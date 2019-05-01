The Jonas Brothers Announce Their New Tour, Plus Kate Middleton, Chrissy Teigen & More

 

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
By Kate Hogan, Sophie Dodd and Diane J. Cho
May 01, 2019 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Brotherly Love

Christopher Polk/Rex/Shutterstock

The Jonas Brothers — Nick, Joe and Kevin — get together to announce their 40-city Happiness Begins tour, presented by American Airlines and Mastercard. 

2 of 96

Fun with Philanthropy

Toby Melville - WPA Pool/Getty

Kate Middleton shares a laugh with Amy Herring at the official opening of the new Centre of Excellence at the Anna Freud Centre on Wednesday in London.

3 of 96

Rising 'Phoenix'

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty

Rita Ora performs on stage at Fabrique Club during her Phoenix World Tour on Tuesday in Milan, Italy.

4 of 96

Darling Duo

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen and pal Antoni Porowski pose together at the 36th annual City Harvest Gala’s Electric Rock event on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

5 of 96

Smooth Sailing

Splash News Online

Daniel Craig soaks up some sunshine while filming the new Bond 25 movie on a boat in Jamaica on Tuesday.

6 of 96

Red Hot Carpet

Steven Ferdman/Getty

Costars Noah Emmerich and Julianna Margulies attend Tribeca TV: The Hot Zone during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at SVA Theater on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

7 of 96

Back in Time

Shutterstock

Winona Ryder is seen in character while filming HBO’s upcoming miniseries, The Plot Against America, on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

8 of 96

Film Fest Fab

Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Tracy Pollan and hubby Michael J. Fox attend Tribeca Talks: Storytellers during the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival at BMCC Tribeca PAC on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

9 of 96

Chit Chat

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Tiffani Thiessen leaves Build Studio in N.Y.C. on Tuesday after being a special guest on AOL’s Build Series.

10 of 96

Shoot Your Shot

Marion Curtis/StarPix for LionsGate/REX/Shutterstock

Charlize Theron smiles beside Long Shot costar Seth Rogen at the film’s premiere afterparty at The Bowery Hotel in N.Y.C. on Tuesday. 

11 of 96

'Super' Chic

Sara Jaye Weiss/Shutterstock

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson rocks an open blazer and matching pants at the MLH Sigil Fragrance Launch Party on Tuesday in L.A.

12 of 96

Veggie Tales

Chynna/Broccoli City Photography

Childish Gambino, a.k.a. Donald Glover, performs at the Broccoli City Festival on Saturday in Baltimore, Maryland.

13 of 96

The Stories Behind It All

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

The featured guests of Tribeca Talks: Storytellers, Boots Riley and Questlove, hit the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival carpet at Spring Studios on Tuesday in N.Y.C.

14 of 96

Scary Surprise

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Blake Shelton cracks up as Julie Bowen attempts to scare him by jumping out of a side table during Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show in L.A.

15 of 96

Music Matters

Alexander Tamargo/Getty

The Who’s Pete Townshend and Roger Daltrey share their insights during the SiriusXM Town Hall at the G Star School of the Arts on Tuesday in Palm Springs, Florida.

16 of 96

It's a Sign

Southern Charm‘s Shep Rose busts his buttons with excitement that actress Wendi McLendon-Covey (with NBC anchor Raj Mathai) is willing to sign his skin at  Hall Wines’ 10th annual Cabernet Cookoff in Napa Valley.

17 of 96

Triple Threat

Todd Williamson/January Images/REX/Shutterstock

Fleabag creator, writer and star Phoebe Waller-Bridge discusses the series at an Amazon Prime Video For Your Consideration Event in L.A. on Tuesday.

18 of 96

Morning Caffeine

Broadimage/Shutterstock

Emma Roberts steps out in L.A. with an iced coffee in hand on Tuesday.

19 of 96

Ready to Shop

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Awkwafina and Cobie Smulders wear bold, beautiful prints to the Veronica Beard Pacific Palisades store opening party on Tuesday in Pacific Palisades, California.

20 of 96

'United' Front

William Volcov/REX/Shutterstock

Ashanti speaks at the announcement of the Play It Out Festival, which aims to combat plastic pollution, at the United Nations headquarters in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

21 of 96

Radiant in Red

Richard Young/REX/Shutterstock

Alice Eve looks stunning in an all-red ensemble at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House 90th anniversary party in London on Tuesday.

22 of 96

Are You Entertained?

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty

Alicia Keys and Oprah Winfrey laugh as they attend The Hollywood Reporter‘s Empowerment in Entertainment Event 2019 at Milk Studios on Tuesday in L.A.

23 of 96

On the Dot

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Also at the event, Selena Gomez, who poses for photos before heading inside.

24 of 96

Maybe It's ...

Dave Benett/Getty

Melanie C and host Jourdan Dunn celebrate Maybelline mascara at a Tuesday night party in London.

25 of 96

Laugh In

Michael Kovac/Getty

James Corden cracks a smile during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Tuesday.

26 of 96

Boxing Day

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Jennifer Garner steps out in L.A. on Tuesday with boxing gloves in hand.

27 of 96

All Dressed Up

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini visit SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

28 of 96

Cozy Couple

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Tilda Swinton and boyfriend Sandro Kopp step out in N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

29 of 96

Fashionable Night Out

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

Cash Warren and Jessica Alba sit front row at the Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.

30 of 96

Lovely Lupita

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o brings the drama on Monday at the Christian Dior Couture Cruise Collection presentation in Marrakesh, Morocco.

31 of 96

Shop Hopping

MEGA

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek head out to hit the shops around N.Y.C.’s SoHo neighborhood on Monday.

32 of 96

Get Into the Groove

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Host Jimmy Fallon and Noah Centineo show off their best moves on The Tonight Show during Dance Battle: High School Edition on Monday in N.Y.C.

33 of 96

Sky's the Limit

Eugene Gologursky/Getty

Host Gina Rodriguez discusses career opportunities for women with Ford Motor Company’s CMO and Lincoln Group vice president Joy Falotico at the debut of Ford’s Breaking the Glass Ceiling short film on Monday at NYU’s Skirball Center in N.Y.C.

34 of 96

Hip-Hop Legend

Steven Ferdman/Getty

RZA makes the Wu-Tang symbol at the Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men For Your Consideration Event on Monday at The Times Center in N.Y.C.

35 of 96

Back in The Six

Vaughn Ridley/Getty

Drake supports the Toronto Raptors from his courtside seats as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday in his hometown of Toronto.

36 of 96

Wild Night

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Wildlife director Paul Dano poses with his partner and co-writer Zoe Kazan and the film’s lead Jake Gyllenhaal at the Film Society of Lincoln Center’s 50th Anniversary Gala on Monday in N.Y.C.

37 of 96

Supper Club

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Shutterstock

Katie Holmes flashes a smile at the 14th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner hosted by Chanel on Monday at Balthazar in N.Y.C.

38 of 96

Gang's All Here

MediaPunch

K-Pop group NCT 127 members Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan, Johnny and Doyoung stop by radio station Hits 97.3 Live on Monday in Hollywood, Florida.

39 of 96

Floral Friends

Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Michelle Monaghan and pal Busy Philipps are ready for spring in long floral frocks at the Net-a-Porter Doen Dinner at Gjelina on Monday in L.A.

40 of 96

Superstar Coming Through

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Zac Efron gets the star treatment from super fan Megan Hatch on Tuesday’s Ellen DeGeneres Show taping in Burbank, California.

41 of 96

Suited for Summer

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

KJ Apa is all smiles at the premiere of The Last Summer at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in L.A. 

42 of 96

New Music Monday

Terence Patrick/CBS

Avril Lavigne performs her latest song “I Fell in Love with the Devil” on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday in L.A.

