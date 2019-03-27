Jennifer Lopez Smooches a Pooch in New York, Plus Mariah Carey, Kristen Bell & More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to

More
By
Kate Hogan,
Sophie Dodd
and Diane J. Cho
March 27, 2019 06:00 AM
<p>Jennifer Lopez puckers up on Tuesday on the Nyack, New York, set of her new film <em>Hustlers.</em></p>
pinterest
In the Kisser

Jennifer Lopez puckers up on Tuesday on the Nyack, New York, set of her new film Hustlers.

Splash News Online
<p>Kristen Bell smiles for the cameras on Tuesday during a launch party for her Hello Bello baby collection at Alice Kitchen at 1 Hotel in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Dining In

Kristen Bell smiles for the cameras on Tuesday during a launch party for her Hello Bello baby collection at Alice Kitchen at 1 Hotel in L.A.

Michael Kovac/Getty
<p>Morena Baccarin visits Build Studio in New York City on Tuesday to discuss the International Rescue Committee.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Rescue Me

Morena Baccarin visits Build Studio in New York City on Tuesday to discuss the International Rescue Committee. 

Nicholas Hunt/Getty
<p>Uma Thurman is surrounded by cameras on Tuesday at the 2nd Series Mania Festival in Lille, France.</p>
pinterest
Flashing Lights

Uma Thurman is surrounded by cameras on Tuesday at the 2nd Series Mania Festival in Lille, France.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty
<p>Mariah Carey celebrates her Monday performance at Radio City Music Hall with a party at TAO Uptown in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Proceed with Caution

Mariah Carey celebrates her Monday performance at Radio City Music Hall with a party at TAO Uptown in N.Y.C.

Dan Nilsen/TAO Uptown
<p><em>Dumbo</em>&#8216;s Colin Farrell visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Chatterbox

Dumbo‘s Colin Farrell visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Slaven Vlasic/Getty
<p>Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb mix drinks with their bikes on Tuesday during Gifford&#8217;s&nbsp;<em>Today</em> farewell party in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Smooth(ie) Ride

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb mix drinks with their bikes on Tuesday during Gifford’s Today farewell party in N.Y.C.

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Princess Beatrice attends the launch of the second collaboration between handbag label Misela and socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland on Tuesday night in London.</p>
pinterest
In the Bag

Princess Beatrice attends the launch of the second collaboration between handbag label Misela and socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland on Tuesday night in London.

Dave Benett/Getty
<p>Keri Russell heads to <em>Good Morning America</em> in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Rise & Shine

Keri Russell heads to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Sophie Turner rides around on a jet ski during her Miami vacation on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Work Hard, Play Hard

Sophie Turner rides around on a jet ski during her Miami vacation on Monday.

MEGA
<p>Regina Hall waves to fans as she arrives at <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Monday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Raise the Roof

Regina Hall waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

REX/Shutterstock
<p>Aliana, Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen leaving the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Family Fun

Aliana, Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen leaving the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Robert Kamau/GC Images
<p>Lakeith Stanfield is seen in character on Monday in N.Y.C. on the set of his new movie <em>The Photograph</em>.</p>
pinterest
Quiet on the Set

Lakeith Stanfield is seen in character on Monday in N.Y.C. on the set of his new movie The Photograph.

Splash News
<p>Michelle Yeoh looks gorgeous in a green dress with floral appliqu&eacute;s at the amfAR Gala on Monday in Hong Kong.</p>
pinterest
All in the Details

Michelle Yeoh looks gorgeous in a green dress with floral appliqués at the amfAR Gala on Monday in Hong Kong.

VCG/Getty
<p>Heidi Klum and fianc&eacute; Tom Kaulitz show off their travel style as they head to the airport in Hong Kong on Tuesday following the amfAR gala.</p>
pinterest
Jet Setters

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz show off their travel style as they head to the airport in Hong Kong on Tuesday following the amfAR gala.

Han Myung-Gu/GC Images
<p>Anderson .Paak performs at Fabrique Club on Monday in Milan.</p>
pinterest
Feeling the Blues

Anderson .Paak performs at Fabrique Club on Monday in Milan.

Francesco Prandoni/Redferns
<p>Uma Thurman is all smiles out and about in Paris on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Uma in Paris

Uma Thurman is all smiles out and about in Paris on Monday.

Marc Piasecki/GC Images
<p>KT Tunstall delights the crowds at The Roundhouse with her performance on Monday in London.</p>
pinterest
Electric Performance

KT Tunstall delights the crowds at The Roundhouse with her performance on Monday in London.

