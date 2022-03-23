Bridgerton Season 2 Premieres in London, Plus the iHeartRadio Music Awards and More

From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to 

By People Staff March 23, 2022 06:00 AM

1 of 96

Season 2 Excitement

Credit: NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the Bridgerton season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.

2 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: Shutterstock

Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.

3 of 96

Twice as Nice

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22. 

4 of 96

Icon Status

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd. 

5 of 96

Fast Friends

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo buddy up on March 22 in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. 

6 of 96

Out of This World

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Oscar Isaac poses with a character on March 22 at the Los Angeles premiere of Moon Knight at the El Capitan Theatre. 

7 of 96

Back to Business

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Janicza Bravo coordinate in suits on March 22 for a panel event hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month.

8 of 96

Windy City Ready

Credit: Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Pamela Anderson does press for her Broadway debut in Chicago at N.Y.C.'s The Civilian Hotel on March 22. 

9 of 96

Dog Days

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Scout Willis totes her pup through Los Angeles on March 22.

10 of 96

Fur Real

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Janelle Monáe shows off her fabulous sense of style on March 22 at the Ralph Lauren runway show in N.Y.C.

11 of 96

Coat of Arms

Credit: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty

Also at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, a stylish Angus Cloud.

12 of 96

Seattle Sound

Credit: Mat Hayward/Getty

John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Seattle on March 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.

13 of 96

Grin and Bag It

Credit: Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Chrissy Teigen looks ready for work while out in Los Angeles on March 22. 

14 of 96

Happy to See Ya

Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage

Costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be happier to be together on the Ambulance premiere red carpet on March 22 in Berlin.

15 of 96

Lady in Red

Credit: Splash News Online

Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant in red while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on March 22.

16 of 96

Paris Premiere

Credit: Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty

Jared Leto attends the Morbius premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on March 22 in Paris.

17 of 96

Gaga for Gingham 

Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria wears a gingham jumpsuit to talk HBO's Gordita Chronicles on the Today show on March 21 in N.Y.C. 

18 of 96

All About Accessories

Credit: Phillip Faraone/Getty

Snoop Dogg shows off his gold chain at the premiere of NBC's American Song Contest on March 21 in Hollywood. 

19 of 96

Birds of a Feather

Credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Sandra Bullock turns heads in a pink ombré gown at the L.A. premiere of The Lost City on March 21. 

20 of 96

Dog Days

Credit: Splash News Online

Selma Blair is spotted out for a walk with her dog Scout in L.A. on March 22. 

21 of 96

Marquee Moment 

Credit: Cindy Ord/Getty

Rueby Wood arrives at the N.Y.C. screening of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever on March 21 at AMC Empire 23. 

22 of 96

Royal Outing 

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton and Prince William are all smiles at a special reception honoring The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on March 21 in Cahal Pech, Belize. 

23 of 96

Stage Presence 

Credit: Noam Galai/Getty

Dionne Warwick takes the stage during Stan Ponte's 50th Finale Birthday Celebration on March 21 at City Winery in N.Y.C. 

24 of 96

Birthday Beauty

Credit: Splash News Online

Keri Russell steps out a day ahead of her 46th birthday on Tuesday in N.Y.C. 

25 of 96

Let's Table It

Credit: GC Images

Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg are spotted carrying home goods while filming Fleishman Is in Trouble on March 21 in N.Y.C. 

26 of 96

Tequila Time 

Credit: Frank Vasquez/London Entertainment/Shutterstock

A strawberry blonde Kendall Jenner arrives at 818 Tequila Bar at Revolve Social Club in L.A. on March 21. 

27 of 96

For the Fans

Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty

In Berlin, Jared Leto arrives at a special fan screening of Morbius at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on March 21.

28 of 96

New York Moment

Credit: Steve Sands/New York Newswire

Gigi Hadid is ready to work as she steps out in N.Y.C. for a shoot on March 21.

29 of 96

Enjoying the Ride

Credit: Courtesy Israel Ministry of Tourism

While filming in Israel, Henry Winkler uses his down time to explore the sights and ride a camel.

30 of 96

Pretty in Pink

Credit: MEGA

Kim Kardashian celebrates the launch of her SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami with a night out on March 19. 

31 of 96

Coffee Date

Credit: The Image Direct

Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 20 with coffees in hand.

32 of 96

High Honors

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

Elle Fanning attends Francis Ford Coppola's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on March 21 in Hollywood.

