01 of 80 Cats and the City Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Sarah Jessica Parker is joined by a feline companion on the set of And Just Like That… in New York City on March. 7.

02 of 80 Red Hot Diggzy/Splash News Online Padma Lakshmi steps out in New York City on March 7 in an all-red look, accompanied by her dog — in a matching ensemble!

03 of 80 In Disguise Gotham/GC Images Oscar nominee Colin Farrell is unrecognizable while filming The Penguin in New York City on March 7.

04 of 80 Triple Threat Gareth Cattermole/Getty Lucy Liu, Helen Mirren and Rachel Zegler stun on the red carpet at the U.K. special screening of Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on March 7.

05 of 80 Megawatt Smiles Gilbert Flores/Getty Amber Riley and Yvette Nicole Brown smile wide at the Emily's List 6th Annual Pre-Oscar Breakfast at the Beverly Hilton on March 7.

06 of 80 A Night of Music Rob Kim/Getty Ukrainian singer Eugene Hutz and director Jim Jarmusch pose together backstage at A New York Evening with Gogol Bordello, Hutz's band, at National Sawdust in New York City on March 6.

07 of 80 Seeing Double Gregory Pace/Shutterstock Courteney Cox and Coco Arquette have a special mother-daughter night out at the March 6 premiere of Scream VI in N.Y.C.

08 of 80 Scream Queens MediaPunch/Shutterstock Also celebrating the film, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera pose together at the premiere of Scream VI on March 6.

09 of 80 Très Chic Pierre Suu/Getty Penélope Cruz flashes a smile at the Chanel show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

10 of 80 Splish Splash Backgrid Sydney Sweeney stuns in a white bikini while filming scenes for an untitled project in Sydney, Australia, with Glen Powell on March 7.

11 of 80 Beach Day Backgrid Glen Powell wades in the water at the beach in Sydney, Australia, while filming scenes with Sydney Sweeney on MArch 7.

12 of 80 Homeward Bound Media-Mode/Splash News Online Chris Hemsworth stays shielded from the sun in a baseball hat and sunglasses while spending time on the beach in Byron Bay, Australia, on March 7.

13 of 80 Bumping Along Michael Simon/Shutterstock Rumer Willis shows off her growing baby bump while posing in a bikini in Los Angeles.

14 of 80 Suited Up The Image Direct Rocking a dark green pantsuit, Eva Longoria steps out in New York City on March 6.

15 of 80 All That Glitters John Lamparski/Getty Sutton Foster takes the stage in a shimmering green gown at the Roundabout Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City on March 6.

16 of 80 All in the Family Araya Doheny/Getty Christina Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver and Katherine Schwarzenegger pose together at Visionary Women's International Women's Day Celebration in Los Angeles on March 6.

17 of 80 Not So Ruff Christopher Peterson/Splash News online Jerry O'Connell bends down to give a pup at CBS Studios some love in New York City on March 6.

18 of 80 Need for Speed Courtesy Zoey Deutch and Regé-Jean Page pose together at the Audi Activesphere Concept in Aspen during the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Celebration on March 4.

19 of 80 Lights, Camera... Steve Sands/NewYorkNewswire/MEGA Amy Schumer keeps warm on the N.Y.C. set of Life & Beth dressed in a winter coat and beanie on March 6.

20 of 80 Acting Pals Alberto Pezzali/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Keanu Reeves and Ian McShane pose for photographers at the premiere of John Wick Chapter 4 in London on March 6.

21 of 80 Young Money Reunion Courtesy Lil Wayne closes out the Gopuff Stage for the night by bringing out Nicki Minaj to perform "Bed Rock" and other hits at Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

22 of 80 Tongue Out Courtesy Coi Leray sets the stage on fire during day three of Rolling Loud California in L.A. on March 5.

23 of 80 Always Stylish Gotham/GC Images A comfy Katie Holmes is spotted out and about in New York City on March 6.

24 of 80 Empire State of Mind Noam Galai/Getty The cast of Scream VI — Devyn Nekoda, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Liana Liberato, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion and Tony Revolori — visits the Empire State Building while in the Big Apple on March 6.

25 of 80 Blast Off Courtesy Tyler Posey has a ball during a party at the Avalon hosted by the Emo Nite crew on March 3 in Hollywood.

26 of 80 Toned Up Louis Grasse/SPP/Shutterstock Jake Gyllenhaal shows off his impeccable physique as he shoots scenes for the upcoming movie Roadhouse at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on March 3.

