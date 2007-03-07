Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 7, 2006
ALIGNING HER 'SHAKAS'
Doing like the locals do, Kirsten Dunst sends a big aloha from Maui as she continues her winter break with pals on Tuesday. The Spider-Man 3 star returns to work soon to promote her comic-book movie with costar Tobey Maguire, who is also vacationing in Hawaii.
BETTER OFF RED?
A beach-ready Lindsay Lohan pays a visit to the Dior boutique in Beverly Hills before lunching at Orso on Tuesday. Later, the actress stopped by the Neil George salon in L.A. and reemerged as a strawberry blonde!
Tell us what you think about Lindsay's return to red on our Off the Rack blog.
MEET THE PARENTS!
Two weeks after welcoming fraternal twin daughters, new parents Marcia Cross and Tom Mahoney take a break from diaper duties for a much-needed coffee run in Brentwood, Calif., on Tuesday.
SUNNY SIESTA
Fergie finds the perfect way to shake off the winter blues – by basking in the sunshine with boyfriend Josh Duhamel (not pictured) at a Mexican resort on Tuesday.
WALKING BILLBOARD
Kevin Federline knows the power of self-promotion – wearing his own Federation Records T-shirt – while making a pit stop at a Malibu gas station on Tuesday. The rapper, who recently headed over to Las Vegas, plans on returning to Sin City on Mar. 24 to ring in his 29th birthday at Pure Nightclub.
NIGHT CRAWLER
With her Back to Basics tour in full swing, Christina Aguilera still has energy to spare, hitting West Hollywood's Hyde Lounge on Tuesday. Following her show at L.A.'s Staples Center, the pop diva stopped by the celeb hot spot with husband Jordan Bratman and her entourage, which reportedly included her dogs.
ALWAYS BE PREPARED
Taking the term "the ties that bind" literally, Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott leave their doctor's office in Los Angeles on Tuesday with a cord blood collection kit. The couple, who recently celebrated the grand opening of their California BampB, are expecting their first child next month.
HER DAY
Jennifer Hudson makes a triumphant return to Chicago, where the Oscar winner was honored by Mayor Richard Daley, who proclaimed Tuesday Jennifer Hudson Day. Earlier, the Dreamgirl kicked off her homecoming with a visit to her alma mater, Dunbar Vocational Career Academy, where she told the assembled students, "If you can see it, you can achieve it. Don't let anybody tell you what you can or cannot do."
GREAT SCOT
Gerard Butler cozies up to Rosario Dawson at the Los Angeles afterparty for his period drama 300 on Monday. The Scottish actor, who debuts his sculpted six-pack in the film, tells PEOPLE: "Yes, they are real...No, actually, not really. They were not painted on, though."
MESSAGE IN A BOTTLE
Got it, flaunt it: Carmen Electra stays on message while promoting the new weight-loss beauty pill NV in New York on Tuesday. At the event, Electra shared her philosophy on sexiness with PEOPLE: "It’s about confidence and really owning who you are."
ALL IN THE FAMILY
Rob Lowe and Rachel Griffiths get together Monday at the Museum of Television and Radio's 24th annual PaleyFest in West Hollywood to chat about their ABC series, Brothers amp Sisters. Speaking of siblings, Lowe told PEOPLE he'd like to hook up with younger brother Chad on a future project: “If something were to come up that was great, I would love to do it.”
DIFFERENT STROKES
Nick Cannon gives a parting shot as he prepares to pay a visit to MTV's New York City studios on Monday. The Bobby actor, who is dating Victoria's Secret model Selita Ebanks, recently told PEOPLE: "(Selita) changed me – I'm no longer a player."
FASHION MUSE
Kylie Minogue sure has a spring in her step as she heads out to a meeting in London on Tuesday. Perhaps the Aussie pop star is still celebrating her recent good news: She just signed on to be the face of Swedish retailer HampM's beachwear line called "HampM Loves Kylie."
AMERICA(N) BEAUTY
Without her trademark glasses and braces, America Ferrara flashes a winning smile as she heads to the Hollywood set of Ugly Betty on Monday.