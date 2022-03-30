Amy Adams Gets Into Character While Filming in the U.K., Plus Camila Cabello, Jared Leto and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

By People Staff Updated March 30, 2022 01:33 PM

Oh, Baby!

Amy Adams has a bundle of joy on the England set of the Enchanted sequel Disenchanted on March 29.

Supporting Ukraine

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Camila Cabello dresses in an all-blue ensemble while performing during a Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham, England, on March 29. 

Playing Dress-Up

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Jared Leto rocks a costume on March 29 in N.Y.C. while playing 'Let Us Play With Your Look' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. 

Isn't She Marvelous?

Credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rachel Brosnahan films The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in head-to-toe red in N.Y.C. on March 29.  

Back in Black

Credit: MEGA

Mley Cyrus dons an all black outfit while shopping for groceries in L.A. on March 29. 

Showing Support

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

Ed Sheeran performs during a Concert for Ukraine at Resorts World Arena on March 29 in Birmingham, England.

Girl's Night Out

Credit: Backgrid

Lori Harvey looks chic as she leaves Craig's in West Hollywood on March 30.  

Getting into Character

Credit: Backgrid

Machine Gun Kelly is unrecognizable in a wig and beige suit while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel in L.A. on March 29. 

Bumpin' Along

Credit: Backgrid

Shay Mitchell bares her growing baby bump while leaving dinner in L.A. on March 29. 

Sign Here

Credit: Nicky J Sims/Getty

Mads Mikkelsen attends the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere in London on March 29.  

Feeling 'Fantastic'

Credit: Tim P. Whitby/Getty

Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne pose at the Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall in London on March 29.

Important History

Credit: MEGA

Regina King, dressed as Shirley Chisholm, the first African American woman in Congress, shoots scenes for her upcoming film Shirley on March 28.

Sweet Stroll

Credit: The Image Direct

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez go on a walk through L.A. on March 28.

Celebrating Entrepreneurship

Credit: Chris Lammert

Julianne Hough arrives at the University of Texas at Austin for the inaugural Dream to Venture event on March 28.

On a Roll

Credit: Backgrid

Zachary Levi zips around on an electric one-wheel while filming scenes for Harold and the Purple Crayon in Atlanta on March 28.

Over the 'Moon'

Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC/Getty

Lana Condor stops by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat about being newly engaged and working on Moonshot in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Sharing the Spotlight

Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick take the stage during the opening night performance of Neil Simon's Plaza Suite on Broadway at N.Y.C.'s Hudson Theatre on March 28.

Print Party

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Elle Fanning pairs her leopard print dress with pink heels while out in N.Y.C. on March 29.

Rise and Grind

Credit: Christopher Peterson/Splash News Online

Oscar Isaac leaves Good Morning America in N.Y.C. early on March 29.

That's Hot

Credit: Todd Williamson/Shutterstock

Paris Hilton debuts her Iconic Tracksuit collection at L.A. Mart on March 25.

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Also at the opening night of Plaza Suite: Julianna Margulies and Keith Lieberthal pose on the red carpet in N.Y.C. on March 28.

BILT for This

Credit: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty

A$AP Rocky performs at the BILT Rewards x Wells Fargo launch party at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt on March 28 in N.Y.C.

Fierce Competition

Credit: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Macy Gray and Snoop Dogg pose at the NBC's American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Lovely in Leather

Credit: Jerod Harris/Getty

Kelly Clarkson also hit the American Song Contest red carpet at Universal Studios Hollywood on March 28.

Live in Concert

Credit: Javier Bragado/Redferns/Getty

Madison Beer lights up the stage at La Riviera on March 28 in Madrid, Spain. 

Sing Thing

Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty

Maren Morris performs on March 26 at N.Y.C.'s Sony Hall with Amazon Music ahead of the release of her new album, Humble Quest. 

Theater Buffs

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Kathy Najimy, Marisa Tomei and Sandra Oh pose backstage at the new musical SUFFS at The Public Theater in N.Y.C. on March 27.

To the North

Credit: Michael Campanella/Getty

Alexander Skarsgard and Gustav Lindh attend the Swedish premiere of The Northman presented by Universal Pictures and Focus Features at the Rigoletto Cinema in Stockholm on March 28.

Puffed Up

Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Ryan Reynolds blends in while all bundled up for a blustery day in N.Y.C. on March 28.

Out for a Ride

Credit: Backgrid

A shirtless Jason Momoa takes his vintage motorcycle out for a spin in Malibu on March 26.

Doja Domination

Credit: Vanessa Carvalho/Shutterstock

Doja Cat performs her hits at Lollapalooza Brazil in Sao Paulo on March 25.

