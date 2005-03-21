Star Tracks - Wednesday, March 23, 2005
SIN-SATIONAL
Jessica Alba indulges fans outside the Late Show with David Letterman studio in New York City on Tuesday. On the show, the actress showed off some of the talents she learned for her role as a stripper in the new action thriller Sin City, like dancing around with a lasso. The movie opens April 1.
IDOL MIND
American Idol dropout Mario Vazquez makes the scene hip New York City club Temple on Tuesday. Since leaving the show, the singer has been hitting A-list soirees, and it's rumored that he could sign with Sean "P. Diddy" Combs after AI's season finale airs in May.
NONSTOP IN NYC
Sandra Bullock happily grants autographs Tuesday outside the MTV TRL studios in New York. The actress has been in town all week hitting the promotional circuit (she also appeared on The Daily Show and David Letterman) for Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous, opening Thursday.
HOOPING IT UP
Who knew basketball could be so funny? Denzel Washington and pal Ahmad Rashad (right) laugh it up courtside at the New York Knicks-San Antonio Spurs game at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday. Washington watched his hometown team beat the Spurs, 88-75.
FASHION FORWARD
Sin City's Brittany Murphy plays dress-up at the opening of the first Marni Boutique in Los Angeles on Tuesday.
CITY GIRL
Lindsay Lohan, who twisted her ankle last week when she took a spill on the New York set of her latest film, Just My Luck, pops out on a balmy day to do some shopping in Lower Manhattan on Monday
CLOSE ENCOUNTER
Britney Spears coyly chooses Hollywood hotspot Chi for a bash for husband Kevin Federline's 27th birthday on Monday. The hip eatery is co-owned by none other than the "Toxic" singer's ex-beau, Justin Timberlake.
SHOW-OFF
Kylie Minogue takes the name of her tour to heart: The Aussie pop star, dressed in feathers and finery, gets a lift on the opening night of her "Showgirl: Greatest Hits World Tour" in Glasgow on Saturday.
UNDER COVER
Gwen Stefani, dressed in her own L.A.M.B. clothing, signs autographs outside The Late Show with David Letterman studio on Monday, where she performed her single "Holla Back Girl" with a marching band accompaniment.
SWEET RETURN
Anna Kournikova shows a young friend the importance of hand-eye coordination while hosting the Adidas Tennis Jamboree for about 400 local middle school students at the Ashe-Buchholz Tennis Center in Miami on Monday.
FAMILY TIES
Hollywood couple Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas watch the annual Domingo de Ramos Procession with their 8-year-old daughter Stella in Banderas's hometown of Malaga, Spain, on Palm Sunday.