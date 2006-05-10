Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 10, 2006
BABY LOVE
With soon-to-be big brother Sean Preston in her arms, Britney Spears leaves The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday after making a surprise appearance to announce her pregnancy. "Don't worry, Dave – it's not yours," the grinning pop star told the host before reading the night's Top Ten list.
BABY CHIC
Earlier, Spears fits Sean Preston with a newsboy cap at the Jacadi children's boutique in New York City. Mom picked up the hat and a few other duds there for the stylin' 8-month-old.
LUCKY DAY
Lindsay Lohan gives her fans a shot and poses for photos Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Just My Luck.
FIRST CLASS
Ryan Gosling does the heavy lifting Tuesday as he and girlfriend Rachel McAdams leave L.A. for New York City. As for rumors that the Notebook couple were shopping for wedding rings, McAdams – a St. Thomas, Ontario, native – told her hometown newspaper, "No, definitely not."
CLOSE CALL
Honorary chairwoman Kate Bosworth is in fit form in a Zac Posen dress at the 3rd Annual TeachersCount spring benefit Tuesday in New York City. But the event, hosted by the designer, didn't go off without a stitch: The actress earlier suffered a wardrobe malfunction. "They sent over a tailor who sewed me in," the Superman Returns star confessed. "I couldn't take this dress off if I tried!"
THEY'RE WITH THE BAND
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes lead the fanfare after touching down in Aberdeen, Wash., for a special screening of Mission: Impossible III. Local Wal-Mart employee Kevin McCoy won the private showing with the stars for 200 of his pals in a trivia contest.
FRONT-ROW FEATURE
Cruise takes a walk down the aisle – at the movie theater, that is – during his special Aberdeen, Wash., screening of M:I 3.
SPRING FLING
In Roberto Cavalli, Halle Berry blossoms as an honoree at the Producers Guild of America's 2006 Celebration of Diversity gala Tuesday in Beverly Hills. "To receive an award on diversity is sort of what my life struggle has been all about," she tells PEOPLE. "Maybe I've been doing something halfway right."
CLUB CLIQUE
Doormen are no match for this duo: Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson pair up for a night of partying at Los Angeles club Shag on Monday.
HEATED MOMENT
Anna Kournikova forms her own snuggly team with boyfriend Enrique Iglesias at the Miami Heat vs. New Jersely Nets playoff game in Florida on Monday. But their love wasn't strong enough to save the home team – they lost, 100-88.
FUNNY GIRL
Sienna Miller lets her hair down Tuesday on the London set of her film Stardust. The big-budget fantasy based on the bestselling Neil Gaiman fairy tale also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro.
SUMMER STYLE
Rachel Bilson opts for comfort during a shopping trip Tuesday to the Dari boutique (owned by William Shatner's daughter Melanie) in Studio City, Calif. The actress's series, The O.C., will air its season finale on May 18.
PRIME TIME
Uma Thurman, in London to promote her film Prime on Tuesday, takes the opportunity to do some shopping with publicist pal Robert Garlock.
SMALL BUSINESS
Still sporting a short do from her Vendetta days, Natalie Portman arrives Tuesday to the Toronto set of Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, in which she helms a magical toy store.