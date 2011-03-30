Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 30, 2011

Michele shoots a scene for Glee at an L.A. shopping mall. Plus: Courteney Cox, Britney Spears and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

1 of 16

CROWD PLEASERS

Credit: National Photo Group

Lea Michele and Glee costar Chris Colfer get in the groove Tuesday while shooting scenes for the hit show at an L.A. mall.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

RAIN & SHINE

Credit: INF

Keeping her killer bod under wraps, Courteney Cox weathers the Caribbean drizzle for a day at the beach Tuesday with daughter Coco, 6, Cougar Town leading man Josh Hopkins (not pictured) and other friends.

3 of 16

SUPPORT SYSTEM

Credit: Jeff Daly/INF

Play ball! Cameron Diaz roots for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees Tuesday during a spring training game in Tampa, Fla. And it worked! They went on to beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-1.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

ON FOOT PATROL

Credit: Jason Merritt/WireImage

Nicole Richie and hubby Joel Madden toast rocker Jesse Jo Stark's collaboration with Vans at a launch party Tuesday, held at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood.

Advertisement

5 of 16

EYE SEE YOU

Credit: GSI Media

Britney Spears prizes safety over fashion while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Johnny Knoxville – and a big pair of goggles! – Tuesday in Hollywood, the same day her her new album, Femme Fatale, was released.

6 of 16

WHAT A WONDER!

Credit: Richard Beetham/Splash News Online

Dressing the part, TV bombshell Adrianne Palicki suits up as Wonder Woman on the L.A. set of NBC's reboot of the '70s superhero series Tuesday in Hollywood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

GARDEN PARTY

Credit: Anthony Behar/Sipa

She's gone green! Rapper Nicki Minaj stays on theme – and gets wiggy with it! – for an eco-friendly Christie's auction at New York's Rockefeller Center Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

TABLE FOR ONE

Credit: Fern/Splash News Online

A newly single Joe Jonas grabs a bite Tuesday at one of his favorite spots, West Hollywood's Urth Caffe.

Advertisement

9 of 16

LOVERS' LANE

Credit: Fame

Soon-to-be published author Jesse James and fiancée Kat Von D stay in step while out in L.A. Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

BABE IN ARMS

Credit: Jackson Lee/Splash News Online

Shaded by aviators, Sandra Bullock holds on tightly to her bundled-up main man, one-year-old son Louis, during a leisurely walkabout through New York City on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

WATER WORLD

Credit: Paul Hiffmeyer/Disneyland

It's family fun time for Derek and Julianne Hough, who test their sense of adventure with a wild ride aboard the Matterhorn Bobsleds at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

MOUTHING OFF

Credit: David Cheskin/Reuters/Landov

Listen up! Prince Harry makes his voice heard during a visit with members of the Walking With the Wounded team Tuesday in Norway. The royal hunk will join the group – which raises money to assist with retraining wounded servicemen – for a trek to the North Pole.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

DOG DAY AFTERNOON

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Naomi Watts's pet Yorkie, Bob, takes the lead as the easygoing actress runs a few errands in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

YEAH, BABY!

Credit: Headlinephoto/Splash News Online

A blissfully expectant Alyssa Milano sticks to her workout regimen in Woodland Hills, Calif., as she heads to a prenatal yoga class on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

GIRL TALK

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/WireImage

Bryce Dallas Howard happily reunites with costar Emma Stone for a little girl talk while promoting their latest flick, The Help, during the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

STREET CHIC

Credit: WENN

Sucker Punch star, Jamie Chung keeps her look casual cool while making her way into London's Dorchester hotel on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff