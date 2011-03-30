Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 30, 2011
CROWD PLEASERS
Lea Michele and Glee costar Chris Colfer get in the groove Tuesday while shooting scenes for the hit show at an L.A. mall.
RAIN & SHINE
Keeping her killer bod under wraps, Courteney Cox weathers the Caribbean drizzle for a day at the beach Tuesday with daughter Coco, 6, Cougar Town leading man Josh Hopkins (not pictured) and other friends.
SUPPORT SYSTEM
Play ball! Cameron Diaz roots for boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and the New York Yankees Tuesday during a spring training game in Tampa, Fla. And it worked! They went on to beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-1.
ON FOOT PATROL
Nicole Richie and hubby Joel Madden toast rocker Jesse Jo Stark's collaboration with Vans at a launch party Tuesday, held at the Troubadour club in West Hollywood.
EYE SEE YOU
Britney Spears prizes safety over fashion while filming a skit for Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Johnny Knoxville – and a big pair of goggles! – Tuesday in Hollywood, the same day her her new album, Femme Fatale, was released.
WHAT A WONDER!
Dressing the part, TV bombshell Adrianne Palicki suits up as Wonder Woman on the L.A. set of NBC's reboot of the '70s superhero series Tuesday in Hollywood.
GARDEN PARTY
She's gone green! Rapper Nicki Minaj stays on theme – and gets wiggy with it! – for an eco-friendly Christie's auction at New York's Rockefeller Center Tuesday.
TABLE FOR ONE
A newly single Joe Jonas grabs a bite Tuesday at one of his favorite spots, West Hollywood's Urth Caffe.
LOVERS' LANE
Soon-to-be published author Jesse James and fiancée Kat Von D stay in step while out in L.A. Tuesday.
BABE IN ARMS
Shaded by aviators, Sandra Bullock holds on tightly to her bundled-up main man, one-year-old son Louis, during a leisurely walkabout through New York City on Tuesday.
WATER WORLD
It's family fun time for Derek and Julianne Hough, who test their sense of adventure with a wild ride aboard the Matterhorn Bobsleds at the Disneyland resort in Anaheim, Calif., on Tuesday.
MOUTHING OFF
Listen up! Prince Harry makes his voice heard during a visit with members of the Walking With the Wounded team Tuesday in Norway. The royal hunk will join the group – which raises money to assist with retraining wounded servicemen – for a trek to the North Pole.
DOG DAY AFTERNOON
Naomi Watts's pet Yorkie, Bob, takes the lead as the easygoing actress runs a few errands in Manhattan's SoHo neighborhood on Tuesday.
YEAH, BABY!
A blissfully expectant Alyssa Milano sticks to her workout regimen in Woodland Hills, Calif., as she heads to a prenatal yoga class on Tuesday.
GIRL TALK
Bryce Dallas Howard happily reunites with costar Emma Stone for a little girl talk while promoting their latest flick, The Help, during the CinemaCon convention in Las Vegas on Tuesday.
STREET CHIC
Sucker Punch star, Jamie Chung keeps her look casual cool while making her way into London's Dorchester hotel on Tuesday.