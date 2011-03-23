Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 23, 2011
'YES,' MA'AM
Bethenny Frankel continues her literary pursuits Tuesday at a Barnes amp Noble in New York, where the reality star autographed copies of her latest book, A Place of Yes.
HIGH SPIRITS
Is that Ryan Seacrest on the line? Julianne Hough can't contain her laughter as she chats on the phone Tuesday while running errands in Ventura, Calif.
SISTER, SISTER
Vanessa Hudgens takes in an L.A. Lakers game Tuesday – and she was in good company! The actress' younger sister Stella helped her cheer the home team to victory.
OVER THE COUNTER
Back from New York, Drew Barrymore and new guy Will Kopelman continue their cuddly courtship Tuesday with a bite to eat in Los Angeles.
WHITE-HOT MAMA
New mom Penélope Cruz flaunts her post-baby body while out in Los Angeles with brother Eduardo Cruz (not pictured) Tuesday.
PHYSICAL THERAPY
Hours after losing his temper on GMA, Chris Brown (who just released his fourth album F.A.M.E.) lets off some steam with a game of basketball in New York's Greenwich Village on Tuesday.
LISTEN UP
Can you hear her now? Jennifer Hudson, who just released her new album, I Remember Me, belts it out during an appearance on BET's 106 amp Park Tuesday in New York.
GOOD RECEPTION
Say cheese! A beaming Will Smith happily greets his fans Tuesday on his way out of the Trump SoHo Hotel in New York, where the actor has been shooting Men in Black 3.
MORNING GLORY
What's got her in a good mood? An upbeat Katie Holmes flashes a big smile Tuesday while running errands in New York City.
GETTING' WIGGY WITH IT
After enjoying a play date with son Louis over the weekend, a wigged-out Sandra Bullock gets back to filming Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close in New York on Tuesday.
CRUNCH TIME!
Meanwhile, Bullock's old A Time to Kill costar Matthew McConaughey puts his back into it, focusing on his core Tuesday during a workout in Malibu.
CITY WALK
Look who's a big girl in the big city! Sarah Jessica Parker and darling daughter Tabitha, 21 months, stay warm while walking around New York City on Tuesday.
DOGGY DAY CARE
Jane Krakowski works some doggy style to disguise her growing baby bump, while Tina Fey sports prison-issued garb, on the New York set of 30 Rock on Tuesday.
GREAST IS THE WORD
A fun, flirty Katy Perry channels '50s good-girl chic on Tuesday as she emerges from the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England, the latest stop on her California Dreams tour.
HIP HOP
A beaming James Marsden, star of the Easter bunny movie Hop greets fans Tuesday while promoting the animated film in Berlin.