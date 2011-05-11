Star Tracks: Wednesday, May 11, 2011

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:05 PM

SHE'S A SUCKER

As the new face of Midori, Kim Kardashian gets to work Tuesday, sampling the sweet wares while promoting the liquor brand in L.A.

SISTER ACT

Pippa Middleton, the chic subject of PEOPLE's current cover story, flaunts her signature glow in London on Wednesday, emerging for the first time since serving as maid of honor at her big sis Kate's wedding.

RHYTHM NATION

Did someone say dance break? Antonio Banderas busts a move alongside costar Salma Hayek Wednesday as the stars attend a photo call for their new movie, Puss in Boots, during the Cannes International Film Festival in France.

SAY 'ARRRGH!'

Giddy costars Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz link up in good spirits while promoting The Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (out May 20) in Moscow on Wednesday.

CASUAL CORNER

What's so funny? A dressed-down Ashley Greene makes time for a phone chat Tuesday while out in West Hollywood.

SLIM FIT

And stretch! Jennifer Hudson shows that the body of your dreams is within reach Tuesday during Weight Watchers's Walk-It Challenge in Chicago.

PEDAL POWER

Rachel McAdams is in full bloom Wednesday during a photo call at the Cannes International Film Festival to promote her Woody Allen-helmed film, Midnight in Paris, in which she stars with real-life beau Michael Sheen.

PEACE OFFERING

U.N. Environmental Ambassador Gisele Bündchen strikes her signature pose Tuesday before hosting an awards ceremony for the U.N.'s Champions of the Earth award at New York's American Museum of Natural History.

FAN-DEMONIUM

Drink up! Bono celebrates his 51st birthday with his fans Tuesday in Mexico City, where the singer and U2 performed later that night as part of their 360º world tour.

ON THE MEND

Reese Witherspoon refuses to let a twisted ankle slow her down on Monday, stepping out for lunch with friends at L.A.'s Brentwood Country Mart.

CLOTHES MINDED

Mom Gwen Stefani and son Kingston put on another fashionable show while strolling through London together Tuesday.

MODERN FAMILY

A pregnant Kimberly Stewart enjoys a little bonding time with father – and new dad himself – Rod Stewart on Tuesday in L.A.

BUMP IT UP

Kate Hudson and son Ryder, 7, make a quick getaway after a safe landing Monday at London's Heathrow Airport.

BUST A MOVE

Gal about town Jennifer Garner finds the time to dash into a Santa Monica store on Tuesday.

FRENCH CONNECTION

After a revealing appearance in Mexico City last week, a two-toned Lady Gaga shows off her new do while arriving in Paris Tuesday.

WELL-SUITED

Will Smith squeezes in some joshing (and noshing) on Tuesday, between takes on the New York City set of Men in Black III, out Memorial Day 2012.