Center Stage

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Beanie Feldstein shines as Fanny Brice during the first preview curtain call for the revival of Funny Girl on Broadway at The August Wilson Theatre in N.Y.C. on March 26.

High Honors

Credit: PA/Zuma

Ed Sheeran receives the headline award backstage at the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at London's Royal Albert Hall on March 27.

Miami Mode

Credit: Splash News Online

Nina Agdal takes a dip in the ocean in a lime green bikini in Miami Beach on March 27.

On the Mic

Credit: Nigel Waldron/Splash News Online

Louis Tomlinson rocks the crowd during his world tour in Oslo, Norway on March 27.

For the Culture

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Lizzo shines at the watch party for her new show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls at NeueHouse Los Angeles in Hollywood on March 25.

Classy and Fabulous

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Dylan Meyer and Kristen Stewart attend the CHANEL and Charles Finch Pre-Oscar Awards Dinner at the Polo Lounge in Beverly Hills on March 26.

Big Love

Credit: David Livingston/Getty

Sarah Paulson proudly attends girlfriend Holland Taylor's opening night performance of ANN at the Pasadena Playhouse on March 26.

Take Two

Credit: Saskia Lawaks

G-Eazy and Ashley Benson reunite at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars Party in L.A. on March 25.

Hand Full of Dreams

Credit: Medios y Media/Getty

Chris Martin gets lost in the music as he performs at Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico on March 25.

Best Dressed

Credit: Leon Bennett/Getty

David Oyelowo and Saniyya Sidney pose together at the CAA Pre-Oscar party at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on March 25.

Higher Ground

Credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images

Michael Bublé suits up as he promotes his new album Higher at BBC Radio Studios in London on March 25.

Quite a Handful

Credit: London Entertainment/Shutterstock

Rosario Dawson has her hands full as she steps out for lunch at Clementine in Century City, California on March 24.

Comfy Casual

Credit: MEGA

Hailey Bieber leaves Milk Studios in a white t-shirt and jeans on March 24 in L.A.

Set Sighting

Credit: ALLFIELDS PHOTOGRAPHY/Splash News Online

Olivia Colman starts filming for Empire of Light in Margate on March 25.

Day Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily Collins and hubby Charlie McDowell step out in N.Y.C. on March 24.

Orange Moment

Credit: The Image Direct

Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn arrives at a photoshoot at the famous Carney's Restaurant in L.A. on March 24.

Major Recognition

Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

Will Smith presents an award to his King Richard costar Aunjanue Ellis at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Coming to 'Kimmel'

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Gwen Stefani waves to fans outside of Jimmy Kimmel Live! on March 24 in L.A.

Big Smooch

Credit: Joe Maher/Getty

In London, Camila Cabello blows a kiss during her visit to Kiss FM on March 25.

Leading Ladies

Credit: Rich Polk/Getty

Honorees Nia Long, Quinta Brunson, Chanté Adams and Aunjanue Ellis grace the stage at the 15th Annual ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Model Mates

Credit: Dave Benett/Getty

Supermodels Heidi Klum and Alessandra Ambrosio head to the L.A. launch dinner for the Green Carpet Fashion Awards at San Vicente Bungalows on March 24 in West Hollywood.

Crew Love

Credit: JC Olivera/Getty

Donald Glover, Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield attend the premiere of FX's Atlanta season 3 after party at Hollywood Forever on March 24.

Family Affair

Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Busy Philipps brings child Birdie Silverstein to the Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

'good 4 u'

Credit: Splash News Online

The star of the night, Olivia Rodrigo arrives at her Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a Sour film) premiere at Regency Village Theatre on March 24 in L.A.

On the Mic

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Honoree Jamie Dornan speaks during US-Ireland Alliance's 16th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards at The Ebell Club of Los Angeles on March 24.

Glitz and Glam

Credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan stun at the Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate the Future of Hollywood event at Mother Wolf on March 24 in L.A.

Solo Stroll

Credit: Splash News Online

Peter Dinklage goes for a morning walk in his Brooklyn, New York neighborhood on March 25.

Special Screening

Credit: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Naomi Watts arrives at the Cinema Society screening of Infinite Storm in N.Y.C. on March 24. 

Game, Set, Match

Credit: MediaPunch

Naomi Osaka celebrates her win against Angelique Kerber during the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on March 24.

A-list Arrivals

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty

Mj Rodriguez and Lena Waithe attend ESSENCE's Black Women in Hollywood Awards at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on March 24 in Beverly Hills.

Green Goddess

Credit: RACHPOOT.COM/Splash News Online

Winnie Harlow attends a birthday party at Limitless Sunset on March 24.