Burak Cingi/Redferns
<p>Hilary Duff waves an ax around while filming <em>Younger</em> in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Don't Ax, Don't Tell

Hilary Duff waves an ax around while filming Younger in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.

Splash News
<p>Justin Theroux bikes around N.Y.C. in a grey beanie, black jacket and matching jeans on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Cruising in Style

Justin Theroux bikes around N.Y.C. in a grey beanie, black jacket and matching jeans on Monday.

The Image Direct
<p>Kevin Costner attends the <em>Highwaymen</em> premiere at Capitol Cinema on Monday in Madrid.</p>
pinterest
Man on the Move

Kevin Costner attends the Highwaymen premiere at Capitol Cinema on Monday in Madrid.

Eduardo Parra/WireImage
<p>Constance Wu rocks bangs on the set of <em>The Hustlers</em> at Scores on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
In Character

Constance Wu rocks bangs on the set of The Hustlers at Scores on Monday in N.Y.C.

BACKGRID
<p>Writer and performer Maddie Corman poses with Debra Messing during her <em>Accidentally Brave</em> Off-Broadway play&rsquo;s opening night at the DR2 Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
One-Woman Show

Writer and performer Maddie Corman poses with Debra Messing during her Accidentally Brave Off-Broadway play’s opening night at the DR2 Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Haley Lu Richardson is all smiles at <em>The Chaperone</em> New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Under Watch

Haley Lu Richardson is all smiles at The Chaperone New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty
<p>Priyanka Chopra rides the waves on Monday as she continues her Miami Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.</p>
pinterest
Rev Your Engines

Priyanka Chopra rides the waves on Monday as she continues her Miami Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

BackGrid
<p>The&nbsp;<em>This Is Us</em> cast &mdash; Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson &mdash; comes together on Monday as Moore is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>
pinterest
Family Matters

The This Is Us cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson — comes together on Monday as Moore is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
<p>Julia Louis-Dreyfus beams on Monday while out in New York City.</p>
pinterest
Not So Mellow

Julia Louis-Dreyfus beams on Monday while out in New York City.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple TV+ &mdash; which includes their series <em>The Morning Show &mdash;</em>&nbsp;in Cupertino, California, on Monday.</p>
pinterest
Apple of Their Eyes

Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple TV+ — which includes their series The Morning Show — in Cupertino, California, on Monday.

Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Snoop shows what he&#8217;s got on Saturday at Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival in Pomona, California.&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
Good Moves

Snoop shows what he’s got on Saturday at Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival in Pomona, California. 

Erik Voake/Getty
<p>Rita Ora brightens up New York City on Monday with her colorful ensemble.</p>
pinterest
Color Block

Rita Ora brightens up New York City on Monday with her colorful ensemble.

Splash News Online
<p>Bella Thorne makes a statement on Monday outside of New York City&#8217;s Carnegie Hall.</p>
pinterest
Standing Tall

Bella Thorne makes a statement on Monday outside of New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Splash News Online
<p>Guest judges Elvira and Cara Delevingne join the crew of <em>RuPaul&#8217;s Drag Race&nbsp;</em>for an upcoming episode.</p>
pinterest
Special Guests

Guest judges Elvira and Cara Delevingne join the crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race for an upcoming episode.

Courtesy
<p>Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose at PaleyFest 2019: 20th Century Fox Television&rsquo;s <em>This Is Us </em>event in L.A. on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
TV Couple Goals

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose at PaleyFest 2019: 20th Century Fox Television’s This Is Us event in L.A. on Sunday.

Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas film another music video on the rooftop of the International Inn on Sunday in Miami.</p>
pinterest
Return of the JoBros

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas film another music video on the rooftop of the International Inn on Sunday in Miami.

MEGA
<p>Michelle Obama speaks about her memoir&nbsp;<em>Becoming</em>&nbsp;with a local book group at the Tacoma Public Library on Sunday in Tacoma, Washington.</p>
pinterest
Book Club

Michelle Obama speaks about her memoir Becoming with a local book group at the Tacoma Public Library on Sunday in Tacoma, Washington.

Jim Bennett/Getty
<p>She&#8217;s got that newlywed glow! Fresh off her honeymoon with new husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele touches down at LAX on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
The Honeymooner

She’s got that newlywed glow! Fresh off her honeymoon with new husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele touches down at LAX on Sunday.

