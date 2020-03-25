Orlando Bloom Walks His Dog in L.A., Plus Aubrey Plaza, Wells Adams and More

Who Let the Dog Out?

Credit: SplashNews.com

Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Hey Neighbor!

Credit: BACKGRID

Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday. 

Running Around

Credit: MEGA

Wells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A. 

Grab and Go

Credit: SplashNews.com

Mom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit. 

Strolling Along

Credit: SplashNews.com

Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A.  to walk her dog. 

Walk Through the Neighborhood

Credit: The Image Direct

Sneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look. 

Paper or Plastic?

Credit: BACKGRID

Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday. 

In Step

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson take a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday.

Go Cart

Credit: MEGA

Simon Cowell makes a grocery run solo on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

In the Bag

Credit: The Image Direct

Cody Simpson makes a quick stop for snacks while out in L.A. on Tuesday.

Life's a Beach

Credit: Backgrid

Robin Wright and her husband Clement Giraudet take a walk on the beach in Santa Monica, California, with their pup on Tuesday.

New York Minute

Credit: The Image Direct

Also on doggie duty on Tuesday, Olivia Palermo, who walks her pooch in N.Y.C.

Look of Love

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality time outside on Monday as they go for a walk in the actor's Brentwood, California, neighborhood.

Road Workout

Credit: London Entertainment/SplashNews.com

Don Cheadle takes his workout on the go through Santa Monica, California, on Monday.

Supply Run

Credit: BACKGRID

Amber Heard and girlfriend Bianca Butti hold hands as they make their way to Home Depot on Monday in L.A.

Street Cruiser

Credit: SplashNews.com

Pippa Matthews rides her bike through West London on Monday wearing a green fur-lined parka and black suede boots.

Tasty Take-Out

Credit: The Image Direct

Jude Law pops in Le Pain Quotidien to get his breakfast and coffee to go on Monday in London.

Outdoorsy Outfit

Credit: MEGA

Owen Wilson sports a gray beanie and khaki slacks as he goes for a walk near L.A. on Monday.

Flannel Flare

Credit: SplashNews.com

Holly Madison layers up for her walk through Studio City, California, on Monday.

Going Airborne

Credit: Backgrid

Reese Witherspoon doesn't even touch the ground on Monday while out for a jog in L.A.

Monday Mood

Credit: Matt Agudo/Splash News Online

Hugh Jackman bundles up to walk his dog on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.

Doggone It

Credit: Michael Simon/StarTraks

Denise Richards spends her day quarantined with her husband Aaron Phypers at his Q360 healing center in Malibu, California, helping dogs in need from Road Dogs & Rescue.

Pattern Maker

Credit: Shutterstock

Also hanging with a furry friend on Monday, Helena Bonham Carter, who walks her dog in London.

Roll Along

Credit: The Image Direct

An injured Eric McCormack uses a scooter to take his dog out on Monday in L.A. 

Hot Wheels

Credit: BACKGRID

Adam Sandler soaks up some sunshine while on a bike ride on Sunday in Malibu, California.

Beach Bum

Credit: MEGA

Pierce Brosnan enjoys a walk on the beach while in Hawaii with his family on Friday.

Keep It Cozy

Credit: MEGA

Paris Jackson steps out in a laid-back ensemble on Saturday in L.A.

In the Hot Seat

Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Guest host Alec Baldwin jokes around with guest star Maya Rudolph in a pre-taped segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday from Burbank, California.

Dog Days

Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Olivia Palermo takes her pup for a stroll in Brooklyn on Saturday.

Fueling Up

Credit: The Image Direct

Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett take a coffee break in L.A. on Saturday.

Walk It Out

Credit: Robert O'Neil/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (not pictured) take their dog Colombo for a walk around their neighborhood in N.Y.C. on Sunday.

To Market, To Market

Credit: Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Joel McHale takes a trip to his local farmers market on Sunday in L.A.

Gloved Love

Credit: SplashNews.com

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff keep their hands covered during a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Stocking Up

Credit: SplashNews.com

Pregnant Katy Perry stops by her local pharmacy with her dog Nugget tucked into her shirt in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Talk and Walk

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman get some exercise during a dog walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Take a Hike

Credit: BACKGRID

Kristen Stewart heads to the park with friends after going for a Saturday hike in Los Feliz, California.

Puppy Love

Credit: BACKGRID

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Beach Day

Credit: Media-Mode/SplashNews.com

Model Georgia Fowler goes for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah, on Friday.

Fresh Air

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson take a walk together in Los Angeles on Friday.

Furry Friend

Credit: Elder Ordonez/SplashNews.com

Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on Friday in New York City.

'Wilde' About Exercise

Credit: TheImageDirect.com

Olivia Wilde enjoys a hike in Los Angeles with a friend on Friday.

'Perry' On

Credit: Splash News Online

Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.

Hair Toss

Credit: Backgrid

Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.

Home in the Hamptons

Credit: Splash News Online

Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.

Park Place

Credit: Backgrid

Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.

Vested Interest

Credit: BACKGRID

Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Beach Bum

Credit: MEGA

Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.

Staying Central

Credit: Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park

Capped Off

Credit: SplashNews.com

James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.

Friday Feels

Credit: The Image Direct

Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.

Full Hands

Credit: BACKGRID

Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.

Pregnant Pause

Credit: The Image Direct

Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Fast Feet

Credit: Splash News Online

Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida

Spin Cycle

Credit: MEGA

Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.

Take a Hike

Credit: Backgrid

Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Food for Thought

Credit: The Image Direct

Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.

Wind-Blown Beauty

Credit: BACKGRID

Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Surfs Up

Credit: BACKGRID

A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.

Sunny Stroll

Credit: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com

Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.

Walk It Out

Credit: Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.

Staying Active

Credit: BACKGRID

The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.

Supply Refresh

Credit: Miguel Aguilar/Pacific Coast News

Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.

Solo Session

Credit: SplashNews.com

Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.

Lovers' Lane

Credit: The Image Direct

Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.

Grab & Go

Credit: Mega

Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.

