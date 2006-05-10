Star Tracks - Wednesday, May 10, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

1 of 14

BABY LOVE

Credit: LUIS GUERRA/Ramey

With soon-to-be big brother Sean Preston in her arms, Britney Spears leaves The Late Show with David Letterman on Tuesday after making a surprise appearance to announce her pregnancy. "Don't worry, Dave – it's not yours," the grinning pop star told the host before reading the night's Top Ten list.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 14

BABY CHIC

Credit: INFGoff

Earlier, Spears fits Sean Preston with a newsboy cap at the Jacadi children's boutique in New York City. Mom picked up the hat and a few other duds there for the stylin' 8-month-old.

3 of 14

LUCKY DAY

Credit: Lisa O'Connor/ZUMA

Lindsay Lohan gives her fans a shot and poses for photos Tuesday at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie Just My Luck.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 14

FIRST CLASS

Credit: Brett Thompsett/Pacific Coast News

Ryan Gosling does the heavy lifting Tuesday as he and girlfriend Rachel McAdams leave L.A. for New York City. As for rumors that the Notebook couple were shopping for wedding rings, McAdams – a St. Thomas, Ontario, native – told her hometown newspaper, "No, definitely not."

Advertisement

5 of 14

CLOSE CALL

Credit: Luisa Johns/Photokinetic Images

Honorary chairwoman Kate Bosworth is in fit form in a Zac Posen dress at the 3rd Annual TeachersCount spring benefit Tuesday in New York City. But the event, hosted by the designer, didn't go off without a stitch: The actress earlier suffered a wardrobe malfunction. "They sent over a tailor who sewed me in," the Superman Returns star confessed. "I couldn't take this dress off if I tried!"

6 of 14

THEY'RE WITH THE BAND

Credit: Rod Mar/Berliner

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes lead the fanfare after touching down in Aberdeen, Wash., for a special screening of Mission: Impossible III. Local Wal-Mart employee Kevin McCoy won the private showing with the stars for 200 of his pals in a trivia contest.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 14

FRONT-ROW FEATURE

Credit: Rod Mar/Berliner

Cruise takes a walk down the aisle – at the movie theater, that is – during his special Aberdeen, Wash., screening of M:I 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 14

SPRING FLING

Credit: Maria Cerda/ Visual Press Agency

In Roberto Cavalli, Halle Berry blossoms as an honoree at the Producers Guild of America's 2006 Celebration of Diversity gala Tuesday in Beverly Hills. "To receive an award on diversity is sort of what my life struggle has been all about," she tells PEOPLE. "Maybe I've been doing something halfway right."

Advertisement

9 of 14

CLUB CLIQUE

Credit: X17

Doormen are no match for this duo: Paris Hilton and Pamela Anderson pair up for a night of partying at Los Angeles club Shag on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 14

HEATED MOMENT

Credit: Jared Lazarus/Miami Herald/WPN

Anna Kournikova forms her own snuggly team with boyfriend Enrique Iglesias at the Miami Heat vs. New Jersely Nets playoff game in Florida on Monday. But their love wasn't strong enough to save the home team – they lost, 100-88.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 14

FUNNY GIRL

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Sienna Miller lets her hair down Tuesday on the London set of her film Stardust. The big-budget fantasy based on the bestselling Neil Gaiman fairy tale also stars Michelle Pfeiffer and Robert De Niro.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 14

SUMMER STYLE

Credit: X17

Rachel Bilson opts for comfort during a shopping trip Tuesday to the Dari boutique (owned by William Shatner's daughter Melanie) in Studio City, Calif. The actress's series, The O.C., will air its season finale on May 18.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 14

PRIME TIME

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

Uma Thurman, in London to promote her film Prime on Tuesday, takes the opportunity to do some shopping with publicist pal Robert Garlock.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 14

SMALL BUSINESS

Credit: Sean O'Neill/INFGoff

Still sporting a short do from her Vendetta days, Natalie Portman arrives Tuesday to the Toronto set of Mr. Magorium's Wonder Emporium, in which she helms a magical toy store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff