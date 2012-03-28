Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 28, 2012
SHE'S FUR REAL
While preparing to return to the stage, Beyoncé bundles baby Blue Ivy, 2½ months, in the most stylish trimmings Tuesday in New York City.
BELLY UP
Molly Sims keeps a firm hold on her baby bump Tuesday while attending the opening of Valentino's flagship store along Beverly Hills's Rodeo Drive.
DOUBLE TROUBLE
Gwen Stefani lovingly looks on as sons Kingston, 5, and Zuma, 3, get a head start on their Easter celebrations Tuesday with a visit to the Irvine Park Railroad in Orange, Calif.
GUN SHOW
Kevin Federline, is that you? A nearly unrecognizable James Franco dons braids and shades Tuesday to film his latest movie, Spring Breakers, in St. Petersburg, Fla.
IN BLOOM
Katie Holmes and daughter Suri, 5, make similar style statements Tuesday with frilly, floral ensembles while exiting their New York City apartment.
LUCKY GUY
They're ready for battle! Rihanna, Taylor Kitsch and Brooklyn Decker make the world envious with their collective good looks at a photo call Tuesday for their upcoming film adaptation of the popular board game Battleship in London.
BABY'S DAY OUT
Motherhood suits her! Charlize Theron keeps her newly adopted son Jackson under cover Tuesday while running errands in Los Angeles.
WRITE NOW
Funnyman Jason Sudeikis spends time with fans Tuesday outside The Late Show with David Letterman in New York City.
CAMERA READY
Say cheese! Blake Lively gives good face while snapping a photo in between takes on the New York City set of Gossip Girl Tuesday.
GOOD EYE
Like mother, like daughter! Sarah Jessica Parker and her mini fashionista, 2-year-old daughter Marion, sport matching shades while out Tuesday afternoon in New York City.
STAYING MOBILE
After publicly dropping PETA over big sister Kim's flour bombing incident, Khloé Kardashian clocks in minutes Tuesday while leaving a Dallas gym.
LINKING UP
Lovebirds Kate Moss and husband Jamie Hince stay in sync – right down to their complementing attire – during a causal stroll in London on Tuesday.
VEGGIE TALES
First Lady Michelle Obama shows off her green thumb while working alongside local Washington, D.C., students in the White House's vegetable garden on Monday.
FLY GIRL
Up-and-coming starlet Lily Collins makes a safe landing at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday, where she'll continue promoting her fairy-tale movie Mirror Mirror, set to open in theaters Friday.
TRAVELING MAN
After a glam night at the Met Opera gala, January Jones gets back to family matters Tuesday, arriving at New York's John F. Kennedy Airport with 6-month-old son Xander in tow.