The Image Direct
<p>Heidi Klum and fianc&eacute; Tom Kaulitz attend The Jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz <em>Arts in All Its Forms</em> event at the Artus luxury residences on Sunday in Hong Kong.</p>
pinterest
Celebrating Overseas

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz attend The Jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz Arts in All Its Forms event at the Artus luxury residences on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Anthony Kwan/Getty
<p>Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and wife Megan Wollover cheer courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Team Players

Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and wife Megan Wollover cheer courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.

James Devaney/Getty
<p>Connie Britton attends a Kirsten Gillibrand democratic presidential campaign event on Sunday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
On the Campaign Trail

Connie Britton attends a Kirsten Gillibrand democratic presidential campaign event on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock
<p><em>Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.</em>&nbsp;star Ming-Na Wen discusses the show at the Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
Free Agent

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen discusses the show at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Sunday.

Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic
<p>Kit Harington makes an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Berlin 2019 in Germany on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
For the Fans

Kit Harington makes an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Berlin 2019 in Germany on Saturday.

Action Press/MediaPunch
<p><em>The Twilight Zone</em>&nbsp;actor Steven Yeun and&nbsp;<em>Star Trek: Discovery</em>&nbsp;star Sonequa Martin-Green attend the 2019 PaleyFest L.A. to speak on panels with their respective costars on Sunday in Los Angeles. &nbsp;&nbsp;</p>
pinterest
In the Zone

The Twilight Zone actor Steven Yeun and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green attend the 2019 PaleyFest L.A. to speak on panels with their respective costars on Sunday in Los Angeles.   

JB Lacroix/Getty
<p>Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean flash peace signs while on a stroll in sunny L.A. on Sunday.</p>
pinterest
In Step

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean flash peace signs while on a stroll in sunny L.A. on Sunday.

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>David Tennant entertains the crowd at Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Celebrity Strut

David Tennant entertains the crowd at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

Daniel Boczarski/WireImage
<p>Chris Tucker and Buzz Aldrin attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on Saturday in Phoenix.</p>
pinterest
Ready to Rumble

Chris Tucker and Buzz Aldrin attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on Saturday in Phoenix.

Emma McIntyre/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne steps out in N.Y.C. on Sunday to head to rehearsal for her performance on Monday at Carnegie Hall.</p>
pinterest
Satin Jumpsuit Situation

Bella Thorne steps out in N.Y.C. on Sunday to head to rehearsal for her performance on Monday at Carnegie Hall.

Splash News
<p>Chris Pratt gets slimed during Nickelodeon&#8217;s 2019 Kids&#8217; Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Saturday Night Slime

Chris Pratt gets slimed during Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images
<p><em>To All the Boys I&rsquo;ve Loved Before</em> costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo adorably reunite at the Kids&rsquo; Choice Awards, where Condor presented Centineo with the award for favorite movie actor.</p>
pinterest
Cuddly Costars

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo adorably reunite at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where Condor presented Centineo with the award for favorite movie actor.

Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty
<p>Bella Hadid puts her best fashion foot forward on Saturday as she steps out of her hotel in Paris.</p>
pinterest
An American in Paris

Bella Hadid puts her best fashion foot forward on Saturday as she steps out of her hotel in Paris.

Spread Pictures/MEGA
<p>Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone share the stage during a <em>Clueless</em> Reunion panel at Chicago Comic &amp; Entertainment Expo on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Rollin' with the Homies

Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone share the stage during a Clueless Reunion panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

ReedPOP
<p>Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge do some shopping in New York City on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Retail Therapy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge do some shopping in New York City on Saturday.

Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com
<p>Brooke Burke and Kate Walsh bundle up while attending the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah on Saturday.</p>
pinterest
Snow Bunnies 

Brooke Burke and Kate Walsh bundle up while attending the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah on Saturday.

Kim Raff/Getty Images
<p>Also on hand to help Operation Smile: Taylor Kinney and Wilmer Valderrama.</p>
pinterest
'Smile' Wide

Also on hand to help Operation Smile: Taylor Kinney and Wilmer Valderrama.

Kim Raff/Getty
<p>Miley Cyrus dresses down while visiting TomTom Bar in West Hollywood on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Casual Night Out

Miley Cyrus dresses down while visiting TomTom Bar in West Hollywood on Friday.

