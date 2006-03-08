Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 8, 2006

By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 06:52 PM

GREAT LENGTHS

Credit: Matt Symons, Andy Johnstone/Pacific Coast News; X17

Britney Spears, who's been vacationing in Hawaii with husband Kevin Federline and son Sean Preston, starts her Saturday with a chin-length bob (left) but ends it with longer locks, courtesy of a trip to the Maui Hair amp Body salon.

NO SHOES REQUIRED

Credit: X17

On Tuesday, the singer totes her beach basics – ice water, camera and flip-flops – as she and her pals go barefoot in the sand.

HANG TIME

Credit: X17

A few days earlier, the Federlines take 5-month-old Sean Preston (wearing a cap like Mom's) for a stroll in Maui.

BACK TOGETHER?

Credit: X17

Nicole Richie is floating on air Monday during a passionate embrace with ex-fiancé DJ AM in West Hollywood. "AM has been telling friends that he and Nicole are going to try to work things out," a pal tells PEOPLE of the couple's recent romantic rendezvous.

PRECIOUS CARGO

Credit: Cousart/JFX

Michelle Williams takes time out with 4-month-old daughter Matilda (with Heath Ledger) before Oscars night.

FREE WHEELER

Credit: Hector Vallenilla, Pacificcoastnews

Adam Sandler takes a spin Tuesday on the New York City set of Empty City. But when the camera's rolling, it's all drama: The movie's about a man's emotional recovery after 9/11.

ON THE FLY

Credit: ELIOT PRESS/BAUER-GRIFFIN

The jet-setting Jolie-Pitts (Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie and kids Zahara, 14 months, and Maddox, 4) catch a flight to Berlin from Paris on Saturday.

CINDERELLA STORY

Credit: Diana Zalucky

John Stamos plays Prince Charming to 5-year-old Hannah Linder during a parade Tuesday at Florida's Walt Disney World. The occasion: the 20th anniversary of the Give Kids the World charity, which provides vacations to children with serious illnesses.

LEGWORK

Credit: OLYCOM/BAUER-GRIFFIN

Italian TV personality Victoria Cabello shows her amore for guest Orlando Bloom at the country's Festival of Sanremo music competition Thursday.

KIDDING AROUND

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Lindsay Lohan meets members of the African Children's Choir in Hollywood at a ONE Campaign event to help raise awareness about global poverty. At the bash Friday, the kids sang to guests including George Clooney, Keira Knightley and Heath Ledger.

PROFESSOR PORTMAN

Credit: Dave Allocca/Startrack

Natalie Portman surprises students at New York's Columbia University on Monday as part of mtvU's celebrity guest lecturer series, Stand In. The native Israeli and Harvard grad dropped in on a "Terrorism and Counterterrorism" class; the episode airs March 13.

BOY BONDING

Credit: Fame

Justin Timberlake and Joey Fatone have an 'NSync mini-reunion Saturday in Los Angeles. While Timberlake has been acting, Fatone has been developing a sitcom with another ex-'NSync-er, Lance Bass.

FRENCH TWIST

Credit: Splash News

Perhaps finding common ground in their mutual love of red headgear, musician Pharrell Williams chats up a bemused Catherine Deneuve at the Louis Vuitton ready-to-wear runway show, which wrapped up Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

CLASSIC TUNES

Credit: Darren Goff/GoffINF

Modern technology meets period costume when Renée Zellweger relaxes with her Ipod between takes on the London set of her new film Miss Potter, based on the life of the Peter Rabbit author.

