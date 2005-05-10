Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 11, 2005
ALL THAT GLITTERS
Pals Nicole Richie and Lindsay Lohan cozy up at a soiree celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Beverly Hills location of jewelry mecca Cartier on Monday. The fellow blonde bombshells were recently named to Maxim magazine's Hot 100 list.
SEEING RED
Looking stunning in scarlet, Teri Hatcher basks in the limelight at the Cartier party in Beverly Hills on Monday. Last week the actress and her Desperate Housewives costars celebrated the end of the first season of their hit ABC show.
HEARING AID
Ashton Kutcher keeps in touch – and alert – as he listens in to his PDA after stopping for a cold beverage in West Hollywood on Friday.
PARIS, FRANCE
Paris Hilton, with mom Kathy, strolls in her namesake city on Tuesday. The heiress is in France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, where her movie National Lampoon's Pledge This! is being screened.
SWINGING SCENE
Jude Law indulges in a cocktail at the Monday screening of actor friend Daniel Craig's film The Jacket in London on Monday. The actors – who costarred in 2002's Road to Perdition – had a lot to chat about: Craig also stars alongside Law's fiancee Sienna Miller in the crime drama Layer Cake, in select U.S. theaters May 13.
ON THE GO
Keira Knightley is staying busy: While on a break from filming Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest, the actress attends the London screening of her psychological thriller The Jacket on Monday. Next, she'll portray model-turned-bounty-hunter Domino Harvey in the biopic Domino this summer.
TONGUE IN CHIC
Haylie (left) and Hilary Duff offer a raspberry salute while shopping in Beverly Hills on Saturday. Teen queen Hilary will get back to business when her romantic comedy The Perfect Man (which costars Heather Locklear as her mom) opens June 17.
BENCH WARMER
Dressed in soccer duds to promote his new film, Kicking amp Screaming, Will Ferrell kicks off an appearance on MTV's Total Request Live on Tuesday. In the movie, which opens Friday, Ferrell plays a dad who gets too competitive while coaching his son's soccer team.
JUMPIN' JACK FLASH
He may be 61, but Mick Jagger proves he's gathered no moss at a Rolling Stones performance in New York City on Tuesday. The band played for members of the press to announce their upcoming world tour, which starts Aug. 21 in Boston.
SWEET & FRUITY
Got your nose! LL Cool J kids around with Strawberry Shortcake at the Kids for Kids Celebrity Carnival in New York on Saturday. The actor and father of four met with AIDS-afflicted children at the 12th annual street party, which benefits the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.