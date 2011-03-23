Star Tracks: Wednesday, March 23, 2011

Frankel hits an N.Y.C. bookstore. Plus: Julianne Hough, Drew Barrymore and more
By People Staff Updated January 24, 2022 01:04 PM

'YES,' MA'AM

Credit: Steve Mack/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel continues her literary pursuits Tuesday at a Barnes amp Noble in New York, where the reality star autographed copies of her latest book, A Place of Yes.

HIGH SPIRITS

Credit: X17

Is that Ryan Seacrest on the line? Julianne Hough can't contain her laughter as she chats on the phone Tuesday while running errands in Ventura, Calif.

SISTER, SISTER

Credit: Noel Vasquez/Getty

Vanessa Hudgens takes in an L.A. Lakers game Tuesday – and she was in good company! The actress' younger sister Stella helped her cheer the home team to victory.

OVER THE COUNTER

Credit: Lomeli/Bauer-Griffin

Back from New York, Drew Barrymore and new guy Will Kopelman continue their cuddly courtship Tuesday with a bite to eat in Los Angeles.

WHITE-HOT MAMA

Credit: INF

New mom Penélope Cruz flaunts her post-baby body while out in Los Angeles with brother Eduardo Cruz (not pictured) Tuesday.

PHYSICAL THERAPY

Credit: INF

Hours after losing his temper on GMA, Chris Brown (who just released his fourth album F.A.M.E.) lets off some steam with a game of basketball in New York's Greenwich Village on Tuesday.

LISTEN UP

Credit: Peter Kramer/AP

Can you hear her now? Jennifer Hudson, who just released her new album, I Remember Me, belts it out during an appearance on BET's 106 amp Park Tuesday in New York.

GOOD RECEPTION

Credit: Splash News Online

Say cheese! A beaming Will Smith happily greets his fans Tuesday on his way out of the Trump SoHo Hotel in New York, where the actor has been shooting Men in Black 3.

MORNING GLORY

Credit: Fame

What's got her in a good mood? An upbeat Katie Holmes flashes a big smile Tuesday while running errands in New York City.

GETTING' WIGGY WITH IT

Credit: Ben King/Startraks

After enjoying a play date with son Louis over the weekend, a wigged-out Sandra Bullock gets back to filming Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close in New York on Tuesday.

CRUNCH TIME!

Credit: GSI Media

Meanwhile, Bullock's old A Time to Kill costar Matthew McConaughey puts his back into it, focusing on his core Tuesday during a workout in Malibu.

CITY WALK

Credit: Wagner Az/Pacific Coast News

Look who's a big girl in the big city! Sarah Jessica Parker and darling daughter Tabitha, 21 months, stay warm while walking around New York City on Tuesday.

DOGGY DAY CARE

Credit: Pacific Coast News

Jane Krakowski works some doggy style to disguise her growing baby bump, while Tina Fey sports prison-issued garb, on the New York set of 30 Rock on Tuesday.

GREAST IS THE WORD

Credit: Pete Goddard/Splash News Online

A fun, flirty Katy Perry channels '50s good-girl chic on Tuesday as she emerges from the Lowry Hotel in Manchester, England, the latest stop on her California Dreams tour.

HIP HOP

Credit: Fame

A beaming James Marsden, star of the Easter bunny movie Hop greets fans Tuesday while promoting the animated film in Berlin.

By People Staff