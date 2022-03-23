Bridgerton Season 2 Premieres in London, Plus the iHeartRadio Music Awards and More
From Hollywood to New York and everywhere in between, see what your favorite stars are up to
Season 2 Excitement
Charithra Chandran, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley arrive at the Bridgerton season 2 world premiere on March 22 at the Tate Modern in London.
Lady in Red
Bridgerton creator Shonda Rhimes glows on March 22 at the series' season 2 premiere in London.
Twice as Nice
Lil Nas X holds up his trophies after winning big at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles on March 22.
Icon Status
Also at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 22, Icon Award winner Jennifer Lopez, who thrills the crowd.
Fast Friends
Halsey and Olivia Rodrigo buddy up on March 22 in the audience of the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A.
Out of This World
Oscar Isaac poses with a character on March 22 at the Los Angeles premiere of Moon Knight at the El Capitan Theatre.
Back to Business
Maggie Gyllenhaal and Janicza Bravo coordinate in suits on March 22 for a panel event hosted by Neiman Marcus Beverly Hills in celebration of Women's History Month.
Windy City Ready
Pamela Anderson does press for her Broadway debut in Chicago at N.Y.C.'s The Civilian Hotel on March 22.
Dog Days
Scout Willis totes her pup through Los Angeles on March 22.
Fur Real
Janelle Monáe shows off her fabulous sense of style on March 22 at the Ralph Lauren runway show in N.Y.C.
Coat of Arms
Also at the Ralph Lauren fashion show, a stylish Angus Cloud.
Seattle Sound
John Mayer brings his Sob Rock tour to Seattle on March 22 at Climate Pledge Arena.
Grin and Bag It
Chrissy Teigen looks ready for work while out in Los Angeles on March 22.
Happy to See Ya
Costars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jake Gyllenhaal couldn't be happier to be together on the Ambulance premiere red carpet on March 22 in Berlin.
Lady in Red
Rachel Brosnahan looks radiant in red while filming The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in N.Y.C. on March 22.
Paris Premiere
Jared Leto attends the Morbius premiere at Gaumont Champs-Élysées on March 22 in Paris.
Gaga for Gingham
Eva Longoria wears a gingham jumpsuit to talk HBO's Gordita Chronicles on the Today show on March 21 in N.Y.C.
All About Accessories
Snoop Dogg shows off his gold chain at the premiere of NBC's American Song Contest on March 21 in Hollywood.
Birds of a Feather
Sandra Bullock turns heads in a pink ombré gown at the L.A. premiere of The Lost City on March 21.
Dog Days
Selma Blair is spotted out for a walk with her dog Scout in L.A. on March 22.
Marquee Moment
Rueby Wood arrives at the N.Y.C. screening of Disney's Better Nate Than Ever on March 21 at AMC Empire 23.
Royal Outing
Kate Middleton and Prince William are all smiles at a special reception honoring The Queen's Platinum Jubilee on March 21 in Cahal Pech, Belize.
Stage Presence
Dionne Warwick takes the stage during Stan Ponte's 50th Finale Birthday Celebration on March 21 at City Winery in N.Y.C.
Birthday Beauty
Keri Russell steps out a day ahead of her 46th birthday on Tuesday in N.Y.C.
Let's Table It
Claire Danes and Jesse Eisenberg are spotted carrying home goods while filming Fleishman Is in Trouble on March 21 in N.Y.C.
Tequila Time
A strawberry blonde Kendall Jenner arrives at 818 Tequila Bar at Revolve Social Club in L.A. on March 21.
For the Fans
In Berlin, Jared Leto arrives at a special fan screening of Morbius at UCI Luxe Mercedes Platz on March 21.
New York Moment
Gigi Hadid is ready to work as she steps out in N.Y.C. for a shoot on March 21.
Enjoying the Ride
While filming in Israel, Henry Winkler uses his down time to explore the sights and ride a camel.