27 of 80 Fashionable Friends Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Zendaya and Pharrell Williams attend the Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2023-2024 ready-to-wear collection at Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

28 of 80 The Moment David Brendan Hall Jonathan Majors is honored with the Rising Star Award at the 21st Annual Texas Film Awards at Luck Ranch in Spicewood, Texas, on March 3.

29 of 80 Family Affair Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock Camila Alves poses with kids Levi Alves McConaughey and Vida Alves McConaughey at the Stella McCartney fall/winter 2023-2024 presentation during Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

30 of 80 Ready for Take Off Kate Green/Getty Helen Mirren playfully clings onto Zachary Levi during a photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at IET London on March 6.

31 of 80 Shaded Up Dominique Charriau/WireImage Michelle Yeoh strikes a pose while at the Shiatzy Chen womenswear fall/winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 6.

32 of 80 Guest of Honor Rolando Rodriguez/jpistudios Nicolas Cage makes a speech after being honored at the Variety Legends and Groundbreakers Award celebration during the 40th Annual Miami Film Festival at Miami Dade College Wolfson Auditorium on March 5.

33 of 80 Tight Pair MEGA Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are decked out in Valentino while out and about in Paris on March 5.

34 of 80 Belt a Tune Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Maggie Rogers sings her heart out while at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on March 5.

35 of 80 Undercover Dog Mom MEGA Actress Andie MacDowell is barely recognizable while walking her pup at the Silver Lake Reservoir walking trails in Los Angeles on March 5.

36 of 80 Rock On! Joshua Mellin Elle King rocks out at The Salt Shed in Chicago on March 4.

37 of 80 It Ain't Easy Being Green Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon Chris Pine gets slimed while attending the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

38 of 80 Cute Costars Charley Gallay/Getty for Nickelodeon The Little Mermaid costars Halle Bailey and Awkwafina attend the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

39 of 80 For the Kids Phillip Faraone/Getty for Nickelodeon Heidi Klum attends the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on March 4 in Los Angeles.

40 of 80 Looking Back Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Regina Hall attends the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards on March 4 in Santa Monica, California.

41 of 80 Belt It Out Arnold Jerocki/Getty Indya Moore attends the Alexander McQueen show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4 in France.

42 of 80 Screening Starlet Araya Doheny/Getty Rosario Dawson attends the special screening of the documentary Split at the Root at ARRAY HQ on March 3 in Los Angeles.

43 of 80 Laugh It Out Kevork Djansezian/Getty Alex Rodriguez and Denzel Washington chat it up at a basketball game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on March 3 in L.A.

44 of 80 Loud and Proud Cindy Ord/Getty Big Freedia attends the PFLAG 50th Anniversary Gala at the New York Marriott Marquis on March 3 in New York City.

45 of 80 Super Chic Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage Lucy Liu attends the premiere for the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods at The Space Cinema Moderno on March 3 in Rome.

46 of 80 When in Paris David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Georgia May Jagger, Julia Fox and Jared Leto attend the Vivienne Westwood show as part of Paris Fashion Week at Hotel de la Marine on March 4 in France.

47 of 80 Out for Fresh Air Eric Kowalsky/MEGA Walking hand-in-hand through New York City, Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes take a stroll ahead of her Saturday Night Live appearance set for March 4.

48 of 80 Buttoned Up CJ Rivera/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Michelle Williams smiles backstage before answering questions about The Fabelmans at New York City's 92nd Street Y on March 2.

49 of 80 Works Out Well Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Michael B. Jordan looks ready to rumble at the Creed III gym pop-up in collaboration with Hennessy on March 2 in L.A.

50 of 80 Well-Suited Duo Arnold Jerocki/Getty In matching suits, David Beckham and his daughter, Harper, strut through the streets of Paris during the city's Fashion Week on March 3.

51 of 80 Front Row Friends Dave Benett/Getty Ciara, Kiernan Shipka, Sabrina Elba and Lisa Rinna cozy up during the Nina Ricci womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

52 of 80 Goofy for Good Araya Doheny/Getty Jamie Lee Curtis enjoys a moment of fun with a small friend at the 8th Annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles Make March Matter kick-off event on March 1 in L.A.

53 of 80 Chilly Couple Chad Salvador/Shutterstock Husband and wife duo Bryan Greenberg and Jamie Chung smile from inside a gondola lift on March 2, opening night of the Mammoth Film Festival at Canyon Lodge, presented by Saldo Wines and El Cristiano.

54 of 80 Punk Princess Arnold Jerocki/Getty Avril Lavigne brings her signature moodiness to Christian Louboutin's March 2 show during Paris Fashion Week.

