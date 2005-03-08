Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 9, 2005
BADA BLING
Lindsay Lohan, sporting a diamond ring on her left hand, lends her star power to the high-wattage New York premiere of Bruce Willis's movie Hostage on Tuesday. It was a brief return to the city for the actress, who's been busy filming the romantic comedy Just My Luck in Louisiana.
OLD FRIENDS
Brad Pitt shows his support for pal Catherine Keener at a screening of her film The Ballad of Jack and Rose in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The actress costars with Daniel Day-Lewis in the drama (in limited release on March 25) about a widower and his daughter (played by newcomer Camilla Belle) living on a secluded island off the coast of Canada.
HAPPY FAMILY
Settling down: Nicole Richie and her fiancé, DJ AM (real name: Adam Goldstein), share a tender moment while walking their pups in a West Hollywood park on Wednesday.
EAT AND RUN
Two days after being arrested on charges of drunken driving, Nick Carter makes a fast-food run to Carl's Jr. in Burbank, Calif., on Monday. After grabbing his grub, he headed to a dance rehearsal with the rest of the Backstreet Boys to practice their moves for a 13-city tour starting March 21 in New York.
GETTING TOASTED
Be Cool star Christina Milian raises her glass Monday night at the London premiere of her new film. The singer-actress plays a familiar role: a rising talent in the music industry.
THE AVIATOR
John Travolta takes costar Uma Thurman for a spin at London's Be Cool premiere. The actor made his own way to the U.K. with wife Kelly Preston: "Yesterday we left the house, kissed the kids goodbye, then we went into the back yard, got in a jet and flew to London. That was pretty cool," he said.
MAGICAL NIGHT
Teri Hatcher and her 7-year-old daughter Emerson make their own act Sunday at the 37th Annual Academy of Magical Arts Awards in Hollywood. There, the Desperate Housewives star – who's a member of L.A.'s magician mecca The Magic Castle – tried her hand at card tricks.
RED HOT
Do redheads have more fun? Renée Zellweger tests the waters with her new fiery locks at the 2004 Mr. Abbott Awards (named after late Broadway director George Abbott and given by the Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation) in New York on Monday. Zellweger was there to see her Chicago director Rob Marshall and Harvey Weinstein, who produced three of her films, honored.
FIT AND FABULOUS
Dukes of Hazzard star Jessica Simpson – who trades sweats for short shorts to play Daisy Duke – meets up with her personal trainer at a West Hollywood gym on Tuesday.
CLOSE CONTENDERS
Sylvester Stallone (center) grabs a hold of talk show host Tony Danza and singer Liza Minnelli on Monday at the New York premiere of his new show, The Contender. The Rocky star executive-produces and hosts the reality series, which follows 16 amateur boxers fighting for a chance to compete in a $1 million bout.
DOG DAY
Tom Hanks parks himself with man's best friend while hanging out in Brentwood, Calif. The actor has been on a self-imposed hiatus of late, but that will soon come to an end as he starts filming the high-profile The Da Vinci Code.
BOY'S TOY
Porsche collector Jerry Seinfeld – it's estimated the comedian has close to 50 of the classic automobiles – parks one of his luxury cars in a Santa Monica airplane hangar on Sunday.