33 of 96

Fan Favorites

Credit: Andy Keilen

Maná rocks the stage during the sold-out opening weekend of their L.A. residency at The Forum.

34 of 96

Top Prize

Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Hannah Einbinder presents the Comedy/Variety Talk Series Award at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, hosted by the Writers Guild of America, East and West, on March 20 in L.A.

35 of 96

Paris Premiere

Credit: Thomas SAMSON/AFP/Getty

Costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II share a laugh during a photocall for the Ambulance premiere in Paris on March 20.

36 of 96

A True 'Gem'

Credit: The Image Direct

Blake Lively heads to the 20th Gem Awards at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani on March 18.

37 of 96

Garden Party

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

In L.A., Yara Shahidi arrives at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up on March 18.

38 of 96

In Theaters on April 1

Credit: Gerald Matzka/Getty

Jared Leto poses at the Morbius photocall at Hotel de Rome on March 21 in Berlin.

39 of 96

The Good Life

Credit: Bruce Glikas/Getty

Billy Porter poses at the opening night after party for his production of The Life on Broadway at Encores New York City Center on March 20.

40 of 96

Date Night

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit the red carpet at the 33rd Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. on March 19.

41 of 96

The Host Is Here

Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty

LL Cool J attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press preview, ahead of his hosting duties, at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on March 20.

42 of 96

Live at Lollapalooza

Credit: AVIER TORRES/AFP/Getty

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2022 in Santiago, Chile on March 20.

43 of 96

Royal Tour

Credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton visits the village of Hopkins in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour on March 20. 

44 of 96

Horsin' Around 

Credit: Courtesy Francesca’s

Kenzie Ziegler rocks a francesca's outfit from the boutique's pop-up at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. 

45 of 96

Vibrant Vocals

Credit: David A. Smith/Getty

Yola takes the stage at Saturn Birmingham on March 20 in Birmingham, Alabama. 

46 of 96

Atlanta Meets Texas

Credit: Gary Miller/WireImage

Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Stephen Glover attend the season 3 premiere of Atlanta at SXSW in Austin on March 19.

47 of 96

In His Blood

Credit: Hutton Supancic/Getty

Shawn Mendes gives his all during a powerful performance for Samsung Galaxy and Billboard at SXSW in Austin on March 19.

48 of 96

Tickle, Tickle

Credit: Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

Tick, Tick... Boom! star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda share a laugh at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in L.A. on March 19.

49 of 96

If the Shoe Fits

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Ayesha Curry proudly shows off her JustFab spring collection collab launch at Sweet July in Oakland on March 18.

50 of 96

Hello, Dolly

Credit: Michael Loccisano/Getty

Dolly Parton busts out her guitar at SXSW's Dollyverse event in Austin on March 18.

51 of 96

Smooth Moves

Credit: Rich Fury/Getty

Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly hold hands at the SXSW premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth in Austin on March 18.

52 of 96

Darling in Dior

Credit: Donato Sardella/Getty

Natalie Portman poses at the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up in L.A. on March 18.

53 of 96

Ice Cold

Credit: Ryan Muir/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Daniel Radcliffe joins Jimmy Fallon for a round of "Cold as Ice" for his episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 18.

54 of 96

Killer Style

Credit: The IMage Direct

Charli XCX makes her way to a performance in London on March 18.

55 of 96

Loving 'The View'

Credit: Elder Ordonez/Splash News Online

Michael Bublé sends positive vibes as he arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on March 18.

56 of 96

Rise and Shine

Credit: Backgrid

Kate Hudson cuddles up to fiancé Danny Fujikawa during their morning walk in L.A. on March 18.

57 of 96

Crash Course

Credit: Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto get all dressed up on March 17 for the premiere of WeCrashed in Los Angeles. 

58 of 96

Getting Lucky

Credit: Rachpoot/Splash News Online

Mila Kunis gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on March 17 while out in L.A. 

59 of 96

Color Wonder

Credit: Drew Altizer Photography/Shutterstock

Jessica Alba brings a pop of color to the VIP opening of Restoration Hardware San Francisco on March 17.

60 of 96

Make It a Date

Credit: Kelly Sullivan/Getty

Also at the March 17 RH opening event in San Francisco: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.

61 of 96

Tennis Time

Credit: Mark J Terrill/AP/Shutterstock

Reunited couple Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller wave to the crowd on March 17 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California. 

62 of 96

Model Moment