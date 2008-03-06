Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 5, 2008
BACK IN BLACK
Janet Jackson enjoys an evening at Katsuya in Hollywood Tuesday. Maybe she's out celebrating the success of her album Discipline, which hit the top spot on the Billboard 200 chart.
A GOOD SIGN
Lindsay Lohan stays in a festive mood at Paper Magazine's party at the Los Angeles Sunset Marquis. Lohan told PEOPLE she's back on track, adding that she's now more focused on her movie and music career.
BAT BOY
Cruz Beckham, 3, and his super mom Victoria walk the Century City Mall on Tuesday. All of the Beckham boys were out to celebrate Brooklyn's birthday (he turned nine!) with a movie, lunch at Pink Taco, and a performance by a hip-hop dance troupe.
MINI VACATION
Nicole Richie and Joel Madden take a break from parenthood for a few hours Tuesday and pack up the car and head to Beverly Hills to visit friends.
TEAM WORK
Hilary Duff and beau Mike Comrie grab a meal together at New York's Kobe Club on Tuesday after Comrie's team, the New York Islanders, bested the New York Rangers 4-3 during their game at Madison Square Garden.
TWO FOR ONE
Heidi Klum keeps her children close at hand, enjoying a day out Tuesday in Beverly Hills with Henry, 2, and Leni, 3. The same day, the Project Runway host took her daughter to celebrate Brooklyn Beckham's birthday party.
SMELL THE COFFEE
Renée Zellweger, who recently spent more than $3,000 shopping in Miami, stays energized Tuesday with a Starbucks run on the city's famed Lincoln Road.
LINING UP
Mario Lopez and girlfriend Karina Smirnoff make a handy pair, heading to a late dinner together Tuesday in Glendale, Calif. Soon, though, Lopez will be Broadway bound. He recently announced plans to star in A Chorus Line beginning April 15.
A MOTHER'S TOUCH
Expectant mom Angelina Jolie keeps her eldest son Maddox, 7, close as the two make their way to a departing flight in Austin, Texas early Tuesday morning.
BRIGHT EYES
Another expectant mom, Jessica Alba, shines on Tuesday in a Grecian goddess-style Temperley London gown at the Paris premiere of The Eye.
HOLLYWOOD STAR
Hayden Panetierre makes a flawless exit from a Hollywood taping of Larry King Live Monday, where she joined Lance Armstrong, Josh Groban, and Rosario Dawson to discuss the importance of voting in the upcoming elections.
SHE'S THE ONE
After a soulful performance in the U.K. over the weekend, Alicia Keys takes the stage again in Frankfurt Tuesday night, performing the first of two German concerts.
ON THE FLY
Kate Hudson breezes into at a private airport in Miami on Tuesday. Also in town: Hudson's ex, Owen
Wilson, who is on location filming Marley and Me. (The twosome recently hooked up over Oscar weekend.)
STEP IT UP
Brad Paisley steps up to the podium, joining Carrie Underwood Tuesday in Nashville to announce the nominees for the 43rd Annual Academy of Country Music Awards. And both singers got good news: Paisley is up for four awards (including Entertainer of the Year) while Underwood is up for Top Female Vocalist.
THE SHARPER IMAGE
Looking sharp in a grey striped suit and fedora hat, Terrence Howard is one cool cat, strolling the streets of New York City Monday night after a little fine dining at the Waverly Inn.
IN THE SWING
LPGA star Morgan Pressel helps avid golfer Ivanka Trump get a hold on the new women's club line from Callaway Golf Tuesday in New York. The Trump daughter has some extra cash to spend – she recently got a raise from her mogul dad, joining the board of directors for Trump Entertainment Resorts.