55 of 80 Here for Sheer Shutterstock Kerry Washington beckons spring in a lacy floral dress at the L.A. premiere of her Hulu series UnPrisoned on March 2.

56 of 80 Runway Ready Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ciara dazzles in a sparkle-studded bodysuit complete with a tulle black skirt at the Giambattista Valli womenswear show at Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

57 of 80 Friendly Support Carol Burnett and Julie Andrews pose together at the L.A. celebration of NBC's Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love on March 2.

58 of 80 Sparkly Star Steve Granitz/FilmMagic Katy Perry channels Old Hollywood glamour at Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laugher + Love hosted at Avalon Hollywood on March 2.

59 of 80 Blue Light Ballads Courtesy Sam Smith shines under the spotlight at the opening event for Centurion New York, a new luxury spot for Centurion American Express card holders, on March 2.

60 of 80 To the Crowd Nina Westervelt/Getty On March 2, Tina Fey takes the podium at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

61 of 80 Date Night Kristin Callahan/Shutterstock Molly Ringwald and her husband Panio Gianopoulos walk the red carpet at the 60th Annual PEN Literary Awards in N.Y.C. on March 2.

62 of 80 Girl Power Soul Brother/Soul B Photos/Shutterstock Monie Love and Queen Latifah rock out on stage at De La Soul's The DA.I.S.Y. Experience at N.Y.C.'s Webster Hall on March 2.

63 of 80 Street Style Marc Piasecki/GC Images Looking chic as ever, Victoria Beckham doesn't disappoint in a navy sweater and slacks in Paris for Fashion Week on March 3.

64 of 80 Flo on the Go Jacopo Raule/Getty Florence Pugh wows in a gray ensemble and bright white handbag during Paris Fashion Week on March 3.

65 of 80 Ciao Supers! Ernesto Ruscio/WireImage Lucy Liu, Zachary Levi, Rachel Zegler and Helen Mirren strike a pose at the photo call for Shazam! Fury of the Gods at Palazzo Manfredi in Rome on March 2.

66 of 80 Going Green Pierre Suu/Getty Halsey keeps it monotone while rocking green hair, a green bra top and matching green eye makeup at the Givenchy fashion show in Paris on March 2.

67 of 80 Chic Streets Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Eva Longoria stuns in an all-black ensemble in Paris on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

68 of 80 Mom and Dad Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Ashley Graham is all smiles as she poses alongside husband Justin Ervin at the Isabel Marant show at Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

69 of 80 Scream and Shout Eric Charbonneau Actors Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori and Mason Gooding pose together at Scream VI The Experience for SCREAM VI in Santa Monica on Feb. 25.

70 of 80 Photo Finish Courtesy NYSE Olympian Allyson Felix, founder of Saysh, and Courtney Leimkuhler, co-founder of Springbank Collective, ring the NYSE Closing Bell on Feb. 27 in New York City.

71 of 80 The Moment Jemal Countess/Getty Angela Bassett accepts the award for best supporting actress for her performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at the 14th Annual AAFCA Awards in Beverly Hills on March 1.

72 of 80 Rock n' Roller The Image Direct Daisy Jones & The Six star Suki Waterhouse steps out in style in New York City wearing a fur coat paired with platform boots, a patterned dress and oversized sunglasses on March 1.

73 of 80 Ladies Night Rich Polk/Getty Lainey Wilson takes the stage at Billboard Women in Music at YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 1.

74 of 80 Dynamic Duo Christopher Polk/Getty Also in attendance, Becky G and Kim Petras strike a playful pose at the Billboard Women in Music event on March 1.

75 of 80 Dog Days Diggzy/Splash News Online Liev Schreiber takes his dog for a walk in N.Y.C. on March 1.

76 of 80 Très Bright MEGA Dressed in an orange leather dress, Emma Roberts strikes a pose as she leaves the Chloe runway show on March 2 during Paris Fashion Week.

77 of 80 Strutting Along Peter White/Getty Naomi Campbell hits the runway in a floor-length black dress during the Off-White show for Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

78 of 80 Going Places GC Images A bearded Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a ride on his bike in Venice, California, on March 1 dressed in a bright blue puffer coat and sunglasses.

79 of 80 Back to Reality John Lamparski/Getty Real Housewives stars Bershan Shaw, Dorinda Medley, Avery Singer, Ramona Singer and Jennifer Fessler join Summer House's Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula at a Real Housewives of New York celebration at Hutong in New York City on March 1.