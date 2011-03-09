Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 9, 2011
BUMPY 'BATTLE'
Mom-to-be Tia Mowry shows off her growing baby bump – and her handsome hubby Cory Hardrict! – Tuesday at the premiere of his new movie Battle: Los Angeles, out Friday.
TRÈS BELLE!
Emma Stone extends her blonde moment at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on Wednesday.
ROCK ON
Avril has a fashionable fan – boyfriend Brody Jenner's step-sister, Kim Kardashian (duh!) – who shows her support at Lavigne's N.Y.C. album release party for Goodbye Lullabye on Tuesday.
PREGNANT PAUSE
Alyssa Milano flaunts her budding baby bump Tuesday at the red carpet premiere of Limitless, which stars Bradley Cooper, in New York.
FACE TIME
With wife Victoria in London, David Beckham spends time with his L.A. Galaxy teammates Tuesday, visiting patients at the Children's Hospital Los Angeles as part of the Galaxy Caravan – Countdown to Kickoff event.
DOGGY DAY CARE
Elijah Wood films scenes for his new show, Wilfred, opposite Jason Gann Tuesday in Venice Beach, Calif. The FX comedy follows a man who sees his girlfriend's pet as an adult dressed in a dog suit.
BABY LOVE
James Van Der Beek and wife Kimberly shield their daughter Olivia, 5 months, from the sun at the Desert Smash tennis event in Palm Springs, Calif., on Tuesday.
SUNNY OUTLOOK
After visiting New York over the weekend, Jessica Alba returns to sunny Beverly Hills Monday, where the glowing mom-to-be ran errands while chatting on the phone.
WALK THIS WAY
Survivor couple Ethan Zohn and Jenna Morasca make their way across a rope bridge while checking out the Wild Africa Trek experience during a recent visit to Disney's Animal Kingdom amusement park in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. The twosome were on hand to run the Disney Princess Half Marathon to raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
LAUGH FACTORY
What's so funny? Drew Barrymore finds herself in good spirits during an afternoon stroll with new beau Will Kopelman along New York's Fifth Avenue on Tuesday.
MISSION STATEMENT
Ben Affleck is all business Tuesday, suiting up to testify on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. The actor and humanitarian is working with Cindy McCain to raise awareness about the human suffering in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
TOON TOWN
They're off to a gr-r-reat start! Melissa Joan Hart teams up with Kellogg's Tony the Tiger to host an event for National Breakfast Day at New York's Grand Central Terminal on Tuesday.
MA VIE EN ROSE
Stylin' mom Rebecca Gayheart and her little bundle of pink, 1-year-old daughter Billie, head out for playdate in Hollywood on Tuesday.
TAKE A 'BOW'
Looking sharp! A dapper Ed Westwick swaps his colorful accessories for a smoldering stare while en route to the New York City set of Gossip Girl on Tuesday.
WORK IT OUT
After temporarily pulling out of New Year's Eve to settle custody issues over daughter Nahla, Halle Berry shows up ready to scrub in on the New York City set of the rom-com on Tuesday.
WORLD CHAMP
With brother Jaden and dad Will in tow behind her, Willow Smith leads the way through Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday. The 10-year-old hair connoisseur is in town to open for buddy Justin Bieber at the O2 Arena.