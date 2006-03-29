Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 29, 2006
STAGE MOTHER
Julia Roberts signs autographs after the first preview performance of her Broadway drama Three Days of Rain on Tuesday. The play, Roberts's first major gig since having twins Hazel and Phinnaeus 16 months ago, opens on April 19.
'CHILD' STAR
The members of Destiny's Child (from left: Beyoncé Knowles, Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams) reach for the star – their own on Hollywood's Walk of Fame – at its unveiling Tuesday. "We started when we were 9 years old, and here we are," Knowles told the crowd. "Dreams come true."
PIECE OF CAKE
The Black Eyed Peas' Fergie (with boyfriend Josh Duhamel, right) celebrates her birthday Tuesday – she turned 31 on March 27 – at a party hosted by Vavoom hair care at the Hollywood restaurant Citizen Smith.
DRIVING AMBITION
In Long Beach, Calif., on Tuesday, Bo Bice hopes V is for Victory at practice day for the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race. Other drivers set to keep pace in the 10-lap charity event April 8 include Patrick Dempsey and Frankie Muniz.
TENNESSEE TWO-STEP
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman show off their shared taste in clothes while shopping in his adopted hometown of Nashville on Friday. "They go everywhere, and you see them everywhere," a local tells PEOPLE. "They're very down-to-earth."
BIG SIPPER
Jessica Simpson cools off with an Arnold Palmer – a mixture of lemonade and iced tea – from a coffee shop in Albuquerque on Sunday. She's been in New Mexico filming her upcoming movie, Employee of the Month.
LAP OF LUXURY
Jennifer Garner bounces baby Violet, her 3-month-old daughter with husband Ben Affleck, on her knees Sunday in Los Angeles.
SHE'S SO 'MONEY'
An Yves Saint Laurent-clad Jennifer Aniston is the picture of poise at the Hollywood premiere of her movie Friends with Money on Monday. Her date? Not Vince Vaughn, but her publicist, Stephen Huvane.
'FRIENDS' FOR LIFE
Courteney Cox and David Arquette head to Monday's Friends with Money premiere. The couple arrived a bit late, and met up with Cox's BFF, Jennifer Aniston, at the afterparty at the Hollywood hot spot Skybar.
MR. & MRS. SMITH
Will and Jada Pinkett Smith huddle up at Monday's New York City premiere of ATL, which Will Smith coproduced.
PAPER TRAIL
Armed with a newspaper, touchy couple Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti head for Sunday brunch in Los Angeles.
UNCLE NICK!
Nick Lachey heads out Sunday to dote on his new niece, Isabella, at a Los Angeles hospital. Brother Drew Lachey and wife Lea welcomed the baby on Thursday.
REUNION TOUR
Heather Locklear and a sling-wearing Richie Sambora take a walk before watching daughter Eva, 8, play in a softball game Sunday. The couple, who arrived separately, are divorcing after 11 years, and Sambora recently requested joint custody.
NO PLACE LIKE N.Y.C.
Mary-Kate Olsen dons her ruby slippers Monday for a return to downtown Manhattan. The 19-year-old, who's been living in L.A., took leave from New York University in October.
VROOMING GROOMING
Motorcycle aficionado Brad Pitt displays his new handlebar – mustache, that is – while out in Paris on Tuesday.