Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 4, 2009
PRECIOUS CARGO
Ashlee Simpson-Wentz holds on tight to her little carry-on, 3-month-old son Bronx Mowgli, while arriving with dad Pete Wentz (not pictured) Wednesday at London's Heathrow Airport.
CARRIED AWAY
Christina Aguilera gives her little man, 13-month-old Max, a lift Tuesday after a lunch date in Los Feliz, Calif. Aguilera celebrated her son's first birthday in January with a bash inspired by the children's book Where the Wild Things Are.
THE MAIN ATTRACTION
Ready to show the world what she's got, Britney Spears kicks off her 32-city Circus tour Tuesday at the New Orleans Arena in Louisiana. Though the pop star has yet to hit her stride, she put fans into a frenzy, who raved, "She looks amazing!"
THEATRE BUFFS
Justin Timberlake, who offered an uncanny impersonation of John Mayer during Jimmy Fallon's Late Night premiere, keeps the laughs coming Tuesday, celebrating girlfriend Jessica Biel's 27th birthday at Will Ferrell's Broadway show, You're Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush, in New York City.
WARM THOUGHTS
After soaking up some sun and sweets in Los Angeles, it's back to the blistery cold for Michelle Williams and daughter Matilda, 3, who keep warmly wrapped during a walk though their Brooklyn, N.Y., neighborhood on Tuesday.
GOOD 'FRIEND'
Keira Knightley stays connected to her actor beau Rupert Friend during a party for his latest film, The Young Victoria, Tuesday at London's Kensington Palace.
TOO CLOTHES FOR COMFORT
Michelle Trachtenberg is returning to Gossip Girl and, appropriately, the New York nightlife scene! The actress got up close and personal with a mannequin during an Old Navy bash Tuesday at hot spot 1Oak.
BACK TOGETHER?
They just called off their engagement, but Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are sticking by each other, returning home together after a day out in Los Angeles Tuesday.
'FAME' SEEKERS
Kathy Griffin is hungry for some down home cooking – and a little media attention, apparently – while filming her reality show, My Life on the D-List, with T.I. in Los Angeles on Tuesday. The comedian and the soon-to-be incarcerated rapper headed to Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles and also filmed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
WOMAN WARRIOR
Reese Witherspoon is front and center in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, attending a press conference on behalf of her role as global ambassador for the Avon Foundation for Women. The event – part of the Global Forum for Women and Justice – announced the organization's new efforts to end violence against women.
FLIGHT PLAN
Fresh off her glam premiere night with costar Owen Wilson, Jennifer Aniston prepares to travel in comfort as she arrives at London's Heathrow Airport on Tuesday.
See more celebrities showing off their sense of style at the airport.
SIT & SPEAK
Continuing to raise awareness for his human-rights work, Matt Damon chats with a local nun Tuesday while visiting a Catholic church in the town of Musina, South Africa. The actor visited refugee centers in the region housing Zimbabwean refugees, who have fled to South Africa to escape the dire humanitarian and economic conditions in their country.
'U2 WAY' STREET
Looks like the street has a name now! After shoveling their way into David Letterman's studio the day before, U2 – (from left) Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge and Larry Mullen, Jr. – take Manhattan, temporarily renaming a portion of W. 53rd Street U2 Way on Tuesday. The band released their twelfth studio album, No Line on the Horizon, on the same day.
PICTURE 'PERFECT'
Heidi Klum is on the move to spread the word about the new Victoria's Secret bra! The supermodel arrives Tuesday in a customized vehicle to unveil the lingerie brand's Perfect One bra at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.
PHONING IT IN
The cameras may not be rolling but 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord is still looped in to the action, chatting it up Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of her CW show.
PUB STROLL
Looks like he had a good night! With keys in hand, Sherlock Holmes director Guy Ritchie heads out after leaving his London pub, the Punch Bowl, on Monday night.