BACKGRID
<p>Angela Bassett exudes glamour on Friday while celebrating with Land Rover at the opening of L.A. museum The Broad&#8217;s new art exhibition, <em>Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.</em></p>
pinterest
Glitz and Glam

Angela Bassett exudes glamour on Friday while celebrating with Land Rover at the opening of L.A. museum The Broad’s new art exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images
<p>Kiss rocks the house during the Kiss End of the Road world tour in Uniondale, New York, on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Rock 'n' Roll

Kiss rocks the house during the Kiss End of the Road world tour in Uniondale, New York, on Friday.

<p>Uma Thurman smiles while leaving the Prince Charles Cinema in London on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Movie Buff

Uma Thurman smiles while leaving the Prince Charles Cinema in London on Friday.

Alucard/SplashNews.com
<p><em>Modern Family&#8217;s </em>Jeremy Maguire gets the honor of being the first guest inside The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida Resort.</p>
pinterest
Having a Blast

Modern Family’s Jeremy Maguire gets the honor of being the first guest inside The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida Resort.

<p>Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver keep it moving during a photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Turning Heads

Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver keep it moving during a photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Janet Mayer/Splash News Online
<p>Tom Hiddleston takes his pup for a walk around London on Friday.</p>
pinterest
Pooch Patrol

Tom Hiddleston takes his pup for a walk around London on Friday.

MEGA
<p>Gavin Rossdale and his band BUSH kick off the grand opening weekend at The Barbershop Cuts &amp; Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.</p>
pinterest
Party Like a Rockstar

Gavin Rossdale and his band BUSH kick off the grand opening weekend at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>G-Eazy joins Steven Soderbergh and Sammy Hagar to judge the inaugural celebrity cocktail competition to kick off the San Francisco World Spirits Competition on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
Arm-y of Three

G-Eazy joins Steven Soderbergh and Sammy Hagar to judge the inaugural celebrity cocktail competition to kick off the San Francisco World Spirits Competition on Thursday.

Katelyn Tucker Photography
<p>James Corden goes solo on Friday for a walk around L.A.</p>
pinterest
Feeling Blue

James Corden goes solo on Friday for a walk around L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Amy Poehler greets the crowd at the <em>Parks and Recreation</em> 10th Anniversary Reunion panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
Reunion Time

Amy Poehler greets the crowd at the Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Thursday.

David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Lucy Hale brings some snacks to the New York City set of her new series <em>Katy Keene</em>&nbsp;on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
Peachy Keene

Lucy Hale brings some snacks to the New York City set of her new series Katy Keene on Thursday.

Splash News Online
<p>Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride through Miami on Thursday while filming scenes for&nbsp;<em>Bad Boys for Life.</em></p>
pinterest
Motorcycle Men

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride through Miami on Thursday while filming scenes for Bad Boys for Life.

BackGrid
<p>Eva Green dresses for her name on Thursday at the London premiere of&nbsp;<em>Dumbo.</em></p>
pinterest
'Green' with Envy

Eva Green dresses for her name on Thursday at the London premiere of Dumbo.

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
<p>Also there, her&nbsp;<em>Dumbo</em> costar, Danny DeVito.</p>
pinterest
Peace Out

Also there, her Dumbo costar, Danny DeVito.

Mike Marsland/WireImage
<p>Mom-to-be Kate Mara runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.</p>
pinterest
In the Bag

Mom-to-be Kate Mara runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The Image Direct
<p>A smiling Christina Milian visits SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Are You Sirius?

A smiling Christina Milian visits SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Noam Galai/Getty
<p>Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Coffee Cool

Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Gina Rodriguez attends the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Farewell, Jane

Gina Rodriguez attends the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

JB Lacroix/Getty
<p>Rob Lowe heads to set on <em>Jimmy Kimmel Live!</em> on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Guest Star

Rob Lowe heads to set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
'Set' It Up

Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

MediaPunch
<p>John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.</p>
pinterest
Music Man

John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.

EN/PER/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch
<p>Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Best Foot Forward

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

The Image Direct
<p>Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Supper in Style

Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty
<p>Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the <em>Jane the Virgin</em> and <em>Crazy Ex-Girlfriend</em> Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Chill Pill

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night&rsquo;s episode of <em>Late Night with Seth Meyers</em> in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Bumping Along

Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Lloyd Bishop/NBC
<p>Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Green Machine

Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Splash News
<p>Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Break a Sweat

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Gotham/GC Images
<p>Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV <em>Tacoma FD </em>premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Thumbs Up

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV Tacoma FD premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.

Charley Gallay/Getty
<p><em>The Gifted</em> star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.</p>
pinterest
Dog Days

The Gifted star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.

Splash News
<p>Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
On the Nose

Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.

Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock
<p>Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.</p>
pinterest
Cruise Control

Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
<p>Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique &amp; Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.</p>
pinterest
Celebrating Film

Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique & Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Andrew Toth/Getty
<p>Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of&nbsp;<em>Queer Eye</em> visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Need a Lift?

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of Queer Eye visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty
<p>Lauren Conrad shows her support for friend and fine art photographer Gray Malin at the showcase of his latest <em>Beaches</em> collection at Bollare&rsquo;s Beach Bungalow on Tuesday in Newport, California.</p>
pinterest
Life’s a Beach

Lauren Conrad shows her support for friend and fine art photographer Gray Malin at the showcase of his latest Beaches collection at Bollare’s Beach Bungalow on Tuesday in Newport, California.

Gray Malin
<p>Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon&#8217;s new skincare line, Belei.</p>
pinterest
Tub Life

Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon’s new skincare line, Belei.

Michael Simon/StarTraks
<p>Zachary Levi attends the&nbsp;<em>Shazam!&nbsp;</em>Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.</p>
pinterest
Toy Story

Zachary Levi attends the Shazam! Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.

Tabatha Fireman/Getty
<p>Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.&#8217;s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA&#8217;s Life&#8217;s Good: Experience Happiness program.</p>
pinterest
A New View

Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.’s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA’s Life’s Good: Experience Happiness program.

Stuart Ramson/AP
<p>Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book,<em> The Wizenard Series: Training Camp,</em> on Tuesday.</p>
pinterest
Book Smarts

Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, on Tuesday.

David Dow/NBAE/Getty
<p>Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Island Time

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.

Chris Jackson/Getty
<p>Grace VanderWaal attends the <em>Rolling Stone</em>&nbsp;Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original <em>HANNA </em>and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.</p>
pinterest
Women's Day

Grace VanderWaal attends the Rolling Stone Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original HANNA and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
1 of 95

Advertisement
1 of 94 Splash News Online

In the Kisser

Jennifer Lopez puckers up on Tuesday on the Nyack, New York, set of her new film Hustlers.

Advertisement
2 of 94 Michael Kovac/Getty

Dining In

Kristen Bell smiles for the cameras on Tuesday during a launch party for her Hello Bello baby collection at Alice Kitchen at 1 Hotel in L.A.

3 of 94 Nicholas Hunt/Getty

Rescue Me

Morena Baccarin visits Build Studio in New York City on Tuesday to discuss the International Rescue Committee. 

Advertisement
4 of 94 Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Flashing Lights

Uma Thurman is surrounded by cameras on Tuesday at the 2nd Series Mania Festival in Lille, France.

Advertisement
5 of 94 Dan Nilsen/TAO Uptown

Proceed with Caution

Mariah Carey celebrates her Monday performance at Radio City Music Hall with a party at TAO Uptown in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
6 of 94 Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Chatterbox

Dumbo‘s Colin Farrell visits SiriusXM Studios in N.Y.C. on Tuesday.

Advertisement
7 of 94 Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Smooth(ie) Ride

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb mix drinks with their bikes on Tuesday during Gifford’s Today farewell party in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
8 of 94 Dave Benett/Getty

In the Bag

Princess Beatrice attends the launch of the second collaboration between handbag label Misela and socialite Alice Naylor-Leyland on Tuesday night in London.

Advertisement
9 of 94 Gotham/GC Images

Rise & Shine

Keri Russell heads to Good Morning America in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
10 of 94 MEGA

Work Hard, Play Hard

Sophie Turner rides around on a jet ski during her Miami vacation on Monday.

Advertisement
11 of 94 REX/Shutterstock

Raise the Roof

Regina Hall waves to fans as she arrives at Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday in L.A.

Advertisement
12 of 94 Robert Kamau/GC Images

Family Fun

Aliana, Lindsay and Dina Lohan are seen leaving the Polo Bar in N.Y.C. on Monday.

Advertisement
13 of 94 Splash News

Quiet on the Set

Lakeith Stanfield is seen in character on Monday in N.Y.C. on the set of his new movie The Photograph.

Advertisement
14 of 94 VCG/Getty

All in the Details

Michelle Yeoh looks gorgeous in a green dress with floral appliqués at the amfAR Gala on Monday in Hong Kong.

Advertisement
15 of 94 Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

Jet Setters

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz show off their travel style as they head to the airport in Hong Kong on Tuesday following the amfAR gala.

Advertisement
16 of 94 Francesco Prandoni/Redferns

Feeling the Blues

Anderson .Paak performs at Fabrique Club on Monday in Milan.

