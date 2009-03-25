Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 25, 2009
BOAT TRIP
She has a new reality show in the works, but right now, Audrina Patridge wants to enjoy her vacation Down Under! Enjoying the balmy weather Wednesday, The Hills star prepared to sail away in the Southern Cloud yacht in Sydney Harbor.
TRUE BLUE
PARTY PEOPLE
The Mentalist's Simon Baker and Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker celebrate TV Guide's sexiest stars at a party Tuesday for their special issue at L.A.'s Sunset Tower Hotel.
SIDE BY SIDE
Rachel McAdams and her reported beau Josh Lucas are still keeping each other company! The duo, who have stepped out for quiet, romantic dinners in New York, ventured out with pals to Hal's Bar and Grill Tuesday in Venice, Calif.
TRESS-FUL SITUATION
Talk about a hair-raising scene! Sarah Jessica Parker gets dramatic while continuing to shoot her new film Did You Hear About the Morgans? Tuesday in New York City. The actress costars in the romantic comedy with Hugh Grant.
POINT AND SHOOT
Pete Wentz snaps to attention with his fans Wednesday after arriving at Sydney Airport. The Fall Out Boy bassist, who recently guest starred on CSI: NY with wife Ashlee Simpson-Wentz, is Down Under to host the MTV Australia Awards on March 27.
KEEPING IT WHEEL
Matthew McConaughey and girlfriend Camila Alves are both on a roll Tuesday as they take 8-month-old son Levi for a stroll in Malibu.
HER SISTERS'S KEEPER
The Kardashian sisters – Kourtney, Kim and Khloe – keep up with each other (and the cameras!) while shooting their reality show and shopping Tuesday in Beverly Hills.
FRENCH DRESSING
Ditching his casual travel clothes for a slim gray suit, Zac Efron takes to the red carpet Tuesday for the Paris premiere of his film 17 Again (17 Ans Encore in French).
RUFFLE & FLOW
Reese Witherspoon, who recently celebrated her 33rd birthday, makes the New York City streets her runway with a fierce walk – and equally fierce ruffled coat! – on Tuesday.
TRUNK SHOW
Hose it down! Hilary Duff makes a clean sweep while shooting her dramatic guest-starring role on NBC's Law amp Order: SVU in New York City on Tuesday. The episode is scheduled to air April 28.
MAD FOR PLAID
Gossip Girl star Blake Lively makes a well-patterned arrival before sitting down for a chat with recently married talk-show host David Letterman on Tuesday in New York City.
PARTING SHOT
He's got something to smile about! A beaming Paul Rudd, whose comedy I Love You, Man hit No. 2 at the box office over the weekend, makes his way out of West Hollywood eatery Il Sole on Monday.
SETTING THE SCENE
After spending some downtime hanging with his Twilight costars, Taylor Lautner warms up to get back to work on the set of New Moon in Vancouver on Monday.
LUNCH RUSH
Leaving 9-month-old daughter Honor Marie at home, Jessica Alba steps out Tuesday to Beverly Hills eatery Le Pain Quotidien, where she reportedly met a friend for lunch.