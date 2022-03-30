Amy Adams Gets Into Character While Filming in the U.K., Plus Camila Cabello, Jared Leto and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Oh, Baby!
Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.
Supporting Ukraine
Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29.
Playing Dress-Up
Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Isn't She Marvelous?
Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Back in Black
Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29.
Showing Support
Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.
Girl's Night Out
Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.
Getting into Character
Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29.
Bumpin' Along
Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29.
Sign Here
Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.
Feeling 'Fantastic'
Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.
Important History
Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.
Sweet Stroll
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.
Celebrating Entrepreneurship
Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event on March 28.
On a Roll
Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.
Over the 'Moon'
Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Sharing the Spotlight
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.
Print Party
Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.
Rise and Grind
Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.
That's Hot
Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.
Theater Buffs
Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.
BILT for This
A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.
Fierce Competition
Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Lovely in Leather
Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.
Live in Concert
Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain.
Sing Thing
Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest.
Theater Buffs
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.
To the North
Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of The Northman presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.
Puffed Up
Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.
Out for a Ride
A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.
Doja Domination
Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.
Center Stage
Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.
High Honors
Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.
Miami Mode
Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.
On the Mic
Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.
For the Culture
Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.
Classy and Fabulous
Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.
Big Love
Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.
Take Two
G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.
Hand Full of Dreams
Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.
Best Dressed
David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.
Higher Ground
Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.
Quite a Handful
Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.
Comfy Casual
Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.
Set Sighting
Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.
Day Date
Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Orange Moment
Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.
Major Recognition
Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Coming to 'Kimmel'
Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.
Big Smooch
In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.
Leading Ladies
Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Model Mates
Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.
Crew Love
Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.
Family Affair
Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
'good 4 u'
The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.
On the Mic
Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.
Glitz and Glam
Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.
Solo Stroll
Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.
Special Screening
Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24.
Game, Set, Match
Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.
A-list Arrivals
Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.
Green Goddess
Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.