Advertisement
17 of 94 Marc Piasecki/GC Images

Uma in Paris

Uma Thurman is all smiles out and about in Paris on Monday.

Advertisement
18 of 94 Burak Cingi/Redferns

Electric Performance

KT Tunstall delights the crowds at The Roundhouse with her performance on Monday in London.

Advertisement
19 of 94 Splash News

Don't Ax, Don't Tell

Hilary Duff waves an ax around while filming Younger in Brooklyn, New York, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
20 of 94 The Image Direct

Cruising in Style

Justin Theroux bikes around N.Y.C. in a grey beanie, black jacket and matching jeans on Monday.

Advertisement
21 of 94 Eduardo Parra/WireImage

Man on the Move

Kevin Costner attends the Highwaymen premiere at Capitol Cinema on Monday in Madrid.

Advertisement
22 of 94 BACKGRID

In Character

Constance Wu rocks bangs on the set of The Hustlers at Scores on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
23 of 94 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

One-Woman Show

Writer and performer Maddie Corman poses with Debra Messing during her Accidentally Brave Off-Broadway play’s opening night at the DR2 Theatre on Monday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
24 of 94 Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Under Watch

Haley Lu Richardson is all smiles at The Chaperone New York City premiere at the Museum of Modern Art on Monday.

Advertisement
25 of 94 BackGrid

Rev Your Engines

Priyanka Chopra rides the waves on Monday as she continues her Miami Beach vacation with husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Advertisement
26 of 94 Steve Granitz/WireImage

Family Matters

The This Is Us cast — Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Jon Huertas, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson — comes together on Monday as Moore is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Advertisement
27 of 94 MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Not So Mellow

Julia Louis-Dreyfus beams on Monday while out in New York City.

Advertisement
28 of 94 Tony Avelar/AP/Shutterstock

Apple of Their Eyes

Steve Carell, Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston speak at the Steve Jobs Theater during an event to announce Apple TV+ — which includes their series The Morning Show — in Cupertino, California, on Monday.

Advertisement
29 of 94 Erik Voake/Getty

Good Moves

Snoop shows what he’s got on Saturday at Salute the Troops Music and Comedy Festival in Pomona, California. 

Advertisement
30 of 94 Splash News Online

Color Block

Rita Ora brightens up New York City on Monday with her colorful ensemble.

Advertisement
31 of 94 Splash News Online

Standing Tall

Bella Thorne makes a statement on Monday outside of New York City’s Carnegie Hall.

Advertisement
32 of 94 Courtesy

Special Guests

Guest judges Elvira and Cara Delevingne join the crew of RuPaul’s Drag Race for an upcoming episode.

Advertisement
33 of 94 Frank Micelotta/Twentieth Century Fox Television/PictureGroup/REX/Shutterstock

TV Couple Goals

Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia pose at PaleyFest 2019: 20th Century Fox Television’s This Is Us event in L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
34 of 94 MEGA

Return of the JoBros

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas film another music video on the rooftop of the International Inn on Sunday in Miami.

Advertisement
35 of 94 Jim Bennett/Getty

Book Club

Michelle Obama speaks about her memoir Becoming with a local book group at the Tacoma Public Library on Sunday in Tacoma, Washington.

Advertisement
36 of 94 The Image Direct

The Honeymooner

She’s got that newlywed glow! Fresh off her honeymoon with new husband Zandy Reich, Lea Michele touches down at LAX on Sunday.

Advertisement
37 of 94 Anthony Kwan/Getty

Celebrating Overseas

Heidi Klum and fiancé Tom Kaulitz attend The Jewelry of Lorraine Schwartz Arts in All Its Forms event at the Artus luxury residences on Sunday in Hong Kong.

Advertisement
38 of 94 James Devaney/Getty

Team Players

Tracy Morgan, daughter Maven Sonae Morgan and wife Megan Wollover cheer courtside at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
39 of 94 Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/REX/Shutterstock

On the Campaign Trail

Connie Britton attends a Kirsten Gillibrand democratic presidential campaign event on Sunday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
40 of 94 Timothy Hiatt/FilmMagic

Free Agent

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Ming-Na Wen discusses the show at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Sunday.

Advertisement
41 of 94 Action Press/MediaPunch

For the Fans

Kit Harington makes an appearance at Walker Stalker Con Berlin 2019 in Germany on Saturday.

Advertisement
42 of 94 JB Lacroix/Getty

In the Zone

The Twilight Zone actor Steven Yeun and Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green attend the 2019 PaleyFest L.A. to speak on panels with their respective costars on Sunday in Los Angeles.   

Advertisement
43 of 94 gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

In Step

Mark Ballas and wife BC Jean flash peace signs while on a stroll in sunny L.A. on Sunday.

Advertisement
44 of 94 Daniel Boczarski/WireImage

Celebrity Strut

David Tennant entertains the crowd at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

Advertisement
45 of 94 Emma McIntyre/Getty

Ready to Rumble

Chris Tucker and Buzz Aldrin attend Celebrity Fight Night XXV on Saturday in Phoenix.

Advertisement
46 of 94 Splash News

Satin Jumpsuit Situation

Bella Thorne steps out in N.Y.C. on Sunday to head to rehearsal for her performance on Monday at Carnegie Hall.

Advertisement
47 of 94 Kevin Mazur/KCA2019/Getty Images

Saturday Night Slime

Chris Pratt gets slimed during Nickelodeon’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Advertisement
48 of 94 Rich Fury/KCA2019/Getty

Cuddly Costars

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before costars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo adorably reunite at the Kids’ Choice Awards, where Condor presented Centineo with the award for favorite movie actor.

Advertisement
49 of 94 Spread Pictures/MEGA

An American in Paris

Bella Hadid puts her best fashion foot forward on Saturday as she steps out of her hotel in Paris.

Advertisement
50 of 94 ReedPOP

Rollin' with the Homies

Breckin Meyer, Donald Faison, Paul Rudd and Alicia Silverstone share the stage during a Clueless Reunion panel at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo on Saturday.

Advertisement
51 of 94 Christopher Peterson/SplashNews.com

Retail Therapy

Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge do some shopping in New York City on Saturday.

Advertisement
52 of 94 Kim Raff/Getty Images

Snow Bunnies 

Brooke Burke and Kate Walsh bundle up while attending the Operation Smile 8th Annual Park City Ski Challenge in Utah on Saturday.

Advertisement
53 of 94 Kim Raff/Getty

'Smile' Wide

Also on hand to help Operation Smile: Taylor Kinney and Wilmer Valderrama.

Advertisement
54 of 94 BACKGRID

Casual Night Out

Miley Cyrus dresses down while visiting TomTom Bar in West Hollywood on Friday.

Advertisement
55 of 94 Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Glitz and Glam

Angela Bassett exudes glamour on Friday while celebrating with Land Rover at the opening of L.A. museum The Broad’s new art exhibition, Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power 1963-1983.

Advertisement
56 of 94

Rock 'n' Roll

Kiss rocks the house during the Kiss End of the Road world tour in Uniondale, New York, on Friday.

Advertisement
57 of 94 Alucard/SplashNews.com

Movie Buff

Uma Thurman smiles while leaving the Prince Charles Cinema in London on Friday.

Advertisement
58 of 94

Having a Blast

Modern Family’s Jeremy Maguire gets the honor of being the first guest inside The Lego Movie World at Legoland Florida Resort.

Advertisement
59 of 94 Janet Mayer/Splash News Online

Turning Heads

Adriana Lima and Josephine Skriver keep it moving during a photoshoot in N.Y.C. on Friday.

Advertisement
60 of 94 MEGA

Pooch Patrol

Tom Hiddleston takes his pup for a walk around London on Friday.

Advertisement
61 of 94 Michael Simon/StarTraks

Party Like a Rockstar

Gavin Rossdale and his band BUSH kick off the grand opening weekend at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails at The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas.

Advertisement
62 of 94 Katelyn Tucker Photography

Arm-y of Three

G-Eazy joins Steven Soderbergh and Sammy Hagar to judge the inaugural celebrity cocktail competition to kick off the San Francisco World Spirits Competition on Thursday.

Advertisement
63 of 94 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Feeling Blue

James Corden goes solo on Friday for a walk around L.A.

Advertisement
64 of 94 David Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Reunion Time

Amy Poehler greets the crowd at the Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion panel at PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
65 of 94 Splash News Online

Peachy Keene

Lucy Hale brings some snacks to the New York City set of her new series Katy Keene on Thursday.

Advertisement
66 of 94 BackGrid

Motorcycle Men

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith ride through Miami on Thursday while filming scenes for Bad Boys for Life.

Advertisement
67 of 94 Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

'Green' with Envy

Eva Green dresses for her name on Thursday at the London premiere of Dumbo.

Advertisement
68 of 94 Mike Marsland/WireImage

Peace Out

Also there, her Dumbo costar, Danny DeVito.