Pretty in Pink
Kim Kardashian celebrates the launch of her SKIMS Swim pop-up in Miami with a night out on March 19.
Coffee Date
Lily Collins and husband Charlie McDowell hit the streets of N.Y.C. on March 20 with coffees in hand.
High Honors
Elle Fanning attends Francis Ford Coppola's Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony on March 21 in Hollywood.
Fan Favorites
Maná rocks the stage during the sold-out opening weekend of their L.A. residency at The Forum.
Top Prize
Hannah Einbinder presents the Comedy/Variety Talk Series Award at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards, hosted by the Writers Guild of America, East and West, on March 20 in L.A.
Paris Premiere
Costars Jake Gyllenhaal, Eiza González and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II share a laugh during a photocall for the Ambulance premiere in Paris on March 20.
A True 'Gem'
Blake Lively heads to the 20th Gem Awards at N.Y.C.'s Cipriani on March 18.
Garden Party
In L.A., Yara Shahidi arrives at the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up on March 18.
In Theaters on April 1
Jared Leto poses at the Morbius photocall at Hotel de Rome on March 21 in Berlin.
The Good Life
Billy Porter poses at the opening night after party for his production of The Life on Broadway at Encores New York City Center on March 20.
Date Night
Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead hit the red carpet at the 33rd Producers Guild Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza in L.A. on March 19.
The Host Is Here
LL Cool J attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards press preview, ahead of his hosting duties, at The Shrine Auditorium in L.A. on March 20.
Live at Lollapalooza
Machine Gun Kelly performs at Lollapalooza 2022 in Santiago, Chile on March 20.
Royal Tour
Kate Middleton visits the village of Hopkins in Belize during her and Prince William's Caribbean tour on March 20.
Horsin' Around
Kenzie Ziegler rocks a francesca's outfit from the boutique's pop-up at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Vibrant Vocals
Yola takes the stage at Saturn Birmingham on March 20 in Birmingham, Alabama.
Atlanta Meets Texas
Zazie Beetz, Stefani Robinson, Donald Glover, Hiro Murai and Stephen Glover attend the season 3 premiere of Atlanta at SXSW in Austin on March 19.
In His Blood
Shawn Mendes gives his all during a powerful performance for Samsung Galaxy and Billboard at SXSW in Austin on March 19.
Tickle, Tickle
Tick, Tick... Boom! star Andrew Garfield and director Lin-Manuel Miranda share a laugh at the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in L.A. on March 19.
If the Shoe Fits
Ayesha Curry proudly shows off her JustFab spring collection collab launch at Sweet July in Oakland on March 18.
Hello, Dolly
Dolly Parton busts out her guitar at SXSW's Dollyverse event in Austin on March 18.
Smooth Moves
Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelly hold hands at the SXSW premiere of Cha Cha Real Smooth in Austin on March 18.
Darling in Dior
Natalie Portman poses at the opening of the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden pop-up in L.A. on March 18.
Ice Cold
Daniel Radcliffe joins Jimmy Fallon for a round of "Cold as Ice" for his episode of The Tonight Show in N.Y.C. on March 18.
Killer Style
Charli XCX makes her way to a performance in London on March 18.
Loving 'The View'
Michael Bublé sends positive vibes as he arrives at The View in N.Y.C. on March 18.
Rise and Shine
Kate Hudson cuddles up to fiancé Danny Fujikawa during their morning walk in L.A. on March 18.
Crash Course
Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto get all dressed up on March 17 for the premiere of WeCrashed in Los Angeles.
Getting Lucky
Mila Kunis gets into the St. Patrick's Day spirit on March 17 while out in L.A.
Color Wonder
Jessica Alba brings a pop of color to the VIP opening of Restoration Hardware San Francisco on March 17.
Make It a Date
Also at the March 17 RH opening event in San Francisco: Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi.
Tennis Time
Reunited couple Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller wave to the crowd on March 17 at the BNP Paribas Open tennis tournament in Indian Wells, California.