Kate Middleton Visits St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Plus Tom Hiddleston, Ashlee Simpson Ross and More

By People Staff May 11, 2022 06:00 AM

Having a Laugh

Credit: Jane Barlow/Getty

Kate Middleton participates in a Roots of Empathy session with students at St. John's Primary School in Glasgow, Scotland on May 11. 

All Smiles

Credit: The Image Direct

Tom Hiddleston cracks a smile as he leaves BBC Radio 2 Studios in London on May 11. 

The Look of Love

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson Ross share a sweet look at the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Strike a Pose

Credit: Isa Foltin/Getty

Waris Ahluwalia, Maggie Gyllenhaal and Oscar Isaac attend the Montblanc House opening in Hamburg, Germany on May 10. 

Green with Envy

Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty

Rebel Wilson attends the Netflix Senior Year special screening in West Hollywood on May 10. 

Peace Out

Credit: Tom Cooper/Getty

Kate Bosworth attends the Bring On the Dancing Horses screening and panel during SeriesFest in Denver, Colorado on May 10. 

Park It

Credit: Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus films Beth and Don with Tobias Menzies (not pictured) on May 10 in N.Y.C.

Pop of Pink

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

January Jones attends the FARFETCH Beauty Launch Party on May 10 in West Hollywood. 

Pass the Mic

Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty

BRELAND performs during the 2022 Clio Music Awards on May 10 in Nashville, Tennessee. 

What's Up, Dog?

Credit: Splash News Online

Alicia Silverstone takes a hike with her pup in L.A. on May 10. 

Milestone Moment

Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Daniel Dae Kim and Jamie Lee Curtis support James Hong as he's honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 10 in L.A.

Sweet Treat

Credit: Splash News Online

Bella Hadid takes boyfriend Marc Kalman out for ice cream for his birthday on May 10 in N.Y.C.

Zoom Zoom

Credit: Backgrid

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne have a blast riding electric scooters on the set of the new Apple TV+ series Platonic in L.A. on May 10. 

Rise and Grind

Credit: MEGA

On May 10, Chris Pratt jogs up a hill during his morning workout in L.A.

Miami Heat

Credit: MEGA

Chantel Jeffries takes a dip in the water while enjoying a beach day in Miami on May 10.

Candy Crush

Credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Justin Timberlake supports wife Jessica Biel at the L.A. premiere of Hulu's Candy at the El Capitan Theatre on May 9.

Three's Company

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Hannah Einbinder and Jean Smart hang out at HBO Max's Hacks season 2 L.A. premiere afterparty at the Sunset Tower on May 9.

Legend Live

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

On May 9, John Legend performs onstage during the 2022 Robin Hood Benefit at N.Y.C.'s Jacob Javits Center.

Set Sighting

Credit: The Image Direct

Chris Evans films Ghosted in London on May 9. 

Lunch Break

Credit: Backgrid

Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer head to lunch on May 9 in N.Y.C.

Big Winner

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Snoop Dogg, American Song Contest winner AleXa and Kelly Clarkson pose at the show's grand final live premiere at Universal Studios Hollywood on May 9.

#Sliving

Credit: Courtesy

Venus Williams joins Paris Hilton on stage as she DJs an event with McLaren during 2022 Miami Grand Prix weekend. 

Hands Up

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns/Getty

Keith Urban plays to the crowd while performing at Edinburgh Playhouse on May 9 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Effortless Glamour

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Julianne Hough models a vintage haute couture gown on May 9 in N.Y.C's Washington Square Park.

Sin City

Credit: Jerritt Clark/Getty

In Las Vegas, Henry Golding attends the Canelo vs. Bivol Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in the T-Mobile Arena on May 7.

Supporting Actors

Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Shutterstock

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster pose on the red carpet at the Actors Fund Gala in N.Y.C. on May 9.

Inside Scoop

Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

The cast of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — Trinity The Tuck, Jaida Essence Hall, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, Raja, Monet X Change, Yvie Oddly and The Vivienne — pose with Ben Platt after their conversation at the 92Y in N.Y.C. on May 9.

Canada Tour 2022

Credit: Mark Horton/Getty

Avril Lavigne performs at Ottawa's TD Place Arena during her Bite Me tour on May 9.

Hello Sunshine

Jennifer Garner heads to the set of her upcoming Apple series The Last Thing He Told Me in L.A. on May 9.

Vulcan Salute

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

George Takei visits N.Y.C.'s SiriusXM Studios on May 9.

Brooklyn Bound

Credit: Jose Perez/Splash News Online

In Brooklyn, New York, Tom Holland films The Crowded Room on May 9.

Flower Power

Credit: THe IMage Direct

Dressed in a sunflower top and white trousers, Lucy Hale rides a bike while filming on the set of a new project on May 8 in L.A.

Training Day

Credit: Alexander Tamargo/Getty

While in Miami, Tyler Cameron snaps a photo with David Beckham at the David Beckham and F45 Training launch on May 9.

Gallery Gang

Credit: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Allie Marie Evans, Rumer Willis, Tyler Shields and Tallulah Belle Willis pose at L.A.'s Sotheby's x Tyler Shields Gallery on May 5.

The Bright Stuff

Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Janet Jackson performs on Kentucky Derby night, May 7, at Louisville's Lynn Stadium. 

So GLAAD

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Ariana DeBose, Wilson Cruz and Judith Light get together at the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Ketel One Vodka, at The Hilton Midtown in N.Y.C. on May 6. 

