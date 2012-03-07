Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 7, 2012

Fly guy Efron refuels at LAX. Plus: SJP, Jessica & Honor, Heidi Klum, Kanye West and more
By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:32 PM

JUICED UP

Credit: Xposure

After topping the box office with The Lorax, Zac Efron has plenty to smile about at Los Angeles International Airport on Tuesday.

SHEER GENIUS

Credit: Dupuy Florent/Sipa

Sarah Jessica Parker makes a star turn at the George V Hotel Wednesday where she attended the Louis Vuitton runway show during Paris Fashion Week.

SMILING HAPPY

Credit: National Photo Group

After hitting Paris Fashion Week, Jessica Alba returns to mommy duty on Tuesday, taking a giddy Honor, 3, to school in Santa Monica, Calif.

ROSY OUTLOOK

Credit: V Labissiere/Splash News Online

She's single – and happy! Heidi Klum makes a cheerful exit Tuesday while running errands in Beverly Hills.

SIGN LANGUAGE

Credit: Billy Farrell/BFAnyc/Sipa

Katy Perry catches up with pal Kanye West Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week, where the stylish rapper unveiled the latest collection for his Dw by Kanye West womenswear line.

SHAGGY DUO

Credit: AKM Images

New dad Ben Affleck leaves son Samuel at home for a walk with his German Shepard Tuesday in Brentwood, Calif.

LUCKY STRIPE

Credit: National Photo Group

January Jones and son Xander, 5 months, make a stylishly coordinated outing Tuesday in Los Feliz, Calif.

LAST LAUGH

Credit: Ramey

Smash star Katharine McPhee enjoys a chuckle while filming scenes for her buzzed-about musical drama Tuesday in New York City.

RIDING THE WAVE

Credit: Asadorian-Mejia/Splash News Online

Demi Lovato bundles up and says goodbye to the Today show Tuesday in N.Y.C., where she performed her new single, "Give Your Heart a Break."

FLY STYLE

Credit: GSI Media

A black-clad Kim Kardashian makes a safe landing Tuesday in France, where she's scheduled to make an appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

ARMED & DANGEROUS

Credit: Splash News Online

Following a friendly racing match with sprinter Usain Bolt, a jubilant Prince Harry celebrates a victorious finish Tuesday at the University of West Indies stadium in Kingston.

TAKE COMFORT

Credit: Splash News Online

Someone's got the best seat in the house! Kate Winslet gets cozy with Italian talk show host Piero Chiambretti during an appearance on his talk show Tuesday in Milan.

STANDING TALL

Credit: Nicolas Briquet /ABACA/StarTraks

After a star-studded meet-and-greet one day earlier, Alicia Keys goes solo at the Chanel fashion show in Paris on Tuesday.

NATURAL BEAUTIES

Credit: Richard Young/StarTraks

Fashion Star host Elle Macpherson savors a blonde moment with Whitney Port during Tuesday's 3rd annual Rodial Beautiful Awards in London.

MERYL IN BLOOM

Credit: Yoshikazu Tsuno/AFP/Getty

Oscar winner Meryl Streep beams while gracefully accepting flowers Tuesday at the Japan premiere of her latest drama, The Iron Lady.

By People Staff