43 of 96

Broadway Revival

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Henry Winkler, Anne Heche and Alec Baldwin pose at the afterparty for their Roundabout Theatre Company benefit performance of Twentieth Century at Patrick’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar Times Square on Monday in N.Y.C.

44 of 96

Star Spotlight

Walter McBride/Getty

Honoree Rita Moreno attends The Actors Fund Gala at the Marriott Marquis on Monday in N.Y.C.

45 of 96

Tech Talk

Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Laura Dern speaks to participants at Booking.com’s inaugural Women in Tech Code-A-Thon on Monday in San Francisco.

46 of 96

See Ya!

REX/Shutterstock

Sutton Foster rides away on a scooter while on the set of Younger in N.Y.C. on Monday.

47 of 96

Photo Finish

Santiago Felipe/Getty

Debra Messing and transgender rights activist Gavin Grimm snap a selfie at the 2019 DoSomething Gala in New York City on Monday.

48 of 96

Dog Days

Keith Castillo/Crown Media

Hallmark Channel celebrates Happy the Dog’s 5th Adopt-A-Versary on National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on Tuesday with Home & Family pals Debbie Matenopoulos, Cameron Mathison and Larissa Wohl.

49 of 96

No Rain in Spain

Pablo Cuadra/Getty

David Beckham presents the Tudor New Collection at Hotel VP Plaza España Design on Monday in Madrid, Spain.

50 of 96

Going Global

Michael Kovac/Getty

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney participate in a panel discussion during the annual Milken Institute Global Conference at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Monday.

51 of 96

Perfect Pair

The Image Direct

Jennifer Lawrence and fiancé Cooke Maroney run errands hand-in-hand in New York City on Monday.

52 of 96

Backstage Pass

David Becker/Getty

Khalid brings the peace to the SiriusXM Hits 1 broadcast backstage at the Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Monday.

53 of 96

Lily in London

Dave Benett/WireImage

Lily Collins attends the U.K. premiere of Tolkien at The Curzon Mayfair in London on Monday.

54 of 96

Just for Kicks

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Sarah Silverman has some fun for the cameras on Monday in New York City.

55 of 96

Tee Time

Michael Simon/Startraks

Justin Timberlake hits the green over the weekend during the Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at the Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.

56 of 96

She Means 'Business'

Amy Sussman/Getty

Serena Williams addresses the crowd at the Business of Fashion West Summit on Friday in Century City, California. 

57 of 96

Country Couple

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Tom Hanks and wife/performer Rita Wilson show off their country style at Stagecoach Festival on Saturday in Indio, California.

58 of 96

'Old Town' Roadies

Frazer Harrison/Getty

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X pose backstage during the 2019 Stagecoach Festival on Sunday in Indio, California.

59 of 96

Neon Night

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty

The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and girlfriend Cassie Randolph get cozy at The Neon Carnival with POKÉMON Detective Pikachu and The LG Mobile Experience on Saturday in Thermal, California.

60 of 96

Not Just a Toy

David Roark/Disney Parks via Getty

Gaten Matarazzo hangs out with a toy soldier at Walt Disney World’s new Toy Story Land on Friday in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.

61 of 96

Super Supporter

George Pimentel/Getty

Honoree Sandra Oh cheers after a performance at the 2019 Governor General’s Performing Arts Awards on Saturday in Ottawa, Canada.

62 of 96

City Cruising

Splash News Online

Gerard Butler rides his bike through N.Y.C. on Saturday.

63 of 96

Snoop's Stage

Craig Barritt/Getty

Snoop Dogg gets into the groove during his performance at Something in the Water on Saturday in Virginia Beach.

64 of 96

Say Cheese!

William Volcov/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie takes a selfie with a fan at the Dreamland premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday in N.Y.C.

65 of 96

For the Children

Angela Kohler

Jamie-Lynn Sigler is one of several celebs to come out on Friday night for a private dinner at Henry Winkler’s Los Angeles home to raise funds and awareness for This Is About Humanity, raising funds for families and children affected by the humanitarian crisis.

66 of 96