles and Emma Corrin hit the beach in England on Thursday while continuing to film My Policeman.
Friday Feels
Dita Von Teese is seen leaving her hotel on Friday in N.Y.C.'s Soho neighborhood.
Red Alert
Brooke Shields stuns on Thursday during a photo shoot in New York City.
How Does Your Garden Grow?
Prince William gets ready to do some work on Thursday while visiting Brighter Futures — a group of organizations that support children and families — in Rhyl, Wales.
Colorful Couple
Gabourey Sidibe and fiancé Brandon Frankel bring the brightness in L.A. on Thursday.
Business Casual
Karlie Kloss looks ready for the boardroom in her black-and-white ensemble in N.Y.C. on Thursday.
Practice Makes Perfect
Miley Cyrus is ready to rock outside the NBC Studios in N.Y.C. on Thursday, ahead of her weekend SNL hosting gig.
Got a 'Hold' On Me
Kate Middleton meets with her Hold Still project entrant Naz Malekina during a surprise visit to the National Portrait Gallery in London on Friday in celebration of the publication of the book Hold Still: A Portrait of Our Nation in 2020.
Raise a Glass
Bebe Rexha sips a Casamigos cocktail on Thursday night during an intimate party in the Hollywood Hills to celebrate her new album, Better Mistakes.