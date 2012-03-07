Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 7, 2012
JUICED UP
After topping the box office with The Lorax, Zac Efron has plenty to smile about at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.
SHEER GENIUS
Sarah Jessica Parker makes a star turn at the George V Hotel Wednesday where she attended the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week.
SMILING HAPPY
After hitting Paris Fashion Week, Jessica Alba returns to mommy duty on Tuesday, taking a giddy Honor, 3, to school in Santa Monica, Calif.
ROSY OUTLOOK
She's single – and happy! Heidi Klum makes a cheerful exit Tuesday while running errands in Beverly Hills.
SIGN LANGUAGE
Katy Perry catches up with pal Kanye West Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, where the stylish rapper unveiled the latest collection for his Dw by Kanye West womenswear line.
SHAGGY DUO
New dad Ben Affleck leaves son Samuel at home for a walk with his German Shepard Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.
LUCKY STRIPE
January Jones and son Xander, 5 months, make a stylishly coordinated outing Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.
LAST LAUGH
Smash star Katharine McPhee enjoys a chuckle while filming scenes for her buzzed-about musical drama Tuesday in New York City.
RIDING THE WAVE
Demi Lovato bundles up and says goodbye to the Today show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where she performed her new single, "Give Your Heart a Break."
FLY STYLE
A black-clad Kim Kardashian makes a safe landing Tuesday in France, where she's scheduled to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.
ARMED & DANGEROUS
Following a friendly racing match with sprinter Usain Bolt, a jubilant Prince Harry celebrates a victorious finish Tuesday at the University of West Indies stadium in Kingston.
TAKE COMFORT
Someone's got the best seat in the house! Kate Winslet gets cozy with Italian talk show host Piero Chiambretti during an appearance on his talk show Tuesday in Milan.
STANDING TALL
After a star-studded meet-and-greet one day earlier, Alicia Keys goes solo at the Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.
NATURAL BEAUTIES
Fashion Star host Elle Macpherson savors a blonde moment with Whitney Port during Tuesday's 3rd annual Rodial Beautiful Awards in London.
MERYL IN BLOOM
Oscar winner Meryl Streep beams while gracefully accepting flowers Tuesday at the Japan premiere of her latest drama, The Iron Lady.