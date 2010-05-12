Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 12, 2010
IN THE 'HOOD'
Russell Crowe and Cate Blanchett kick off the 63rd Cannes Film Festival Wednesday on the French Riviera, where they're premiering their new epic, Robin Hood, which hits theaters stateside on Friday.
L.A. WOMAN
Jessica Simpson makes her acting return Tuesday, filming scenes for HBO's Entourage with Jeremy Piven in Beverly Hills. The comedy's seventh season will premiere June 27.
FLOWER GIRL
She's sun-kissed! Jennifer Aniston channels her inner islander while sporting a thin white dress on the set of her next flick, Just Go With It, in Maui Tuesday. The rom-com also co-stars funnyman Adam Sandler.
ACHILLES HEAL
Soccer superstar David Beckham is finally seen without a leg brace – he suffered a heel injury that took him out of contention to compete in this year's World Cup – as he makes a flighty return back to his homeland in London Wednesday.
SEXY TIME
READY, SET, WORK!
While his girlfriend relishes in her sexiness, Matthew McConaughey downplays his hunkiness, casually arriving to his office in Venice, Calif., on Tuesday.
BABY ON BOARD
Expectant mom Isla Fisher spends quality time Tuesday with her favorite companion, 2½-year-old daughter Olive, in Studio City, Calif.
DINE AND DASH
Twilight's Ashley Greene grabs some lunch at a local sushi joint in Studio City, Calif., Tuesday. The actress is currently in the midst of renegotiating her contract for the next installment of the vampire films.
STANDING TALL
Ever the diva, a dressed-down Mariah Carey still sports sky-high stilettos while out with her equally casual hubby Nick Cannon in L.A. Tuesday. The couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary by renewing their vows.
HOLD UP
Just call her the trophy collector! Lady Gaga loads up on the accolades, clutching her three Echo Awards, a German music prize based on sales, Tuesday at Berlin's O2 World Arena.
THE MOTHER LOAD
Sarah Jessica Parker totes daughter Tabitha, 10 months, during a day out in New York City Tuesday. The actress (and her trendy pals) returns to the big screen May 27 in Sex and the City 2.
MELLOW YELLOW
Sports Illustrated cover model Brooklyn Decker flaunts her bikini body Tuesday while shooting Just Go With It with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston (not pictured) in Maui, Hawaii.
STROLLER SET
After teaming up with Matthew Fox for a sexy commercial shoot, Eric Dane resumes daddy duty, enjoying a stroll through Portofino, Italy, Monday with wife Rebecca Gayheart and daughter Billie, 2 months.
READY TO RIDE
And she's off! Naomi Watts makes a speedy getaway Tuesday while taking her bike for a spin in New York.
TAKE THE LEAD
Forget dessert – James Van Der Beek and expectant girlfriend Kimberly Brook make a sweet departure after dining together at Katsuya Hollywood Monday.