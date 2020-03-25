Orlando Bloom Walks His Dog in L.A., Plus Aubrey Plaza, Wells Adams and More
Who Let the Dog Out?
Orlando Bloom takes his pup, Mighty, for a walk in L.A. on Tuesday.
Hey Neighbor!
Aubrey Plaza stops to chat with a neighbor while out for a walk with her dogs in L.A. on Tuesday.
Running Around
Wells Adams goes for a run with his dog on Tuesday in L.A.
Grab and Go
Mom-to-be Katy Perry stops at a gas station in L.A. on Tuesday, looking comfy and cozy in an all-gray outfit.
Strolling Along
Victoria's Secret model Devon Windsor steps out on Tuesday in L.A. to walk her dog.
Walk Through the Neighborhood
Sneaky Pete actor Giovanni Ribisi takes a walk in L.A. on Tuesday in a monochrome, all-khaki look.
Paper or Plastic?
Annabelle Wallis grabs a few groceries with boyfriend Chris Pine (not pictured) in L.A. on Tuesday.
In Step
Parents-to-be Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson take a stroll in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
Go Cart
Simon Cowell makes a grocery run solo on Tuesday in Los Angeles.
In the Bag
Cody Simpson makes a quick stop for snacks while out in L.A. on Tuesday.
Life's a Beach
Robin Wright and her husband Clement Giraudet take a walk on the beach in Santa Monica, California, with their pup on Tuesday.
New York Minute
Also on doggie duty on Tuesday, Olivia Palermo, who walks her pooch in N.Y.C.
Look of Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas spend some quality time outside on Monday as they go for a walk in the actor's Brentwood, California, neighborhood.
Road Workout
Don Cheadle takes his workout on the go through Santa Monica, California, on Monday.
Supply Run
Amber Heard and girlfriend Bianca Butti hold hands as they make their way to Home Depot on Monday in L.A.
Street Cruiser
Pippa Matthews rides her bike through West London on Monday wearing a green fur-lined parka and black suede boots.
Tasty Take-Out
Jude Law pops in Le Pain Quotidien to get his breakfast and coffee to go on Monday in London.
Outdoorsy Outfit
Owen Wilson sports a gray beanie and khaki slacks as he goes for a walk near L.A. on Monday.
Flannel Flare
Holly Madison layers up for her walk through Studio City, California, on Monday.
Going Airborne
Reese Witherspoon doesn't even touch the ground on Monday while out for a jog in L.A.
Monday Mood
Hugh Jackman bundles up to walk his dog on the beach in The Hamptons, New York, on Monday.
Doggone It
Denise Richards spends her day quarantined with her husband Aaron Phypers at his Q360 healing center in Malibu, California, helping dogs in need from Road Dogs & Rescue.
Pattern Maker
Also hanging with a furry friend on Monday, Helena Bonham Carter, who walks her dog in London.
Roll Along
An injured Eric McCormack uses a scooter to take his dog out on Monday in L.A.
Hot Wheels
Adam Sandler soaks up some sunshine while on a bike ride on Sunday in Malibu, California.
Beach Bum
Pierce Brosnan enjoys a walk on the beach while in Hawaii with his family on Friday.
Keep It Cozy
Paris Jackson steps out in a laid-back ensemble on Saturday in L.A.
In the Hot Seat
Guest host Alec Baldwin jokes around with guest star Maya Rudolph in a pre-taped segment for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing Monday from Burbank, California.
Dog Days
Olivia Palermo takes her pup for a stroll in Brooklyn on Saturday.
Fueling Up
Elizabeth Olsen and fiancé Robbie Arnett take a coffee break in L.A. on Saturday.
Walk It Out
Emily Ratajkowski and husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (not pictured) take their dog Colombo for a walk around their neighborhood in N.Y.C. on Sunday.
To Market, To Market
Joel McHale takes a trip to his local farmers market on Sunday in L.A.
Gloved Love
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff keep their hands covered during a walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Stocking Up
Pregnant Katy Perry stops by her local pharmacy with her dog Nugget tucked into her shirt in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Talk and Walk
Kaia Gerber and Tommy Dorfman get some exercise during a dog walk in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Take a Hike
Kristen Stewart heads to the park with friends after going for a Saturday hike in Los Feliz, California.
Puppy Love
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas enjoy a walk with her dog in Los Angeles on Saturday.
Beach Day
Model Georgia Fowler goes for a swim at Bondi Beach in Sydney with her boyfriend, Nathan Dalah, on Friday.
Fresh Air
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson take a walk together in Los Angeles on Friday.
Furry Friend
Emily Ratajkowski walks her dog Colombo on Friday in New York City.
'Wilde' About Exercise
Olivia Wilde enjoys a hike in Los Angeles with a friend on Friday.
'Perry' On
Katy Perry totes her pup during a walk on the beach in Los Angeles on Friday.
Hair Toss
Newly single Lana Del Rey steps out solo in Los Angeles on Friday.
Home in the Hamptons
Jimmy Fallon and wife Nancy Juvonen take their dog for a walk on Friday in The Hamptons, New York.
Park Place
Also getting fresh air on Friday, Luke Wilson, who takes a walk in a Santa Monica park.
Vested Interest
Jon Hamm bundles up a bit for a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Beach Bum
Luke Evans soaks up the sun in Miami on Thursday.
Staying Central
Katie Holmes takes a solo walk on Thursday in N.Y.C.'s Central Park
Capped Off
James Middleton makes a butcher shop run on Friday in London.
Friday Feels
Emilia Clarke and her pup take a quiet Friday stroll in London.
Full Hands
Chris Pine leaves the Gelson's market in Studio City, California, on Thursday.
Pregnant Pause
Parents-to-be Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith take a stroll in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Fast Feet
Hannah Brown works on her fitness on Thursday, going for a run in Florida
Spin Cycle
Colin Hanks keeps his distance on a motorbike in L.A. on Thursday.
Take a Hike
Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund take a hike on the hills of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Thursday.
Food for Thought
Ireland Baldwin goes for a grocery run on Thursday in L.A.
Wind-Blown Beauty
Kendall Jenner takes some friends for a ride in her convertible down Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles on Wednesday.
Surfs Up
A wetsuit-clad Jonah Hill catches a wave in Malibu on Tuesday.
Sunny Stroll
Chris Pratt and wife Katherine Schwarzenegger hold hands while out for a walk in Santa Monica on Wednesday.
Walk It Out
Brooke Burke takes her dog for a walk in Malibu on Wednesday while wearing a Five Acres Animal Shelter T-Shirt to support the no-kill shelter.
Staying Active
The Bachelorette's Tyler Cameron plays a game of beach volleyball on Wednesday in Palm Beach, Florida.
Supply Refresh
Danielle Fishel and husband Jensen Karp make a quick trip to Target for groceries on Wednesday in L.A.
Solo Session
Lina Rinna gets her steps in during a walk around her neighborhood on Wednesday in L.A.
Lovers' Lane
Cara Delevingne and girlfriend Ashley Benson chat while getting some fresh air in L.A. on Tuesday.
Grab & Go
Ashley Tisdale steps out in a light gray sweatsuit to pick up take-out on Wednesday in L.A.