Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 26, 2008
TOUR DE FORCE
A beaming David Beckham makes his triumphant 100th appearance for England's soccer team Wednesday during a friendly game against France.
MAN'S BEST FRIEND
Usher takes a break from working on his June CD, Here I Stand, to get down with his dog during a walk through Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
SPRING AWAKENING
Sporting a breezy sun dress, Nicole Richie takes advantage of the warm weather Tuesday, enjoying a cool drink and a walk in the sun with a friend (not pictured) in Burbank, Calif.
SOMETHING BLUE
It's all in a day's work for Julia Roberts, who grabs her big blue bag and leaves the set of her film Duplicity on New York's Upper East Side on Tuesday. The movie, which also stars Clive Owen, is about a pair of corporate spies.
SHAG-A-DELIC
Looking comfy on her way to a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus shows off cute shaggy bangs and her famous smile.
HE'S NUMBER ONE
A suited-up Will Smith makes a point Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new movie Seven Pounds, in which he plays a man who falls in love while trying to kill himself.
SNACK TIME
The baby ate my homework? Naomi Watts smiles Tuesday as 8-month-old son Alexander nibbles on some papers as they prepare to depart Sydney. The twosome were Down Under visiting dad Liev Schreiber (not pictured), who was filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine.
PEDAL PUSHER
Will Ferrell kicks it into high gear Tuesday, cycling around L.A.'s La Brea Tar Pits, where he was filming Land of the Lost, a movie update of the cult '70s television show.
GETTING JUICED
After a stop at the Beverly Hills Juice club with friends, Jessica Alba heads to her car Tuesday with a to-go cup and change.
IDLE HANDS
Enjoying a little downtime between takes, Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford heads for a solo stroll Monday while filming in New York City's Upper East Side.
COFFEE BREAK
Audrina Patridge drinks in the sunshine – and a frosty Starbucks drink – on a mild Tuesday in New York. The Hills star was in town partying with Mariah Carey to celebrate the MTV reality show's new season.
FAMILY AFFAIR
Kate Beckinsale and her husband, director Len Wiseman, make Monday family fun day, shopping and taking their daughter Lily, 9, out shopping in Santa Monica, Calif.
WHAT A CATCH
Victoria Beckham – home to watch her footballer husband play in his 100th game – lunched on Tuesday at the pricey seafood restaurant Scott's in London's fashionable Mayfair neighborhood.
HE'S GOT THE LOOK
Project Runway winner Christian Siriano flashes his fiercest look alongside All My Children's Leven Rambin during a Monday cocktail party at N.Y.C. hotspot Buddakan.
PLAY TIME
After causing a stir in Beverly Hills with pal Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria quiets things down Monday with a new friend during a trip to a Los Angeles pet store.
EASY RIDER
Benji Madden, along with Good Charlotte drummer Dean Butterworth, takes the scenic route inside the Kenilworth Race Course on Monday, where the rockers were slated to perform at the MyCokeFest in Cape Town, South Africa. (Girlfriend Paris Hilton hangs back, taking a different cart ride.)