Ride Along

Credit: MASSIMO PERCOSSI/ANSA/Zuma

Jason Momoa has a blast on May 8 while filming the 10th installment of Fast & Furious in Rome.

Major Moment

Credit: Brian Stukes/Getty

Taraji P. Henson receives an honorary degree during Howard University's 2022 Commencement in Washington, D.C., on May 7.

And They're Off

Jay Cutler prepares to party at the 10th annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event hosted by Black Rock Thoroughbred in Louisville, KY, Friday

No Shirt, No Problem

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Shawn Mendes shows off his toned figure while leaving the beach in Miami on May 7.

To Boot

Credit: MEGA

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton (not pictured) visit her parents in Los Angeles on Mother's Day.

Suit Yourself

Credit: MEGA

Karrueche Tran hits the beach in Miami with friends on May 7.

The Wanted

Credit: Jose Perez/INSTARimages.com

Dylan McDermott sports a smile on the New York City set of FBI: Most Wanted on May 7.

Starry Selfie

Credit: SHAWN THEW/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

David Beckham snaps a pic with a Red Bull team member on May 8 at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome.

Sister Act

Credit: Dan Istitene/Getty

Venus and Serena Williams are among the famous faces at the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at the Miami International Autodrome on May 8.

Hello Yellow

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Brandy sports a yellow ensemble with a bright smile on her face while attending the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Purple Reign

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Mom-to-be Ashley Greene hugs her bump at the 5th Annual Best Buddies' Celebration of Mothers at La Villa Contenta on May 7 in Malibu. 

Behind the Mask

Credit: Guy Levy/Shutterstock

Olivia Colman presents an award on May 8 at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards at Royal Festival Hall in London.

A Toast to TV

Credit: Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Ncuti Gatwa makes a serious style statement outside the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards in London on May 8.

Here to Cheer

Credit: Courtesy LAFC

Owen Wilson gets excited on May 7 during the Los Angeles Football Club game against Philadelphia Union at Banc of California Stadium in L.A.

Dinner and Drinks

Credit: Romain Maurice/Getty

Jamie Foxx and Lindsey Vonn attend Day 4 of American Express presents CARBONE Beach at Carbone restaurant in Miami on May 8.

What's Shakin'?

Credit: Seth Browarnik/StarTraks

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston serve up cocktails with their Dos Hombres tequila at The Key Club in Miami on May 7.

Orange You Glad?

Credit: Paras Griffin/Getty

Mary J. Blige says hello at the Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit in Atlanta on May 7.

With the Band

Credit: Courtesy

Jacob Collier and his band play for a sold-out crowd at N.Y.C.'s Irving Plaza on May 7.

Playing the Ponies

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock

Stephen Dorff prepares for the Kentucky Derby at Black Rock Thoroughbred's annual Fillies & Stallions Derby event at the Mellwood Art & Entertainment Center on Friday.

Dapper Rapper

Credit: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

Jack Harlow steals the spotlight on the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet, donning a full iridescent white suit on May 7 in Louisville, Kentucky. 

Rainbow Bright

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty for Churchill Downs

Anna Nicole Smith's teenage daughter Dannielynn Birkhead is a bright spot in Celia B at the 148th Kentucky Derby red carpet alongside her dad Larry Birkhead at Churchill Downs on May 7.

Where Art Thou

Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Brasil Photo Press/Splash

Tim Burton poses at the opening of his art exhibition in Sao Paolo, Brazil, called "A Beleza Sombria dos Monstros," featuring a collection of the filmmaker's illustrations and paintings on May 7.

Moms' Day Out

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty for The Little Market

Lauren Conrad, Tia Mowry, Draya Michele and Hannah Skvarla get together at Issima at La Peer Hotel on May 6 to celebrate Mother's Day weekend with nonprofit, fair trade shop The Little Market.

All for Her

Credit: Stephen J. Cohen/Getty

Janet Jackson stands out in a monochrome outfit at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Rock On

Credit: C Michael Stewart/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Richie Sambora raises $70,000 for charity by donating his guitar at the 2022 Barnstable Brown Gala ahead of the Kentucky Derby on May 6.

Gloves On

Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty

Laverne Cox walks the 33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards red carpet at the New York Hilton Midtown on May 6.

Baby Blue

Credit: Aaron Davidson/Getty for Cash App

Serena Williams attends Cash App's Night of Fancy Fun at the Faena Hotel in Miami Beach on May 6.

Passion and Drive

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Maye and Tosca Musk pose together at the season 3 premiere of Passionflix's Driven at The Ritz-Carlton in Marina del Rey on May 6.

Center Spotlight

Credit: Milos Bicanski/Getty

Emma Stone stuns at the premiere of the black-and-white short film Bleat in Athens on May 6.

Big Moves

Credit: Romain Maurice/Splash News Online

Jamie Foxx supports friend will.i.am at his WILL.I.AMG vehicle collaboration with Mercedes-Benz celebration in Miami's Design District on May 5.

Gym Grind

Credit: The Image Direct

Justin Theroux gets on his bike after a session at the gym in N.Y.C. on May 5.

Coffee Run

Credit: The IMage Direct

Selma Blair grabs coffee with her dog in L.A. on May 6.

Main Character Energy

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Kim Cattrall attends Variety's 2022 Power of Women N.Y.C. event on May 5.

Test Your Knowledge

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

JB Smoove and Randall Park take the stage at Blockbuster Trivia Game Night, presented by Netflix Is a Joke, at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. on May 5.

