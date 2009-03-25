Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 25, 2009

By People Staff Updated January 10, 2022 01:38 PM

1 of 15

BOAT TRIP

Credit: Picture Media/INF

She has a new reality show in the works, but right now, Audrina Patridge wants to enjoy her vacation Down Under! Enjoying the balmy weather Wednesday, The Hills star prepared to sail away in the Southern Cloud yacht in Sydney Harbor.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

TRUE BLUE

Credit: Whittle/Splash News Online

Shenae Grimes keeps everyone smiling – even when the cameras aren't rolling – on the set of 90210 Tuesday in Los Angeles. The starlet and her castmates recently celebrated their first season with a bash at Coco de Ville.

See more celebrities dressed up on set.

3 of 15

PARTY PEOPLE

Credit: Juan Rico/Fame

The Mentalist's Simon Baker and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker celebrate TV Guide's sexiest stars at a party Tuesday for their special issue at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel.

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 15

SIDE BY SIDE

Credit: London Entertainment/Splash News Online

Rachel McAdams and her reported beau Josh Lucas are still keeping each other company! The duo, who have stepped out for quiet, romantic dinners in New York, ventured out with pals to Hal's Bar and Grill Tuesday in Venice, Calif.

Advertisement

5 of 15

TRESS-FUL SITUATION

Credit: Splash News Online

Talk about a hair-raising scene! Sarah Jessica Parker gets dramatic while continuing to shoot her new film Did You Hear About the Morgans? Tuesday in New York City. The actress costars in the romantic comedy with Hugh Grant.

6 of 15

POINT AND SHOOT

Credit: Carlos Costas/Pacific Coast News

Pete Wentz snaps to attention with his fans Wednesday after arriving at Sydney Airport. The Fall Out Boy bassist, who recently guest starred on CSI: NY with wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, is Down Under to host the MTV Australia Awards on March 27.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 15

KEEPING IT WHEEL

Credit: INF

Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves are both on a roll Tuesday as they take 8-month-old son Levi for a stroll in Malibu.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 15

HER SISTERS'S KEEPER

Credit: Ramey

The Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim and Khloe – keep up with each other (and the cameras!) while shooting their reality show and shopping Tuesday in Beverly Hills.

Advertisement

9 of 15

FRENCH DRESSING

Credit: Tony Barson/WireImage

Ditching his casual travel clothes for a slim gray suit, Zac Efron takes to the red carpet Tuesday for the Paris premiere of his film 17 Again (17 Ans Encore in French).

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 15

RUFFLE & FLOW

Credit: Doug Meszler/Splash News Online

Reese Witherspoon, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, makes the New York City streets her runway with a fierce walk – and equally fierce ruffled coat! – on Tuesday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 15

TRUNK SHOW

Credit: Humberto Carreno/Startraks

Hose it down! Hilary Duff makes a clean sweep while shooting her dramatic guest-starring role on NBC's Law amp Order: SVU in New York City on Tuesday. The episode is scheduled to air April 28.

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 15

MAD FOR PLAID

Credit: Bill Davila/Startraks

Gossip Girl star Blake Lively makes a well-patterned arrival before sitting down for a chat with recently married talk-show host David Letterman on Tuesday in New York City.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 15

PARTING SHOT

Credit: SCJ/Fame

He's got something to smile about! A beaming Paul Rudd, whose comedy I Love You, Man hit No. 2 at the box office over the weekend, makes his way out of West Hollywood eatery Il Sole on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 15

SETTING THE SCENE

Credit: Bauer-Griffin

After spending some downtime hanging with his Twilight costars, Taylor Lautner warms up to get back to work on the set of New Moon in Vancouver on Monday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 15

LUNCH RUSH

Credit: Fapian/Zodiac/Splash News Online

Leaving 9-month-old daughter Honor Marie at home, Jessica Alba steps out Tuesday to Beverly Hills eatery Le Pain Quotidien, where she reportedly met a friend for lunch.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By People Staff