Advertisement
69 of 94 The Image Direct

In the Bag

Mom-to-be Kate Mara runs errands in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Advertisement
70 of 94 Noam Galai/Getty

Are You Sirius?

A smiling Christina Milian visits SiriusXM Studios on Thursday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
71 of 94 Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Coffee Cool

Hilary Duff steps out in head-to-toe denim on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
72 of 94 JB Lacroix/Getty

Farewell, Jane

Gina Rodriguez attends the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
73 of 94 RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Guest Star

Rob Lowe heads to set on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
74 of 94 MediaPunch

'Set' It Up

Serena Williams waves to the crowd during a ribbon cutting ceremony ahead of the first match on Day 3 of the Miami Open on Wednesday.

Advertisement
75 of 94 EN/PER/Capital Pictures /MediaPunch

Music Man

John Travolta attends the second ceremony of the BraVo International Professional Music Awards on Monday in Moscow.

Advertisement
76 of 94 The Image Direct

Best Foot Forward

Priyanka Chopra looks chic in a silk blue trench coat as she steps out in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
77 of 94 Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Supper in Style

Victoria Justice strikes a pose at the Spring 2019 Box of Style by Rachel Zoe dinner at the Montage Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

Advertisement
78 of 94 Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Chill Pill

Rachel Bloom and Aline Brosh McKenna twin in Moschino dresses at the Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Farewell Seasons TV Show Presentation during PaleyFest in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
79 of 94 Lloyd Bishop/NBC

Bumping Along

Amy Schumer opens up about her difficult pregnancy and lets host Seth Meyers place his hand on her growing baby bump during Wednesday night’s episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
80 of 94 Splash News

Green Machine

Jonah Hill sips on a green juice while out and about in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
81 of 94 Gotham/GC Images

Break a Sweat

Jennifer Lopez heads to the gym in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
82 of 94 Charley Gallay/Getty

Thumbs Up

Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme hit the carpet at the truTV Tacoma FD premiere event in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
83 of 94 Splash News

Dog Days

The Gifted star Jamie Chung and husband Bryan Greenberg take their dog Ewok for a stroll on Wednesday in L.A.

Advertisement
84 of 94 Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

On the Nose

Milana Vayntrub and Jackie Tohn strike a playful pose at the California Fire Foundation Gala in L.A. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
85 of 94 Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Cruise Control

Donnie Wahlberg takes his bike for a spin on Wednesday in N.Y.C.

Advertisement
86 of 94 Andrew Toth/Getty

Celebrating Film

Fran Drescher smiles ear-to-ear at the 2019 Tribeca Film Festival L.A. reception at the Nespresso Boutique & Cafe on Wednesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement
87 of 94 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

Need a Lift?

Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Karamo Brown of Queer Eye visit SiriusXM studios in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

Advertisement
88 of 94 Gray Malin

Life’s a Beach

Lauren Conrad shows her support for friend and fine art photographer Gray Malin at the showcase of his latest Beaches collection at Bollare’s Beach Bungalow on Tuesday in Newport, California.

Advertisement
89 of 94 Michael Simon/StarTraks

Tub Life

Sophia and Olivia Culpo scrub a dub dub on Tuesday at the New York City launch of Amazon’s new skincare line, Belei.

Advertisement
90 of 94 Tabatha Fireman/Getty

Toy Story

Zachary Levi attends the Shazam! Fun Fair at Bernie Spain Gardens South Bank on Wednesday in London.

Advertisement
91 of 94 Stuart Ramson/AP

A New View

Matthew Morrison visits N.Y.C.’s One World Observatory on Wednesday, International Day of Happiness, during an event for LG Electronics USA’s Life’s Good: Experience Happiness program.

Advertisement
92 of 94 David Dow/NBAE/Getty

Book Smarts

Kobe Bryant stops by the NBA Store in N.Y.C. to sign and talk about his new book, The Wizenard Series: Training Camp, on Tuesday.

Advertisement
93 of 94 Chris Jackson/Getty

Island Time

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall is greeted by a local as she visits Kingstown Market in Saint Vincent and The Grenadines on Wednesday.

Advertisement
94 of 94 Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Women's Day

Grace VanderWaal attends the Rolling Stone Women Shaping the Future Brunch, presented by Amazon Prime Original HANNA and in partnership with Scarpetta, at the Altman Building in N.Y.C. on Wednesday.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST
Shop | PEOPLE.com

PEOPLE.com may receive compensation when you click through and purchase from links contained on this website.

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.