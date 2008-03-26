Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 26, 2008

By People Staff Updated January 21, 2022 06:49 PM

1 of 16

TOUR DE FORCE

Credit: Landov

A beaming David Beckham makes his triumphant 100th appearance for England's soccer team Wednesday during a friendly game against France.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 16

MAN'S BEST FRIEND

Credit: Revolution Pix/INF

Usher takes a break from working on his June CD, Here I Stand, to get down with his dog during a walk through Beverly Hills on Tuesday.

3 of 16

SPRING AWAKENING

Credit: SKIPPY/Bauer Griffin

Sporting a breezy sun dress, Nicole Richie takes advantage of the warm weather Tuesday, enjoying a cool drink and a walk in the sun with a friend (not pictured) in Burbank, Calif.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 16

SOMETHING BLUE

Credit: DiSciullo/Bauer Griffin

It's all in a day's work for Julia Roberts, who grabs her big blue bag and leaves the set of her film Duplicity on New York's Upper East Side on Tuesday. The movie, which also stars Clive Owen, is about a pair of corporate spies.

Advertisement

5 of 16

SHAG-A-DELIC

Credit: Darren Banks/Splash

Looking comfy on her way to a studio in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Miley Cyrus shows off cute shaggy bangs and her famous smile.

6 of 16

HE'S NUMBER ONE

Credit: Andrew Shawaf/PacificCoastNews

A suited-up Will Smith makes a point Tuesday on the Los Angeles set of his new movie Seven Pounds, in which he plays a man who falls in love while trying to kill himself.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 16

SNACK TIME

Credit: BIG AUSTRALIA/Mike Emory/Andy Athineos/Flynet

The baby ate my homework? Naomi Watts smiles Tuesday as 8-month-old son Alexander nibbles on some papers as they prepare to depart Sydney. The twosome were Down Under visiting dad Liev Schreiber (not pictured), who was filming X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 16

PEDAL PUSHER

Credit: Cousart-Ramirez-Rios/JFX

Will Ferrell kicks it into high gear Tuesday, cycling around L.A.'s La Brea Tar Pits, where he was filming Land of the Lost, a movie update of the cult '70s television show.

Advertisement

9 of 16

GETTING JUICED

Credit: RAMEY

After a stop at the Beverly Hills Juice club with friends, Jessica Alba heads to her car Tuesday with a to-go cup and change.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 16

IDLE HANDS

Credit: Nancy Kaszerman/ZUMA

Enjoying a little downtime between takes, Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford heads for a solo stroll Monday while filming in New York City's Upper East Side.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 16

COFFEE BREAK

Credit: A.Elatab/J.Lee/T.Meinelt/Splash

Audrina Patridge drinks in the sunshine – and a frosty Starbucks drink – on a mild Tuesday in New York. The Hills star was in town partying with Mariah Carey to celebrate the MTV reality show's new season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 16

FAMILY AFFAIR

Credit: Most Wanted/Flynet

Kate Beckinsale and her husband, director Len Wiseman, make Monday family fun day, shopping and taking their daughter Lily, 9, out shopping in Santa Monica, Calif.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 16

WHAT A CATCH

Credit: PA Photos/Landov

Victoria Beckham – home to watch her footballer husband play in his 100th game – lunched on Tuesday at the pricey seafood restaurant Scott's in London's fashionable Mayfair neighborhood.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 16

HE'S GOT THE LOOK

Credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage

Project Runway winner Christian Siriano flashes his fiercest look alongside All My Children's Leven Rambin during a Monday cocktail party at N.Y.C. hotspot Buddakan.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 16

PLAY TIME

Credit: MK/Flynet

After causing a stir in Beverly Hills with pal Victoria Beckham, Eva Longoria quiets things down Monday with a new friend during a trip to a Los Angeles pet store.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 16

EASY RIDER

Credit: BARM/Fame

Benji Madden, along with Good Charlotte drummer Dean Butterworth, takes the scenic route inside the Kenilworth Race Course on Monday, where the rockers were slated to perform at the MyCokeFest in Cape Town, South Africa. (Girlfriend Paris Hilton hangs back, taking a different cart ride.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff